DAYTONA TT at Daytona International Speedway to run without fans in attendance

March 13, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 12, 2020) – After consultation between series and track officials, American Flat Track will hold its doubleheader race event on Saturday, March 14 at Daytona International Speedway without fans in attendance. This event will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.

 

Advance ticket holders are offered equivalent admission for any other AFT Events race occurring within the next 18 calendar months. Contact [email protected] for inquiries and requests.

 

The event will continue to live stream on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold with the DAYTONA 200 presented by CoMoto Opening Ceremonies beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET (7:20 a.m. PT) and DAYTONA TT at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). The same-day NBCSN telecast of the DAYTONA TT will air Saturday, March 14 beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN.

