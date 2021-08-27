International Six Days Enduro 2021 is back!

With the 2020 event postponed, the 95th edition of the ISDE will take place from Monday, August 30 and run to September 4. From the paddock, based at the Rivanazzano Airport, riders will complete five full days of enduro competition, covering close to 200km per day. Each day consists of six special tests – three enduro tests and three cross tests – with the sixth and final day hosting the traditional event-closing motocross test, this year held on the Valle Scrivia MX Circuit.

No stranger to ISDE competition, Josep Garcia will be looking to repeat his class wins from the 2017, and 2019 events, where he topped the Enduro1 category. For 2021 however, the young Spaniard has stepped up to the E2 class where he will ride the proven KTM 350 EXC-F. As well as competing as part of Spain’s World Trophy team, Garcia also starts the event focused on his overall, individual performance.

Making his full-time return to the EnduroGP World Championship and classic enduro competition this year, where he lies second overall in both the Enduro2 and EnduroGP categories, Josep is on top form and keen to lead his national team to victory as well as trying to clinch the overall ISDE win.

Josep Garcia: “It’s my sixth time racing the ISDE, and I’m pumped for it. This is the first time I’ll be racing the event in Italy, but I have always liked the races here, they’re old school enduros – long, tough, technically demanding races – my favourite type. I’ve already walked some of the tests here and they look good and should suit my riding style. My number one goal is to perform well for the team – we want to be back on the podium, and hopefully take the World Trophy win. On a personal level, I want to win the overall. I have finished second and third at my last attempts and I would like to take the win this year. It’s not an easy task, the world’s best are racing here and they’re all fast, but it’s something that I would like to get once in my lifetime, as well as raising the World Trophy for my country.”

Returning to ISDE competition having previously assisted the United States in securing the World Trophy win in 2019, as well as topping the E2 class, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Taylor Robert will be aiming to repeat those feats at this year’s event. In total, the massively experienced Arizona native has no less than three class wins at the ISDE, as well as an overall victory at the 2016 edition. Riding his KTM 450 XC-F in the Enduro2 class, Robert will once again be going all-out for glory at the iconic six-day event.