Jhak Walker Takes Top Step on Podium at John Penton GNCC

Walker Takes Top Step on Podium at John Penton GNCC
The GNCC series was in Millfield, Ohio for the John Penton GNCC. Each year this track seems to be the toughest on the calendar and this year it lived up to it. The area received five inches of rain on Friday making for muddy conditions on race day. The source was lengthened from years prior to eighteen miles. Due to the lap length and the muddy conditions, the team made the decision to pit each lap to get fuel, water, and goggles. This worked strategy worked out well. Jhak Walker was in third place entering the woods in the XC3 class and by the end of the first lap, he had climbed to third place overall. A few crashes in the slick conditions didn’t derail his mission and Walker took the victory by over six minutes. Walker retains his points lead by six in the XC3 Championship chase. In the XC2 race, Jon Johnson fired off the line and pulled the holeshot. He would continue to run at the front of the pack. Ultimately fatigue led to a few mistakes that would impact Johnson’s race and see him finishing sixth place in class. His teammate Jay Lipscomb was in sixth place heading into the woods and got up to riding in the top five before a costly mistake wiped away all his gains on the day. The last round of the season is just a few weeks away in Crawfordsville, IN.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 1st Place » XC3
Jon Johnson » 6th Place » XC2
Factory 125 RR
“It was a muddy John Penton GNCC, but that is nothing new or surprising. I came in knowing what had to be done. The track was slick and muddy but not many ruts through the track. Off the start I was second then quickly made my way to the lead and pulled away catching the XC2 pack. I did crash two times on my first lap with how slick the conditions were. Completing that lap I was in third place overall but lost some time having to pit to some of the XC2 riders but I then caught up to them in the Penton section. I finished lap two with a pretty good lap. Lap 3, I struggled the most making little mistakes and battling hand cramping. On the last lap, I rode with Stew Baylor for about half of the lap then focused on riding smoothly through the Penton section to make my way through for the win. The bike felt great all day.”
Factory 250 RR
“I was happy to grab the hole shot and run up front while I could. Unfortunately, I made too many mistakes and fell off a bit at the end.”
Factory 250 RR
“I had a good day going at John Penton GNCC. My start was decent and I was riding near the top 5 and inside the top 20 overall before an error left me done for the day.”
