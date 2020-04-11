Indian Motorcycle Announces Home-Delivery Service – Design Online Ship it to Your Door

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CLICK.DELIVER.RIDE PROGRAM

New Online Ordering & Home-Delivery Service Aims to Support Dealer Network & Riders Looking to Buy

MINNEAPOLIS (April 9, 2020) – Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today introduced its Click.Deliver.Ride program, providing riders with of the option of purchasing a motorcycle from the comfort of their own home. Riders have long had the ability to search for their desired model and customize it to their preference, but they can now work with their local dealer, either online or via phone, to complete their purchase and have their dream bike delivered right to their doorstep.

In the same way that Click.Deliver.Ride is providing Indian Motorcycle’s customers with convenience, it is adding value to its network of dealers as well. Dealers play a crucial role in their local communities and economies, which is why Indian Motorcycle has dedicated itself to help them navigate through this unprecedented business situation, with Click.Deliver.Ride at the forefront.

“Over the last month, we’ve all had to adjust to a new way of life and have had to alter the ways in which we conduct our business,” said Mike Dougherty, Indian Motorcycle President. “Our hope is that Click.Deliver.Ride. will help bring peace of mind to both our loyal customers and our network of dealers.”

Note: The featured image is the 2021 Indian Scout I customized using this program as a test.

PURCHASE AN INDIAN MOTORCYCLE WITHOUT LEAVING HOME

Select your Indian Motorcycle online and complete the sale from the comfort of home. At participating dealers.

Discover the full Indian Motorcycle line-up. We have the tools to help you find the perfect ride, and customize it to make it your own.

Build & Price

Contact Dealer, Schedule Delivery

After you’ve decided on a motorcycle, contact a participating dealer to begin the purchase process. When you’re ready, schedule your home delivery. It’s as simple as that.

Hit The Open Road

Now you’re ready to ride. Indian Motorcycle’s Ride Command is the industry’s largest, fastest and most-customizable infotainment system on two wheels. Plan and track your ride, log your maintenance records, and do it all from your phone with the mobile app.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

INDIAN and INDIAN MOTORCYCLE are registered trademarks of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC. Always wear a helmet, protective clothing and eyewear and insist your passenger does the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand and follow your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.