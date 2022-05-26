Three Champions Set for Pro Motocross Season Opener

Reigning 450MX Champion Ferrandis has been on the mend from injuries he sustained during supercross, making him hungrier than ever to line up for the Pro Motocross Championship now that he’s back to 100 percent. Last year, the Frenchman earned six overall wins during his debut season in the 450 class, and he is looking to add to that total in 2022.

Tomac enters the motocross season as a two-time 450SX supercross champion while also carrying an impressive three 450MX titles to his credit. He has 27 overall wins in the 450MX class and is looking to add to that total in 2022 as he carries momentum from his latest championship.

Last year was Craig’s first season aboard the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F, and he collected several strong finishes. The newly crowned 250SX West Champion has the momentum in his favor, and Craig looks to improve on his fourth overall top finish from last season.