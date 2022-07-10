Laguna Seca: Special MotoAmerica track with no exception

Starting third on the grid, Gagne got a great start to take the holeshot. The defending champion once again set the pace in the early laps, setting the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 to remain unchallenged and cross the finish line over four seconds clear of the competition. His sixth victory of the season moved him within striking distance of the championship lead – just two points behind his title rival.

Petersen qualified fourth and got off to a flying start from the second row of the grid and quickly made his way to second. With the current series points leader right behind him, he kept cool under pressure. At the halfway mark, the competition made the pass in Turn 2, but the South African was able to reclaim the runner-up position. It ultimately came down to the final lap and a thrilling battle in the corkscrew, with Petersen holding his ground to give the team a spectacular 1-2 finish.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team lines up again tomorrow, looking for a repeat in MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.