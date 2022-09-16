Jonny Walker at Salt Lake City EnduroCross

The Beta Factory Race Team will have two riders competing in the EnduroCross Series, which kicks off this weekend with Round 1 in Salt Lake City, UT.
German racer Tim Apolle will be one of two riders for the Beta USA team competing in the 2022 EnduroCross season. Apolle rode to some good results at the FIM SuperEnduro Championship in Europe at the beginning of the year. And he most recently rode for Beta Racing at the US Hard Enduro Series. Apolle will be competing aboard his factory-prepped 300 RR.
Another international rider rounds out the Beta USA EnduroCross team. Jonny Walker from the United Kingdom will take the starting line alongside Apolle. Walker is no stranger to the EnduroCross style of racing either. Jonny finished 2nd in championship points for the SuperEnduro series this year and is hoping to carry that momentum into the EnduroCross season.
Tim Apolle at TKO Hard Enduro 2022
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I really look forward to have the opportunity to race AMA Endurocross with Beta USA. I showed I can beat the top guys in the world. I trained hard the last couple weeks and I can’t wait to get out there.”
Jonny Walker at Poland SuperEnduro 2022
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“I’m really excited to be here in the US as it will be my first time racing the EnduroCross championship. The tracks look super fun from watching over the years but it also looks like there are alot of good riders here. Massive thanks to Beta USA and all my sponsors from home who have helped to make this happen.”
