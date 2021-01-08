Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Your Road to WorldSBK Registration Opens

Aimed at riders aged 12-20 and acting as the first step on the Road to WorldSBK, the highly anticipated Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup has attracted global interest and just a few of the 36 available entries are yet to be filled.

The series will support six FIM Superbike World Championship rounds, which is preceded by the official Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup promo day and test at Misano (18-19 March), where Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team riders Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli, as well as GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team’s Garrett Gerloff will be in attendance to help the aspiring talents maximise their Yamaha R3 machinery.

Youngsters from various backgrounds have already registered, with attention stretching beyond Europe, as riders from Asia, Australia and South America, have already signed up or expressed interest.

Riders who register will receive their race kit of helmet, leather suit, gloves, boots and Paddock Blue apparel at the Misano test, while they’ll benefit from a full riding package including Pirelli tyres, fuel, coaching and technical assistance throughout the season.

The top three in the final standings will also be rewarded, with the champion earning a spot on the 2022 FIM Superport 300 World Championship grid with the WorldSSP300 bLU cRU team, while cash prizes will also be given to individual race winners.

Riders who are interested in signing up to the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup can find out more information and register today here.

2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Calendar

Test: 18-19 March, Misano, Italy

Round 1: 23-24 April, Assen, The Netherlands

Round 2: 7-8 May, Estoril, Portugal

Round 3: 11-12 June, Misano, Italy

Round 4: 2-3 July, Donington Park, UK

Round 5: 3-4 September, Magny-Cours, France

Round 6: 17-18 September, Catalunya, Spain