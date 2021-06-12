Honda RAC41 Chromeburner to Start at 24h Motos Le Mans

F.C.C. TSR Honda France qualifies in sixth, RAC41 Chromeburner third in class for the start of the 24h Motos at Le Mans

After two very warm qualifying sessions at the Bugatti circuit, FIM Endurance World Championship team F.C.C. TSR Honda France will start from sixth position on the grid for the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. In the Superstock category, RAC41 Chromeburner started strongly to line up third in class for tomorrow’s race.

On Thursday, last year’s winners of the event finished the first qualifying in fifth place with a best lap time in 1:37.221, saving some tyres for the final qualifying as the opening session proved too hot to set a real qualifying pace.

The team also obtained the fifth best time with a 1:36.789 lap during the second qualifying session at Le Mans on Friday. The team wanted to test a new front tyre as the day ended up being much hotter than expected, so it was important to gain data on the harder compound which will be needed for the race. In the third session of the qualifying, a crash from Mike prevented the team from improving the lap time.

The combined qualifying times gave the Honda’s endurance specialists Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio and Yuki Takahashi, an average lap of 1:36.789 and the team, qualified on sixth place aboard the Fireblade SP.

Further Honda teams lining up for the 24 Heures Motos on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP include the RAC41 Chromeburner that obtained a strong qualifying, where they finished 14th fastest overall (1:38.518) and third best lap time in the Superstock Category while National Motos will start 18th overall.

The race will be flagged off at 12:00 (CEST) on Saturday 12th June and finished at 12:00 (CEST) on Sunday 13th June.

Josh Hook
Josh Hook 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘Qualifying 2 wasn’t too bad. Although it wasn’t the perfect conditions this morning to try the new front tyre, it was working well even in lower temperatures this morning, so it will work for the race that is positive for us. We have a good race bike, and that’s our focus to concentrate on 24 hours, and we believe it will be very strong. Qualifying position doesn’t credit the work we’ve put into but looking forward to the race. I think we can be very consistent and faster.’
Mike Di Meglio
Mike Di Meglio 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘I am very disappointed for the team because I had a crash. Josh tried a new front that looked better, and Yuki was with a used tyre in the qualifying before me. I saw that his pace was 36 high, 37 low so I started with used tyres, so with a new front and used rear, and I tried to have a good rhythm. I pushed a lot to be very warm when I will have a new rear tyre, and it was my mistake, I lost the front. We tried to go with the other bike, with the same front tyre, but I couldn’t improve my lap time as there was a damage with the wheel, but better now than at the race. I think it is important that we gained some advice with new tyre for hot temperature.’
Yuki Takahashi
Yuki Takahashi 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

‘I made a crash yesterday so sorry for the team and my team mates. After the crash the team worked very well and today we tried new front tyre that was very good. I have very good feeling with the bike and I pushed a little more and I am happy with my lap time and hope to have a great race tomorrow’.
