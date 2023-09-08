BMW Motorrad Canada announces ADV-X, a week-long adventure motorcycle tour set in British Columbia! 1880km of the most breathtaking scenery Canada has to offer. Welcome to week #258 of our Inspiration Friday: BMW ADV-X 2023 Adventure Tour at Total Motorcycle. Get inspired to with a variety of thrilling and challenging terrains, cross BC’s rocky mountain range, see quaint small towns along the way. With 5 days and 5 nights including all meals, medical, luggage and Multiple support vehicles, it’s not only a trip of a life time but…well, a trip of a lifetime!

+++ First-ever adventure riding program hosted by BMW Motorrad Canada. +++ Five days of adventure riding in British Columbia, Canada. +++ Over 1880 km to be travelled. +++ September 10-15, 2023. +++

Today BMW Motorrad Canada announced the launch of its first-ever adventure motorcycle tour in Canada, BMW Motorrad ADV-X. Set to take place from September 10 to 15, 2023, the tour will cover over 1880 km of mixed terrain in British Columbia’s rocky mountain range, ideal for BMW Motorrad’s world-renowned and award-winning range of GS models.

Specially curated routes will traverse a variety of thrilling and challenging terrain while encountering some of the most breathtaking scenery Canada has to offer. The ride will begin in Vancouver and head towards Sun Peaks Resort, near Kamloops, BC. From there, riders will complete various off-road loops over three full days of riding, all with the presence and support of BMW Motorrad Offroad Certified Instructors from across Canada. The program will conclude at High Road Motorsports in Langley, BC.

Participants will receive all the benefits of a formally organized tour throughout. This includes official BMW technical support, luggage service with support vehicles, emergency tire service, as well as medical support. The program includes all meals as well as five nights’ accommodation, with four of those nights at the luxurious Sun Peaks Grand Hotel.

The BMW Motorrad ADV-X program is administered and hosted in partnership with Enduro Park Canada. For more information please visit www.advx.ca

From September 10th to 15th, you’re invited to join the most passionate GS riders from across the land for the first-ever BMW Motorrad ADV-X.

Over the course of one action-packed week, you’ll journey deep into British Columbia’s rocky mountain range, traversing a variety of thrilling and challenging terrain while encountering some of the most breathtaking scenery this country has to offer.

Following each day’s ride, you’ll be treated to some R&R at BC’s iconic Sun Peaks Resort, where you’ll have the freedom to explore the countless shops, cafés and restaurants nestled within Sun Peak’s European-style pedestrian village.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the adventure ride of a lifetime. Choose from one of the two event packages below to reserve your spot today.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO JOIN THE ADVENTURE

The BMW Motorrad ADV-X is open to GS riders of all skill levels. However, there are a few mandatory items that you’ll need to be part of the adventure.

A BMW GS motorcycle

Valid Motorcycle License and Insurance

Off-road riding safety gear

Off-road style boots are highly recommended (e.g., GS Comp Boots, Venture Grip GTX or similar)

Off-road tires (Can be ordered and fitted at the event)

GPS capability is optional

Maximum 1 x 55L Soft Luggage Bag (This must be a weather-proof soft bag no larger than 55L)

The drive to have plenty of fun riding your GS!

BMW MOTORRAD ADV-X PACKAGES

ALL PACKAGES INCLUDE:

– 5 days of adventure riding, over 1880 km

– 5 nights accommodation (single or double room available)

– Route marked each day by lead riders

– Route sheet and GPS file as additional navigation

– Official BMW tech support

– Medical support

– Luggage support

– Emergency tire service

– Multiple support vehicles

– 4 dinners

– 5 lunches

– 5 breakfasts

– Feature length event video

– Event photographer

– Event pack including T-shirt, luggage tags, stickers & more

YOUR TRIP, AT A GLANCE

Sunday, September 10th

ARRIVAL DAY

Arrive at Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre in Abbotsford, BC. Join us for an evening meet & greet to get to know your fellow riders over food and drinks.

Monday, September 11th

TRANSFER TO SUN PEAKS RESORT

Depart from the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre to Sun Peaks Resort, where all riders will stay for the remainder of the trip.

Tuesday, September 12th – Thursday September 14th

OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE RIDES

Enjoy a new route every day amidst the beauty of BC’s backcountry. Daily routes will be revealed and shared the evening before.

Thursday, September 14th

ADV-X TEAM FAREWELL & AWARDS DINNER

Enjoy one final send-off and team dinner before making your way back home.

Friday, September 15th

RIDE TO LANGLEY

The entire BMW Motorrad ADV-X crew will ride together back to High Road Langley. Those riding home can depart directly from Sun Peaks Resort.