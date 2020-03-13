HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AND REPLAY FORM COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP

The partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for both Husqvarna Motorcycles and REPLAY, as Husqvarna Motorcycles re-enters the Moto3TM World Championship, REPLAY will take a strategic step into the motorcycle sector.
This alliance marks the start of a new working partnership between Husqvarna Motorcycles and REPLAY with further collaborations and co-marketing projects planned.
Florian Burguet – Vice President Global Marketing Husqvarna Motorcycles: “Collaborating with REPLAY gives Husqvarna Motorcycles the perfect opportunity to establish a relationship with a brand with which we have many shared values. REPLAY’s focus on producing premium quality products, their progressive, forward thinking approach to development and their flair for innovation sets them apart from others in the fashion world. As Husqvarna returns to World Championship road racing, we’re proud to have the REPLAY logo adorn our Moto3TM machines and look forward to establishing a productive and ongoing relationship with REPLAY.”
Matteo Sinigaglia – CEO Fashion Box S.p.A: “Forming a close partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles allows REPLAY to step forward in the motorcycle world together with a brand that is known for its commitment to innovation and progression, the perfect partner for us to stand beside. Creating authentic experiences is something we value highly – a belief shared by Husqvarna Motorcycles and something that is key to developing the strong link between our two brands. We’re proud to partner with Husqvarna’s official Moto3TM team and look forward to further productive collaborations.”