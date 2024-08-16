Interactive Friday: An Explosive week of Engagement!

What a crazy week to introduce the new Interactive Friday on Total Motorcycle! It was an Explosive week of Engagement, literally, with Harley-Davidson‘s CEO DEI announcement that might have made customers upset. Customers de-badged their bikes, boycotted H-D like Bud Light as well as blew them up…Kid Rock style! Let us know how felt about it! We asked…It’s 1980,What Suzuki motorcycle do you buy? Did you reply?

Let’s see your bike’s rear for #TailLightTuesday was super popular with 27 photos and 1500 views of great submitted motorcycle photos! Did you post your bike? Not to be outdone, our Motorcycle Poll “Pick a Motorbike Wheels/Rim Color!” was also super popular as was our Motorcycle Trivia: What am I? “It can go under many names! Have you used one on your motorcycle? The pictured object might be the wrong way you use it… ” Did you know what it was??

For fun we posted the best Motorcycle Monkey Video EVER to start the morning off at @TotalMotorcycle, did you get a good laugh or where shocked? On Wednesday, the big question was would you try building your own custom motorcycle like Eddie Van Halen did?

And if that wasn’t an explosive enough week of Interaction, X Platform Suffered a DDoS Attack and forced resource limits on all accounts!

Go woke, go broke? Harley-Davidson’s CEO Jochen Zeitz (appointed in 2020) recently made some on-stage DEI comments that have set Harley-Davidson owners on fire… literally! With owners de-badging (removing the H-D Shield) their bikes, boycotting (aka Bud Light style) Harley-Davidson and abandoning their booths at Sturgis. DEI = Diversity, Equity and Inclusion… but I’m guessing you knew that already. Personally, I’d hate to see Harley-Davidson go under because of this recent decision, hopefully they do something smart and listen to their customers. Otherwise, we may just have a much smaller brand and that doesn’t help motorcyclists. (Images from @76Armory)

(Columbia War Machine) I think speak for themselves. I believe there video (Kid Rock style) tells Harley-Davidson just show upset they are.

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X.

Has Harley-Davidson’s CEO DEI announcement might have made customers upset. How do you feel? 🏍️🔥🤔

Has Harley-Davidson’s CEO DEI announcement might have made customers upset. How do you feel? 🏍️🔥🤔 Go woke, go broke? Harley-Davidson’s CEO Jochen Zeitz (appointed in 2020) recently made some on-stage DEI comments that have set Harley-Davidson owners on fire… literally! With… pic.twitter.com/PGbVldPrZN — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 16, 2024

It’s 1980. What Suzuki motorcycle do you buy?

It’s 1980. What Suzuki motorcycle do you buy? So many great choices… 🏍️ 1⃣9⃣8⃣0⃣ See TMW’s 1980-1989 Motorcycle Model Guides: https://t.co/EBMpPNOZTw 👥Follow @TotalMotorcycle the friendly growing motorcycle community on X! We follow back. ⭐️#motorcyclesports… pic.twitter.com/RP6KjPzzZQ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 15, 2024

Happy Junior Friday! I have the best Motorcycle Monkey Video EVER to start the morning off at

@TotalMotorcycle

Happy Junior Friday! I have the best Motorcycle Monkey Video EVER to start the morning off at @TotalMotorcycle Did you know the odds of catching Mpox while riding a motorcycle are extremely low (according to the ChatGPT)! Interestingly enough at the same time WHO declares Mpox… pic.twitter.com/YTHvOFHb07 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 15, 2024

Would you try building your own custom motorcycle like Eddie Van Halen did?

Let’s see your bike’s rear for #TailLightTuesday

Let’s see your bike’s rear for #TailLightTuesday 🏍️🪶 Cars, Trucks, even Airplanes have sexy tail ends, but nothing, absolutely nothing beats a motorcycle’s tail. Let’s shake those motorbike tail feathers! 🏍️🪶🏍️🪶🏍️🪶🏍️🪶🏍️🪶🏍️🪶🏍️🪶🏍️🪶#motorcycle #motorcycles… pic.twitter.com/YkXmXbm17C — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 13, 2024

Rider Poll!! Yamaha asks “Are you feeling brave enough to leave the clutch and gear leaver behind”?

Rider Poll!! Yamaha asks “Are you feeling brave enough to leave the clutch and gear leaver behind”? New 2025 Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT. (Stands for: Automated Manual Transmission)https://t.co/HXLQfX5g8F The new MT-09 Y-AMT : Symbiosis with Darkness. The new Yamaha Automated Manual… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 13, 2024

Motorcycle Poll!!

Pick a Motorbike Wheels/Rim Color!

A. RED

B. BLUE

C. BLACK

D. GOLD

E. SILVER

F. WHITE

G. Green

H. Orange

I. Other (any other color)

Motorcycle Poll!! Pick a Motorbike Wheels/Rim Color! A. RED

B. BLUE

C. BLACK

D. GOLD

E. SILVER

F. WHITE

G. Green

H. Orange

I. Other (any other color) 🛞🔴🛞🔵🛞🟢🛞🟤🛞⚫️🛞⚪️🛞🟠🛞🟡🛞🟣🛞⭕️🛞 Follow @totalmotorcycle your amazing motorcycle community on Twitter/X!… pic.twitter.com/blAHu4CnNp — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) August 12, 2024

Type the first word(s) that comes to mind when you think about your motorcycle below…

Motorcycle Trivia: What am I?

It can go under many names! Have you used one on your motorcycle? The pictured object might be the wrong way you use it… 🏍️🔧🤔