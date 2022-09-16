Jonny Walker at Salt Lake City EnduroCross

The Beta Factory Race Team will have two riders competing in the EnduroCross Series, which kicks off this weekend with Round 1 in Salt Lake City, UT. German racer Tim Apolle will be one of two riders for the Beta USA team competing in the 2022 EnduroCross season. Apolle rode to some good results at the FIM SuperEnduro Championship in Europe at the beginning of the year. And he most recently rode for Beta Racing at the US Hard Enduro Series. Apolle will be competing aboard his factory-prepped 300 RR. Another international rider rounds out the Beta USA EnduroCross team. Jonny Walker from the United Kingdom will take the starting line alongside Apolle. Walker is no stranger to the EnduroCross style of racing either. Jonny finished 2nd in championship points for the SuperEnduro series this year and is hoping to carry that momentum into the EnduroCross season.