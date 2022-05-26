Iconic Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello MotoGP twist approaching

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 25.

The eighth round of the 2022 MotoGP season is fast approaching, and the iconic Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello will play host to the latest twist in the tale.

The previous stop on the calendar at Le Mans in France proved somewhat difficult for Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Joan Mir as the duo both crashed out of the race and failed to score points. However, they were thankfully uninjured and are ready to rectify the situation this weekend. Their consistency so far has kept them in within reach of the top positions in the championship.

Mir has an affinity with Mugello, often performing well here. He took a great third place at the Italian track last year, although it was an extremely sad weekend as the paddock reeled from the devastating loss of Moto3’s Jason Dupasquier.

Rins ended last year’s race with a DNF, but he has enjoyed several Top 5 finishes on Tuscan soil in the past.

Mugello, nestled between Bologna and Florence, attracts huge numbers of passionate fans and the early-summer heat and long nights invite a holiday atmosphere. The track hosted its first motorcycle Grand Prix in 1976, where Suzuki’s Barry Sheene was the first rider to win at the now renowned circuit. In fact, the first nine riders across the line in the 500cc class were all riding Suzuki machines.

Alex Rins:

“I’m pleased to return to Mugello, because even though I had a DNF here last year, and I have a bad taste in my mouth after Le Mans, it’s the sort of place that lifts you up. Having that lift is important and it will be a good feeling to race in front of the super-passionate fans. I’ve had some strong finishes here in the past and I want this weekend to be another one to add to the list of successes.”

Joan Mir:

“What happened in Le Mans was hard to swallow because I really wanted to get some solid points and keep pushing on in the championship standings, but you have to ‘get over it’ and not keep thinking about what could have been; there are still plenty more opportunities to grab results. Mugello is magic, but my podium here last year was incredibly sad considering the circumstances. We’ll always think of Jason, and I hope I can pay my respects to him by standing on the podium again here this weekend.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“It’s nice to be here in Italy, obviously it’s a home race for me. Mugello always has a unique and special atmosphere, and it will be good to experience a ‘full house’ here again. We are very keen to put Le Mans behind us, keep our heads up, and focus on achieving solid results this weekend. In racing you’ll always have some bad days and DNFs, but the fact that our riders are healthy and ready to push again is the main thing, and we will strive to enjoy a good weekend.”