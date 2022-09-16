Big article title, big racing series, big baggers and an even bigger engine. Welcome to big Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 131 Racing designed to get your inspiration engine running hard. MotoAmerica King of Baggers series 2022 was exceptional at Daytona International Raceway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca ,Brainerd International Raceway and closed at New Jersey Motorsports Park. Heavy-weight Harley-Davidson’s battled it out with heavy-weight Indian’s in a classic matchup with just 10 points separating the championship!

Total Motorcycle has all the highlights of the Harley-Davidson MotoAmerica run and we also have a peek at the new Harley-Davidson Apex Factory Custom Paint inspired by this same MotoAmerica championship too!

If you think the new Top Gun: Maverick movie was crazy, then with 131 horsepower and 131 torque the The King of Baggers series racing reminds me of the old classic 1965 movie “Those Magnificent Men and Their Flying Machines” as it’s just so weird, wonderful and crazy!

Get inspired, go racing, go for a ride, check out the 2023 Harley-Davidson‘s and 2022 Harley‘s.

Let Do fun.

Total Motorcycle would like the Harley-Davidson, MotoAmerica and King of Baggers series plus the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 131 Racing. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

KYLE WYMAN AND HARLEY-DAVIDSON FACTORY TEAM WIN MOTOAMERICA KING OF THE BAGGERS FINALE AT NEW JERSEY

Michael Barnes Finishes Third on Daytona H-D/Hoban Brothers Racing Road Glide

MILWAUKEE, WI (September 12, 2022) – Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Kyle Wyman led every lap to win the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers race on Sunday at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, N.J. Starting from the pole position on a race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle, Wyman navigated a rain-soaked track to win by 0.655 seconds in the last race of the 2022 season. The victory was the third of the season for the defending King of the Baggers series champion. Tyler O’Hara finished second, followed by Michael Barnes on the Daytona Harley-Davidson/Hoban Brothers Racing Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle. Wyman also won the three-lap Mission King of the Baggers Challenge race on Saturday for a clean sweep of the weekend.

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Travis Wyman led the King of the Baggers championship by three points coming into this final round. After qualifying second, Travis was in third place in the race when he crashed on the wet track and slid onto the grass. Travis managed to pick up his Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle and re-entered the race with a ground off shifter peg and pivot, showing his grit and determination by finishing the race.

O’Hara ended the season at the top of the standings with 123 points. Travis Wyman finished second with 113 points, followed by Kyle Wyman with 111 points.

“I’m happy to have had another sweep of the weekend,” said Kyle Wyman. “I think this is the first time I’ve won a race in the rain. It’s bittersweet because Travis went down, but I’d rather have him pushing and try to win a championship than settle for third. I think we were all looking forward to a real showdown race on a dry track but anything can happen in racing. I want to thank all of our fans and everyone on the Harley-Davidson team for all of their hard work this season. I’m already looking forward to Daytona next year.”

For the season, Kyle Wyman won three races (Atlanta, Monterey and New Jersey) and had two other podium appearances. Travis Wyman had one race win (Road America) and finished second three times.

“I felt super strong this weekend and I gave it my all,” said Travis Wyman. “The conditions weren’t great, and when I got into third place and closed the gap to Tyler, I lost the front with no warning. Thankfully, I was able to pick it back up and finish the race to secure second place in the championship. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with my brother Kyle and the Harley-Davidson factory team to bring back the number one plate next year.”

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Factory Team Road Glide motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – New Jersey

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle Michael Barnes (H-D) Daytona H-D/Hoban Brothers Racing Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Bobby Fong (Ind) Roland Sands Design Taylor Knapp (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Danny Eslick (H-D) Nowaskey Extreme Performance Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson

2022 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers – Final Season Points

Tyler O’Hara (Ind) 123 Travis Wyman (H-D) 113 Kyle Wyman (H-D) 111 Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) 91 Bobby Fong (Ind) 70 James Rispoli (H-D) 70 Taylor Knapp (H-D) 61 Andrew Lee (H-D) 35 Frankie Garcia (Ind) 30 Michael Barnes (H-D) 29

