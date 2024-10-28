Craig DeLong ends 2024 GNCC season on a high with Ironman victory

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong claimed a timely victory to end the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series on a high note this weekend at Ironman. The team also achieved success in Round 8 of the National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC), where Austin Walton raced to second place on the Pro Class podium.

Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 13

Last year’s GNCC title winner Craig DeLong made a welcome return from injury with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for the finale and raced to a gritty second victory of the 2024 season in dry and dusty conditions.

Equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350, DeLong made a strong start to enter the woods positioned second on the opening lap, eventually taking charge of the lead with four laps complete and he controlled the race from there. DeLong ended the season ranked fourth in the XC1 Open Pro standings, saving his very best for last this weekend after recovering from a recent hand injury.

“I didn’t really know where I would stack up, but I was motivated to come back and knew that a good start in the conditions today was everything,” DeLong reflected. “I executed that, so was second early on, and then once I was in the lead I was able to ride my lines and get a gap. I was able to maintain the advantage for the rest of the race, so after a tough year, to finish on top at Ironman is awesome.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Trevor Bollinger was a non-finisher this weekend following a crash in the early portion of the race, ending the year positioned 11th in the series with a single podium to his credit coming at Round 11.

“We were able to push into the top five early on, but from there I went down a couple of times,” said Bollinger. “Unfortunately, I banged up my elbow in one of those and was out of the race on lap two today.”

Despite sitting out the final rounds of the GNCC season with a shoulder injury, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Korie Steede held onto third place in the WXC series, earning two victories throughout a solid campaign on her Husqvarna FX 250.

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Lyndon Snodgrass, Kawasaki

8. Ben Kelley, KTM

11. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing







National Grand Prix Championship – Round 8 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton delivered an impressive ride in Round 8 of the NGPC series in Blythe, California, finishing P2 in the Gold Rush Grand Prix.

Walton was in second position for the duration of the 11-lap race on his Husqvarna FX 450, only 11 seconds outside of eventual winner Dante Oliveira when the checkered flag flew, and he’s moved inside the top three overall with a single NGPC round remaining in 2024.

“It was an awesome race and the track is just gnarly here!” commented Walton. “I’ve been able to win here in the past and I know what I’m up against, because it’s all about who can charge all the way to the end. I was happy with my performance today, I got a good start and we’ve been working on those a lot, so I’m satisfied with my second-place result. That was brutal!”

Dalton Shirey made his return to NGPC competition this weekend, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider building back up to speed following an extended amount of time on the sidelines through injury. He completed the weekend in eighth position, gaining valuable race mileage in the process, and is excited to keep building at the finale next month.

“The start was okay and I was running with the guys for some time,” Shirey said. “My back then started tightening up, so for me it was about getting things going for next year, and I will keep working on myself from here. I know what I’ve got to do to get ready for Havasu and 2025.”