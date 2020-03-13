HARLEY-DAVIDSON MAMA TRIED MOTORCYCLE SHOW & PARTY – POSTPONED

We are committed to protecting the wellbeing of our staff, attendees and the local community. In accordance with today’s guidance from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to avoid gatherings of more than 250 people, the Mama Tried Official Pre-Party at the Harley-Davidson Museum has been postponed. We will share additional information in the future.

The world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum kicks off the Midwest’s preeminent motorcycle show weekend with an Official Mama Tried Pre-Party. Kickstart Mama Tried weekend as you rub elbows with Flat Out Friday Milwaukee racers and Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 2020 builders on Thursday, March 12th from 5-9 p.m. inside and outside MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant. A Boonie Bike Showdown will light up the track outside on the Motorcycle Plaza and inside enjoy a performance by Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow from 7:00 – 9:00 pm presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee! Top it off with our Budweiser Bike Night Koozie special.

Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day – for full admission prices, visit h-dmuseum.com. Check out the Behind-The-Scenes Tour offered Thursdays at 3 p.m. and Highlights Tour offered daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The H-D Museum will be offering shuttles to the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show (Saturday & Sunday). Two shuttles will loop continuously from the H-D Museum stop at Fuel Cafe 5th St. and then head to The Rave / Eagles Club on Saturday, March 14th from 10am-10pm and Sunday, March 15th 10am-3pm. Complete shuttle loop takes approx. 20 minutes. Look for the Shuttle Stop Pick Up Signage outside the H-D Museum Shop (Canal Street & South 5th Street), outside Fuel Café (5th Street, North of Pierce Street) and outside The Rave (24th Street between Michigan and Wisconsin).

PLEASE NOTE Shuttles Stop at 10pm Saturday – if you plan to stay at the show till midnight take a Lyft or Uber back to pick up your car. For questions contact 1-877-883-1450.

Mama Tried Official Motorcycle Show

POSTPONED

Visit the Harley-Davidson Museum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. then take a complementary shuttle to The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show. Plus up your experience with a Museum Highlights Tour offered daily at 11am and 1pm.

