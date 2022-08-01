Heartbreaking End to Most for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Heartbreaking End to Race 2 at Most for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Garrett Gerloff just missed out on a top-six result in Race 2 at Most, as his rear tyre blew out on the final lap, with Kohta Nozane making a strong comeback to add more points to his FIM Superbike World Championship tally.

In the Superpole Race, the American rider fought for a sixth-place spot until the very end but eventually finished ninth, while his Japanese teammate crossed the line in 16th.

Afterwards, in the warmer second race, the #31 enjoyed a good start and settled into a fight for fifth. Gerloff held off Pata Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli and was gaining on Axel Bassani ahead, but after the final lap tyre issue, he dropped to 18th at the finish.

On the other side of the garage, the #3 rider made an impressive first lap gaining five positions. Eventually, Nozane showed solid pace and was able to take 13th at the chequered flag.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will now enjoy the summer break before returning for the French round at Magny-Cours on 9-11 September.

Garrett Gerloff: SPRC – P9 / Race 2 – P18

“A bittersweet day. In the Superpole Race, unfortunately we did not use the soft tyre; I tried my best but it didn’t pay off. In Race 2, the feeling was really good and we were about to get our best result of the year, before the tyre blew out. I tried to finish the race in first gear and it’s such a shame. I’m gutted for myself and the whole team, I’m so sorry for them. We should look at the positives and build on that, now I’ll be heading home for the summer break before focusing on France.”

Kohta Nozane: SPRC – P18 / Race 2 – P13

“That was a better day for sure. In the Superpole Race unfortunately I couldn’t gain any positions, but we believed that things were heading the right way in Race 2. I had a really good start and tried my best to hold onto a points finish. The pace was OK, even though it wasn’t as much as I’d have liked. Now we have the summer break, but during this time I’ll be training hard to be ready for the next round in Magny-Cours. I’d like to thank my whole team for the amazing job they did, I want to come back stronger for them as well.”