BMW Motorrad On the road, ready, go! With RENT A RIDE Expansion

Munich. On the road, ready, go! With RENT A RIDE, BMW Motorrad offers spontaneous motorcycle riding pleasure via the rental platform RENTARIDE – individually plannable, with virtually new rental motorcycles and an exquisite and international range of fascinating tours, which can also be used directly via the BMW Motorrad Connected app.

With currently 89 participating rental partners in seven countries, RENTARIDE is the largest motorcycle rental platform in Europe. By the end of the year, BMW Motorrad aims to expand the platform to include more than 100 rental partners in 12 countries. By consistently expanding the rental partners and participating countries, the ambitious goal for 2021 is to become the worldwide leader in this segment of motorcycle rental.

At RENTARIDE customers can reserve a virtually new BMW motorcycle and, if necessary, rider equipment with just a few clicks, for example to go on a ride with friends or to take a bike out for a thorough test ride. The motorcycles are explained in detail by the experts on site at BMW Motorrad partners and handed over in a relaxed atmosphere. So if a long distance journey is currently too hazardous for you, you can rent your dream bike from Rent A Ride in a flexible and uncomplicated way and go on a motorcycle discovery tour.

The RENT A RIDE platform will be continuously expanded in the existing markets of Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Austria and Thailand. Further RENT A RIDE stations will be available this year in the USA and four other European markets (Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Romania).

