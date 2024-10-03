Washougal West Hare Scramble Recap

Washougal was the backdrop for the sixth round of the West Hare Scrambles. Fair temperatures and a slippery rocky course greeted the riders. Zane Roberts rode a very solid race from start to finish, minimizing the risks he took during the day which resulted in a fourth-place finish in the Pro class. Joe Wasson battled illness the day of the race and did his best to gut it out and see the race to the finish. He was able to fight for a sixth-place finish. The next round for these two teammates is the National Hare and Hound finale. Roberts is leading the points in the series while Wasson is sitting third, so there is plenty on the line for that final Hare and Hound of the season.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 4th Place » Pro
Joe Wasson » 6th Place » Pro
Factory 480 RR
“I had a fun weekend at Washougal for the AMA West Hard Scrambles. With where I’m at in points after hurting my knee at this series earlier in the year, I really didn’t have anything to gain at this point so I decided to ride well within my comfort zone and just enjoy the race as the National Hare and Hounds are my priority now. This resulted in a fourth-place finish, which I was content with. Overall the course was super fun, although it was very slick and rocky in a lot of spots.”
Factory 480 RR
“Washougal didn’t go well for me. I ended up getting sick before the race and just tried to survive!”
