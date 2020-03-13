HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AND REPLAY FORM COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP

TM machines ridden by Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez. The team will also wear the full line of REPLAY casual wear while travelling around the world circuit. Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the forming of a cooperative partnership with REPLAY, the world-famous Italian premium denim brand known for its high-quality jeans. The iconic REPLAY logo will be proudly displayed on Husqvarna Motorcycles’ official Moto3machines ridden by Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez. The team will also wear the full line of REPLAY casual wear while travelling around the world circuit. The partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for both Husqvarna Motorcycles and REPLAY, as Husqvarna Motorcycles re-enters the Moto3TM World Championship, REPLAY will take a strategic step into the motorcycle sector.

Like Husqvarna Motorcycles, REPLAY produces stylish, premium quality products and is a growing brand, traded in 50 countries and with 4,000 sales outlets. Looking to expand into new markets, both companies are young and dynamic and share a progressive vision of design. This alliance marks the start of a new working partnership between Husqvarna Motorcycles and REPLAY with further collaborations and co-marketing projects planned.



Florian Burguet – Vice President Global Marketing Husqvarna Motorcycles: “Collaborating with REPLAY gives Husqvarna Motorcycles the perfect opportunity to establish a relationship with a brand with which we have many shared values. REPLAY’s focus on producing premium quality products, their progressive, forward thinking approach to development and their flair for innovation sets them apart from others in the fashion world. As Husqvarna returns to World Championship road racing, we’re proud to have the REPLAY logo adorn our Moto3TM machines and look forward to establishing a productive and ongoing relationship with REPLAY.”



Matteo Sinigaglia – CEO Fashion Box S.p.A: “Forming a close partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles allows REPLAY to step forward in the motorcycle world together with a brand that is known for its commitment to innovation and progression, the perfect partner for us to stand beside. Creating authentic experiences is something we value highly – a belief shared by Husqvarna Motorcycles and something that is key to developing the strong link between our two brands. We’re proud to partner with Husqvarna’s official Moto3TM team and look forward to further productive collaborations.”