Strong weekend Harley-Davidson King of the Baggers team

FACTORY HARLEY-DAVIDSON RIDER KYLE WYMAN FINISHES 1-3 AND EXTENDS KING OF THE BAGGERS POINTS LEAD AT ROAD AMERICA

Vance & Hines Racer James Rispoli Goes 3-2 for 2nd in Points

MILWAUKEE (June 5, 2023) – Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Kyle Wyman extended his MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers points lead with a win on Saturday and a third-place finish on Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Racing in front of a Harley-Davidson home-town crowd, Wyman rode the team’s race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle to his fourth consecutive race victory on Saturday, and battled his way to the podium on Sunday, further extending his King of the Baggers series points lead by 13 points.

“This was another strong weekend for the Factory Harley team,” said Wyman. “It was great to get the win yesterday in front of all the Harley fans here so close to headquarters in Milwaukee, and especially fun to have Willie G. Davidson here to see it. On Sunday, we had a real fight going on out there. That was some really exciting racing. I thought we all might crash on that last lap. Great to get on the podium and bank some more points. Next up Laguna Seca where we have done really well in the past.”

Wyman slotted into fifth position on Friday in qualifying on the recently re-paved 4.048-mile Road America course, with his factory teammate Travis Wyman qualifying seventh on the second Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team Road Glide motorcycle.

In the five-lap Saturday race, Wyman sifted through the field on the first lap and locked onto the rear wheel of the race leader, Factory Indian rider Tyler O’Hara. O’Hara and Wyman pulled away from the field, with O’Hara’s lead never more than 0.16 second. On the last lap, Wyman out-braked O’Hara into Turn 8 in a perfectly calculated move. As O’Hara ran wide through the turn, Wyman passed for the lead and opened a big enough gap to prevent O’Hara making a draft pass on the long uphill front straight to the finish. Wyman crossed the line 0.567 seconds clear of O’Hara. James Rispoli finished third on the Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidson Road Glide. Travis Wyman finished sixth on the Factory Harley-Davidson Road Glide.

On Sunday pole sitter Bobby Fong got a great start on his Sacramento Mile/Roland Sands Indian and pulled away from the field. Behind him Kyle Wyman, Factory Indian rider Jeremy McWilliams, and Rispoli and Hayden Gillim on the Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidson Road Glide bikes battled for the entire five-lap race. McWilliams crashed out on the last lap. Wyman drafted past Gillim on the front straight run to the finish but could not quite catch Rispoli, who crossed the line just 0.01 seconds ahead to take second place. Gillim finished fourth followed by Travis Wyman.

After six of 14 rounds in the 2023 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Kyle Wyman leads the championship with 116 points, followed by Rispoli with 103 points and Gillim with 89 points. O’Hara sits in fourth place with 81 points. Travis Wyman is in 10th place with 40 points.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Factory Team Road Glide motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team returns to action July 7-9 in the MotoAmerica Superbikes at Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Road America Race 1

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidson Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods Hayden Gillim (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Bobby Fong (Ind) Sacramento Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands Design Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) Roland Sands Design Cory West (H-D) Team Saddlemen Jake Lewis (H-D) Team Saddlemen Frankie Garcia (H-D) Team Saddlemen Danny Eslick (H-D) Team Nowaskey Performance Kole King (H-D) King Performance Patricia Fernandez (H-D) Team Saddlemen Robert Johnson (H-D) Johnson Engine Technology

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Road America Race 2