Julien Beaumer sidelined ahead of Redbud 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Julien Beaumer has been sidelined ahead of this weekend’s sixth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship while he continues to recover from his crash in the 250MX Class at Southwick last Saturday.

While the 18-year-old has been cleared of any additional injuries, Beaumer is currently following the MX Sports Pro Racing concussion protocol and will return to competition once he is back to 100 percent fitness.

It’s been a promising first full outdoor campaign for Beaumer onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, achieving a career-best finish of P6 at High Point’s fourth round. He has claimed three top-10 overall results in five rounds and is currently positioned 11th in the standings despite being unable to finish Moto 2 this past weekend.

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It was so unfortunate to see Julien crash in the opening lap of Moto 2 at Southwick, after showing strides at High Point with a sixth overall. Julien’s health is our first priority and it is a positive that he did not sustain further injury. After receiving further evaluations this week, he will sit out RedBud and will diligently follow concussion protocol until cleared to race. We eagerly anticipate his full recovery and return to racing at 100 percent.”

Additional information on Julien’s condition will be made available in due course, with an update to be provided once a possible return date is determined.