MotoGP project looks ahead to 2025 and beyond

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s MotoGP team will come under new management for the 2025 season and the seasons to come. The company wish to thank Francesco Guidotti for his passion, knowledge and commitment to the role.

Francesco brought a proven track record to the works squad for 2022 and for what was his second stint in Grand Prix racing in KTM colors. For almost three years he was able to oversee considerable improvements both on the technical and sporting aspect of the team and his easy and accessible personality helped unify the crew across the board. He helped KTM achieve two Grand Prix wins in this period and 12 podiums finishes. Francesco steered the team into the MotoGP Sprint era where 11 podium appearances and 2 victories were celebrated. He contributed to the firm’s highest championship standing to-date when Brad Binder finished 4th in 2023 and KTM were runner-up in the Constructors table.

For 2025 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will enter a new chapter for what will be only their ninth campaign on the MotoGP grid and then in the approach to 2027 and the revamped technical regulations.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “After three years with Francesco and a lot of positive progress and working methods, we are moving the team with a different leadership approach. Making these changes is never an easy process and we can only thank Francesco warmly for what he has done in our MotoGP story. 2025 will bring some big movements to the whole program in this close and exciting sport and we are laying the foundations now to keep making steps ahead.”