KYLE WYMAN LEADS HARLEY-DAVIDSON SWEEP OF KING OF THE BAGGERS PODIUM AT LAGUNA SECA

Kyle Wyman Wins; Travis Wyman Second; James Rispoli Third; Championship Battle Tightens to a Single Point

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Kyle Wyman led his brother and factory teammate Travis Wyman, and Vance & Hines racer James “Hogspoli” Rispoli to a sweep of the podium positions in the MotoAmerica Mission Foods King of the Baggers race on Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, CA. Kyle passed early leader Tyler O’Hara on the second lap of race and crossed the finish line 3.063 seconds ahead of Travis. Rispoli finished third, a half-second ahead of O’Hara’s factory Indian Challenger. Six of the top 10 finishers were aboard Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Travis Wyman was the fast qualifier on Saturday, setting a new class record of 1:29.748 on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. But it was Kyle Wyman who won the King of the Baggers Mission Challenge 3-lap sprint race and winner-take-all $5,000 purse immediately following Q2. Both factory Harley-Davidson riders started from the front row along with Rispoli. In the 8-lap King of the Baggers feature race, O’Hara jumped out into the lead from the second row of the grid. But Kyle Wyman kept the pressure on him with inside and outside moves at several points around the course and then passed him cleanly in turn 9 on the second lap. From that point, Kyle broke away and was never challenged for the lead. “It was really greasy out there today, and I was cautious with how the edge grip was,” said Kyle Wyman. “O’Hara lost the rear coming out of turn nine and that allowed me to go by. I was happy to get clear and run my own race and manage the gap to the finish. It’s just great to get a 1-2-3 for Harley-Davidson and to reward the entire Harley-Davidson factory team who made this possible.” “To come home second to Kyle is pretty amazing,” said Travis Wyman. “We did it the other way around at Road America. And now we’re tied in points. So these last two rounds are going to be pretty awesome for the fans.” The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Factory Team Road Glide motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. After five of seven rounds on the 2022 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Kyle and Travis Wyman are tied for second in the series standings with 86 points. O’Hara leads by one point with 87. The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team returns to the track July 29-31 at the MotoAmerica Superbikes in Minnesota at Brainerd International Raceway. MotoAmerica King of the Bagger Race Results – Laguna Seca Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle Bobby Fong (Ind) Roland Sands Design Taylor Knapp (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing Frankie Garcia (Ind) Roland Sands Design Danny Eslick (H-D) Nowaskey Extreme Performance Andrew Lee (H-D) Big Bear Performance Patricia Fernandez (Ind) Saddlemen/Lloyd’z Garage Zack Nation (H-D) Zack Nation Racing Revolution Performance Eric Stahl (H-D) Jiffy Tune Racing

HARLEY-DAVIDSON FACTORY TEAM READY TO DEFEND MOTOAMERICA KING OF THE BAGGERS CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

Defending Champ Kyle Wyman and Brother Travis to Race Road Glide Bikes Powered by Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Crate Engines

