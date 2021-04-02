You Don’t Want to Miss a Thing with this week’s Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson & Aerosmith partnership announcement. Dream On no more and get Pumped as Harley-Davidson’s design collection expands with one-of-a-kind 17 Aerosmith graphics to get Back in the Saddle with! Aerosmith, besides being one of the best-selling American rock bands of all-time, 150 million albums sold, 21 Top 40 Hits and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted also has a huge artwork, design and graphic collection for Harley-Davidson to draw upon. And as we all know and love, both H-D and Aerosmith have an Amazing line of Crazy merchandise to be Living on the Edge with Dude!

Who hasn’t heard an Aerosmith song or rode a ‘Harley?

So Walk This Way for some Sweet Emotion for the H-D rider. And if merchandise isn’t your thing then Total Motorcycle has a huge collection of free Harley-Davidson motorcycle model guides, news and so much more for you. Don’t forget to check out H-D’s latest 2021 motorcycle models right here too.

Do you have What It Takes to be a true Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson & Aerosmith fan?

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Harley-Davidson and Aerosmith for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson & Aerosmith. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON® PARTNERS WITH LEGENDARY BAND AEROSMITH TO RELEASE LIMITED EDITION APPAREL

Harley-Davidson and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, announce the launch of a special collection in collaboration with the iconic rock band, Aerosmith. Available now, the limited-edition line of men’s and women’s apparel will be sold at Harley-Davidson® dealerships around the world and on Harley-Davidson.com.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering up with Harley-Davidson on this capsule. They’re an American institution and share an authenticity and effortless style that encapsulates what Aerosmith is all about. We’re excited to get the collection in the hands of the fans,” said Joe Perry, lead guitarist for Aerosmith.

The collection features iconic artwork collaborations from both Aerosmith and Harley-Davidson to create truly unique and one-of-a-kind designs. The offering will include 17 total styles and is made up of six distinct graphic capsules:

Burnout is inspired by the art of Aerosmith’s eponymous album and features vintage imagery to showcase and highlight the beginnings of these two renowned American brands.

Dream On is named for the breakout song on the band’s debut studio album, “Dream On”. It illustrates the enduring influence that both Aerosmith and Harley-Davidson have established worldwide.

Pump utilizes both Aerosmith’s and Harley-Davidson’s most recognizable logos to create an iconic and a collaborative design, joining the two brands with the wings of freedom.

Aero Force One is titled as an ode to the Aerosmith’s devoted fan base and was designed as an emblem showcasing the alliance of these two American powerhouse legends.

Toxic Twins is a graphic riff on the nickname for the band’s songwriting duo and a further reference to the Aerosmith and Harley-Davidson partnership. This design features both logos encased with snakes meant to represent the strength and spirit of both renowned brands.

Draw the Line takes the art from Aerosmith’s album of the same name and infuses the tire tread and exhaust pipes of a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle to represent the thunderous energy that ties Rock and Roll music and motorcycles together.

This limited and legendary collection features men’s and women’s graphic T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, and tank tops.

About Aerosmith

Aerosmith is one of the best-selling American rock bands of all-time, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With 25 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums, they hold the record for the most total certifications by an American band and are tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American band. The band has scored 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine #1 Mainstream Rock hits. They are the recipients of countless awards including four GRAMMYs, six American Music Awards, four Billboard Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards and the MusiCares Person of the Year among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC’s “Walk This Way.”

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle, and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing, and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.