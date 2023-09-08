Yamaha and top MXGP racer Jeremy Seewer to Part Company at End of 2023 MXGP Season

Yamaha and Seewer to Part Company at End of 2023 MXGP Season

Yamaha Motor Europe announces the departure of Jeremy Seewer from the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team at the conclusion of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship season. After a successful six-year partnership, both parties will part ways amicably, with Seewer choosing to pursue a new challenge in 2024.

Following an impressive MX2 career, during which the Swiss star earned two FIM MX2 World Championship silver medals, Seewer joined Yamaha in 2018 to begin his career in the premier MXGP class. Since then, ’91’ has consistently showcased his talent and dedication in his pursuit of a maiden MXGP world title.

During his tenure with Yamaha, Seewer has achieved an impressive record that includes 64 top-three race finishes, 28 podiums, 11 race wins, and seven Grand Prix victories. Most notably, his outstanding performances in the 2019, 2020, and 2022 seasons saw him finish as the runner-up in the MXGP World Championship, underscoring his exceptional talent and consistency.

As the final two rounds of the 2023 MXGP season approach, both Yamaha and Seewer are determined to conclude their successful six-year collaboration on a high note by vying for race wins, podium finishes, and ultimately securing another championship medal.

Yamaha Motor Europe would like to extend its appreciation to Seewer for his immense contribution to the Yamaha family over the past six years and to wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Alexandre Kowalski: Off-Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“As we reach the end of our journey with Jeremy, we would like to thank him for the immeasurable value he has brought to the Yamaha racing family over the last six years. Counting among his notable achievements on the YZ450FM, a haul of 28 podium finishes, 11 race wins, and seven Grand Prix victories, Jeremy’s record establishes a lofty benchmark many top motocross riders aspire to attain. While we are sorry to see Jeremy go, we wholeheartedly respect his decision to pursue new challenges and we wish Jeremy the very best for the future.”