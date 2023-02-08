Honda Racing UK releases new racing livery for 2023 BSB

Honda Racing UK is pleased to release its new racing livery for its 2023 assault on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and the International Road Racing season, where it will participate in both the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT races. As recently announced, on board the Fireblade will be Andrew Irwin and Tom Neave competing in the British Superbike Championship and John McGuinness MBE and Nathan Harrison for the roads programme.

This year’s livery is heavily influenced by the road going production machine, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and closely follows the Grand Prix Red colour scheme.

The team is hoping to build on last year’s success, with the Fireblade achieving multiple wins at the NW200, the fastest newcomer award at the TT, regular podiums and wins in BSB on its way to second in the championship standings. Meanwhile, in Superstock trim the ‘blade’ has now secured back-to-back championship victories in the Pirelli National Superstock championship.

Preparations for the 2023 season are well underway, with official BSB testing set to commence at the Navarra Circuit in northern Spain on 11-13 March. For those wanting to see the latest livery in the flesh for the first time, the race bike will be on display at Youles Motorcycles Honda Manchester as part of their dealership open evening on the 22nd February. In attendance will be 23-time TT & 6-time NW200 winner John McGuinness MBE.

Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK Team Manager:

“2023 is going to be an exciting season for the team as we have a mixture of new and old faces returning to the team. We are also now into the third year of development with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and we’ll look to continue building on the success that we have experienced to date. Continuing our relationship with all our valued sponsors enables us to resume this journey. We look forward to getting the season underway and working together as a team to realise the potential of the Fireblade on the roads and in BSB”

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles, Honda UK:

“We are delighted to release our new racing livery for the 2023 season as we aim to continue competing for the positions that we know the Fireblade is capable of. It is also fantastic to renew our relationships with our trusted sponsors who continue to support us in our racing endeavours in British Superbikes and on the roads. We have a busy testing program ahead of us before the season gets underway in April and then the racing will come thick and fast. I’m excited to see how the Fireblade performs with another year of development under its belt.”