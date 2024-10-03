Jhak Walker Takes Top Step on Podium at John Penton GNCC

Walker Takes Top Step on Podium at John Penton GNCC The GNCC series was in Millfield, Ohio for the John Penton GNCC. Each year this track seems to be the toughest on the calendar and this year it lived up to it. The area received five inches of rain on Friday making for muddy conditions on race day. The source was lengthened from years prior to eighteen miles. Due to the lap length and the muddy conditions, the team made the decision to pit each lap to get fuel, water, and goggles. This worked strategy worked out well. Jhak Walker was in third place entering the woods in the XC3 class and by the end of the first lap, he had climbed to third place overall. A few crashes in the slick conditions didn’t derail his mission and Walker took the victory by over six minutes. Walker retains his points lead by six in the XC3 Championship chase. In the XC2 race, Jon Johnson fired off the line and pulled the holeshot. He would continue to run at the front of the pack. Ultimately fatigue led to a few mistakes that would impact Johnson’s race and see him finishing sixth place in class. His teammate Jay Lipscomb was in sixth place heading into the woods and got up to riding in the top five before a costly mistake wiped away all his gains on the day. The last round of the season is just a few weeks away in Crawfordsville, IN.