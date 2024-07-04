The Little Raccoon National Enduro Ohio voted “cutest name”

“My day went pretty well. After testing the 200 RR for two days in Ohio, I was absolutely loving it. I started off pretty well in the first test, it was very tight and flowy but knew I wanted to make some slight bike changes, I went on to test two and it was a lot of rolling hills that kept you on your toes and a very tight trail. After test 2 we did a countershaft sprocket change from 15 to a 14. I noticed in test 3 I liked it much more. Test 3 went pretty well made no mistakes and was really getting comfortable. Test 4 I was informed this trail would be very tight but it really wasn’t that at all and actually was pretty fast with some slower sections. I struggled to find a flow the whole test losing a good chunk of time. I went into test 5 and rode well and came with my best test of the day and then test 6 I rode smart and came away with 5th in NE Pro2. We had the bike setup perfect.”