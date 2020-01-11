WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – JANUARY 11-12th

January 11, 2020 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – JANUARY 11-12th

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 10.

The second weekend of January sees the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Team on track for round two of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at The Dome Americas in St. Louis, USA.

The event sees RM-Z450 #31 rider Fredrik Noren again paired with stand-in Jimmy Decotis on the #53 RM-Z450, while in the 250 West class Alex Martin will race the #26 RM-Z250.

Jan 11: Round 2. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross. The Dome Americas. St. Louis. USA.

Jan 11-12: Round 1. New Zealand Superbike and NZ Gixxer Cup Championship. Mike Pero Motorsport Park. Christchurch. New Zealand.

