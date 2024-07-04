The Little Raccoon National Enduro Ohio voted “cutest name”

Round five of the NEPG was held in Ohio for the Little Raccoon National Enduro. The weather was hot and humid with temps in the low 90s. The track was dry and dusty. The first three tests were tight and the last three were more open and fast. Jhak Walker and Jay Lipscomb both competed in the NE Pro2 class. Walker was on a Factory 200 RR after only a few days of riding it. He felt connected with the bike and put in some solid test times, except for test four where he lost a minute due to a crash. That ended up being the difference of a podium spot as he finished in 5th, twenty seconds behind third place. Jay Lipscomb had a get-off in the first test but was able to settle in and put in a consistent ride during the remaining tests for a top-ten finish on the day.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 5th Place » NE PRO2
Jay Lipscomb » 8th Place » NE PRO2
Factory 200 RR
“My day went pretty well. After testing the 200 RR for two days in Ohio, I was absolutely loving it. I started off pretty well in the first test, it was very tight and flowy but knew I wanted to make some slight bike changes, I went on to test two and it was a lot of rolling hills that kept you on your toes and a very tight trail. After test 2 we did a countershaft sprocket change from 15 to a 14. I noticed in test 3 I liked it much more. Test 3 went pretty well made no mistakes and was really getting comfortable. Test 4 I was informed this trail would be very tight but it really wasn’t that at all and actually was pretty fast with some slower sections. I struggled to find a flow the whole test losing a good chunk of time. I went into test 5 and rode well and came with my best test of the day and then test 6 I rode smart and came away with 5th in NE Pro2. We had the bike setup perfect.”
Factory 250 RR
“The Little Raccoon was a decent race. Dry conditions mixed with some roots and rocks made for a bit of a tough time navigating the trail. After a bit of a get-off in test 1, I settled in and ended up finishing 8th in NE Pro2. I feel like I figured out some stuff about enduros the last few tests so I’m looking forward to the next one.”
Photos: Mack Faint
*Voted Cutest Name by a member of the staff at Total Motorcycle! Congratulations
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Tomac & Cooper Help Team USA Conquer the World in RedBud, as Renaux & Ferrandis Secure Silver for France Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper helped Team USA to a thrilling […]
After the outstanding success of the event in 2021, Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that the 2022 edition of the Yamaha YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale will take place in Portalegre, Portugal on 28-30 […]
Earlier before, during the free practice session of the day, the Japanese team claimed the third fastest time with a good pace and a lap time of 1:34.391. Both qualifying sessions were held on Thursday, […]