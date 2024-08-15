A Lot to Look Out for As MXGP Arrives in Arnhem

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are gearing up for an exciting weekend as they head into the 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Arnhem, The Netherlands. This round is particularly special as it brings the action close to home for the teams, with the event taking place just a short distance from their bases in Belgium and The Netherlands.

Arnhem is hosting only its second-ever Grand Prix, having made its debut on the World Championship calendar last year. While the venue might still be new to the series, it’s a familiar battleground for many of the top riders, who live or train in the area, making them well-acquainted with the track’s tight and sandy layout.

Although born in South Africa, Calvin Vlaanderen is proud to represent his Dutch heritage. Despite living an hour from the venue and it not being his favorite track, the focused #10 is determined to strengthen his hold on fourth place in the championship standings.

Meanwhile, Andrea Bonacorsi is looking forward to another sand race. As one of the strongest MXGP class rookies in 2024, Bonacorsi is eager to bounce back from a tough weekend in Sweden. Having spent three and a half years living in The Netherlands and currently residing in Belgium, the tall Italian feels right at home in the sand and has his sights set on his best finish of the season.

There’s also a possibility that Jago Geerts will make his return to action this weekend. After a challenging attempt at his home Grand Prix in Lommel, Belgium, Geerts has ramped up his training and is aiming to be better prepared. Before making a final decision, the 24-year-old Belgian will compete in an international holiday event today, August 15th, in Balen, Belgium, to assess his readiness.

In the MX2 class, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga is riding high on confidence after a strong showing in Lommel, where he earned his second podium of the season. As one of the best sand riders in the class, Elzinga is eager to be on the box in front of his home crowd this weekend.

Elzinga’s new teammate, Karlis Reisulis, is also buzzing for the Dutch Grand Prix. Having lived in The Netherlands for the past couple of years, the 18-year-old Latvian expects to see many familiar faces and sponsors, making it feel like a second home Grand Prix. He’s excited to tackle the tough, rough, and sandy Arnhem track, which is expected to be one of the most challenging of the year.

Yamaha’s presence in MX2 will be further bolstered by VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Dutch star Ivano van Erp, who enters as a wild card in the World Championship. Fresh off the top step of the podium in Sweden, van Erp is confident and excited to show his potential. He will be joined by American teammate Gavin Towers, who is ready for another new experience.

In addition to the MXGP and MX2 action, the sixth round of the WMX World Championship will also take place. Dutch superstar Lotte van Drunen is looking to extend her championship lead at her home Grand Prix, where she celebrated her first-ever WMX Grand Prix victory with a 1-1 result last year. Van Drunen arrives with a narrow 3-point lead in the championship but will have the full support of the crowd behind her as she aims to strengthen her grip on her first-ever WMX world title.

Furthermore, the MJC Yamaha Official team will have their Dutch and Belgian stars, Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets, competing in the ninth round of the EMX125 Championship. Throughout the season, both riders have displayed impressive speed and determination. With the advantage of racing on familiar ground, they are well-positioned to make a strong push in the championship standings this weekend.

The FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship this weekend will also feature a special wildcard return of former WMX World Champion Nancy van de Ven. After retiring from racing at the end of 2023, van de Ven couldn’t resist the urge to take to the gate one more time. The 27-year-old Dutch star plans to enjoy this round as she celebrates an illustrious career with one last ride.

Calvin Vlaanderen

4th MXGP World Championship, 538-points

“I live about an hour from the track, so it’s quite far, but I know it pretty well since I train there a couple of times a year. It’s not my favourite Dutch track, to be honest, but I’m looking forward to racing in front of the Dutch fans and feeding off their energy. The goal is to be on the podium on Sunday!”

Andrea Bonacorsi

12th MXGP World Championship, 222-points

“I’m living in Belgium at the moment, but I have lived in The Netherlands for the past three and a half seasons. I know the track in Arnhem and I like riding there. Last year, I won in the EMX250 round there. The track is really tight, so because of that, it gets really rough. I’m looking forward to ride with some new things on the bike that should suit me much better!”

Rick Elzinga

7th MX2 World Championship, 457-points

“I live about 50 minutes from the track and have been riding there since it was built. I like the track—it’s deep sand with not much flow, so it’s heavy work during the races. I’m looking forward to the support from the home crowd, and my goal is to put on a show for the fans.”

Karlis Reisulis

17th MX2 World Championship, 126-points

“Racing in The Netherlands this weekend. It feels like my second home Grand Prix because I spend a lot of time here, and I know a lot of people and sponsors. I live like one and half hours away from the track, so I have not been there too many times, but I think I will like it a lot. It should be one of the toughest tracks this year, and this is something I enjoy. I just want to score good points and enjoy my time on the bike.”