Washougal West Hare Scramble Recap Washougal was the backdrop for the sixth round of the West Hare Scrambles. Fair temperatures and a slippery rocky course greeted the riders. Zane Roberts rode a very solid race from start to finish, minimizing the risks he took during the day which resulted in a fourth-place finish in the Pro class. Joe Wasson battled illness the day of the race and did his best to gut it out and see the race to the finish. He was able to fight for a sixth-place finish. The next round for these two teammates is the National Hare and Hound finale. Roberts is leading the points in the series while Wasson is sitting third, so there is plenty on the line for that final Hare and Hound of the season.