Three Champions Set for Pro Motocross Season Opener

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, Eli Tomac, and Christian Craig are prepped and ready to get the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season underway this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The trio brings championship expertise, with both Tomac and Craig coming off their respective 2022 Monster Energy Supercross championships and Ferrandis sporting the number-one plate, ready to defend his 450MX title.
Reigning 450MX Champion Ferrandis has been on the mend from injuries he sustained during supercross, making him hungrier than ever to line up for the Pro Motocross Championship now that he’s back to 100 percent. Last year, the Frenchman earned six overall wins during his debut season in the 450 class, and he is looking to add to that total in 2022.
Tomac enters the motocross season as a two-time 450SX supercross champion while also carrying an impressive three 450MX titles to his credit. He has 27 overall wins in the 450MX class and is looking to add to that total in 2022 as he carries momentum from his latest championship.
Last year was Craig’s first season aboard the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F, and he collected several strong finishes. The newly crowned 250SX West Champion has the momentum in his favor, and Craig looks to improve on his fourth overall top finish from last season.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“We’re coming off of a phenomenal supercross season, and we’re looking to keep that momentum rolling. The guys have been working hard, and we look to come out swinging and fight for wins and keep the number-one plate on our YZ450F.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It’s a new season, so everything is reset. The biggest challenge ahead for me this year is to keep the number-one plate on my bike, but I feel ready.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m excited to get this motocross season underway! I’ve had a good time off to heal the knee, and the team has found a great motocross setting for the bike. I can’t wait to put it all to the test on Saturday!”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“We’re coming off a good supercross season, so I’m looking to keep up the good vibes going into the outdoors. I’m excited to be back on the 450 and battling with the best!”