The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team will return to the track in 2022 to defend its MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers road racing series championship. The team will field returning riders Kyle Wyman (#1), the 2021 Mission King of the Baggers champion, and his brother Travis Wyman (#10) aboard race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycles powered by race modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. The MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series features American V-Twin touring motorcycles prepared for competition and equipped with a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags. The seven-race series, with each round held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike Series, opens with a doubleheader on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, March 10-12. “The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers race series provides exciting racing on motorcycles everyone can relate to,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “For Harley-Davidson, King of the Baggers is also an opportunity to demonstrate the championship winning capabilities of our industry-leading performance baggers and to showcase our Screamin’ Eagle performance products and engineering capabilities. The lessons we learn on the track benefit the performance parts we develop for Harley-Davidson customers around the world.” In addition to competing in the series, the H-D Screamin’ Eagle team is happy to announce that they are working directly with MotoAmerica to promote the series by supporting all Harley-Davidson competitors. Select performance products developed for the 2021 championship bike are now available to all qualified racers. Teams should reach out directly to their local Harley-Davidson dealership for availability and pricing. Fast Brothers Kyle and Travis Wyman are the sons of Kim Wyman, owner of Harv’s Harley-Davidson in Macedon, N.Y. and grew up around Harley-Davidson and flat track racing. Veteran road racer Kyle Wyman, 32, scored two wins and a second-place finish in the three-race 2021 Mission King of the Baggers series, notching 70 points to lead scoring by 25 points. Wyman began racing professionally in flat track aboard a Harley-Davidson XR750 and formed Kyle Wyman Racing at the age of 21 to compete at the highest level of professional road racing in the United States. He won the Daytona 200 in 2019 and in addition to winning the Mission King of the Baggers crown placed ninth in 2021 HONOS Superbike series. In 2022 Wyman will not compete in Superbike and will focus his full attention on defending the King of the Baggers championship with the Factory Harley-Davidson team. “I’m really eager to be defending this championship with the Harley-Davidson Factory Team,” said Kyle Wyman. “The longer season is going to require us to be prepared to be consistent and for the bikes to be durable and reliable, because it’s still a short enough schedule that one bad result can be very significant in the points race. “Starting the season with a doubleheader at Daytona will be a special challenge because we’ve never raced these bikes on the high banks, which requires such an extended run at sustained high RPM,” said Kyle. Travis Wyman is the owner of Travis Wyman Racing, based in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old racer finished the 2021 MotoAmerica season in second place in the Stock 1000 series, and fifth place in the Mission King of the Baggers series after scoring second and fourth-place finishes in only two attempts, and 11th place in the HONOS Superbike series. “Having joined the Harley-Davidson Factory Team mid-season last year and with limited seat time, I was a little behind the curve,” said Travis. “Now I’ve had a chance to gel with the team and I understand how to go fast on this bike, and this year I expect to be racing with Kyle for the championship. With the expanded schedule I’ll also have a chance to race on some tracks I’ve done well at in the past, including Daytona and Road Atlanta. It should be an exciting season.” Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle VIP Package Harley-Davidson riders and fans can join defending champion Kyle Wyman, Travis Wyman and the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle race team as they kick off the King of the Baggers season on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway during Daytona Bike Week. The Harley-Davidson VIP Ticket Package includes a seat to see all of the action along with exclusive Harley-Davidson perks including premium parking and the unique opportunity to ride your Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Daytona International Speedway. The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle VIP Ticket Package includes: 3-Day Pass: Admission to all of the MotoAmerica racing including Mission King of the Baggers and the 80th running of the Daytona 200. See practice runs, qualifiers, and all of the races.

Exclusive Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Parking: Access premium parking reserved for Harley-Davidson motorcycles on all three days of the event.

Harley-Davidson Track Walk: Get up-close and personal with the legendary banks of Daytona with a track walk and guided tour provided by the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle King of the Baggers race team.

Harley-Davidson Parade Lap: Strap on your helmet, and ride two laps around Daytona International Speedway on your Harley-Davidson motorcycle with fellow H-D enthusiasts. About the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engine: The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 is the most-powerful street-compliant performance engine offered by Harley-Davidson. Built from the bottom up in Milwaukee, this 131-cubic-inch (2147cc) Screamin’ Eagle crate engine delivers 131 ft-lb of torque to the rear wheel, and may be installed in 2017-later Harley-Davidson Touring models. MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Contingency Harley-Davidson will offer a $110,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission King of the Baggers series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place and a $35,000 championship bonus. New for 2022, all contingency place payouts earned by H-D Screamin’ Eagle factory team riders will be redistributed to qualified place winners making more contingency available to private teams. Terms and conditions apply; please see www.MotoAmerica.com for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines. 2022 Mission King of the Baggers Schedule March 10-12 : (Doubleheader) Daytona International Raceway – Daytona Beach, FL.

April 22-24 : Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Braselton, GA.

June 3-5 : Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI.

July 8-10 : WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, CA.

July 29-31 : Brainerd International Raceway – Brainerd, MN.

September 9-11: New Jersey Motorsports Park – Millville, NJ.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS NEW APEX FACTORY CUSTOM PAINT

H-D Legacy of Competition Inspires Custom Paint for Nine Touring Models