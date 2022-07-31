Love at first sight for Pirelli racers

FOCUS ON SUPERPOLE WorldSBK New lap record and pole position for Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) in Most. At the rear, all the riders used the SCX compound which was chosen instead of the SCQ here in Most due to the particular characteristics of this track which make it particularly aggressive on the tyres. The Northern Irishman did a time of 1’30.947 putting on the standard SCX on the rear and the SC1 development solution (A0843 spec) on the front. Behind him was Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), also on the SCX at the rear, but with the standard SC1 at the front. Rounding out the front row was Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) with the same compounds used by the Turkish rider. Fourth place went to the other Ducati rider, Álvaro Bautista. Jonathan Rea WorldSSP In Superpole, the riders used the SC0 at the rear and the SC1 at the front, both standard solutions. Rookie Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) won Superpole, also setting the new lap record with a time of 1’34.952. This is the second pole in WorldSSP for the Italian rider. Alongside him on the front row were two other Italians: Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) and Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team). Starting from the fourth position, on the other hand, will be reigning World Champion, Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha). WorldSSP300 Italian rider Kevin Sabatucci, astride his team Kawasaki GP Project Kawasaki Ninja 400, took the first pole position of his career with a time of 1’47.921. The Marche native improved his performance progressively throughout the free practice sessions, going from eighth place in FP1 to sixth in FP2 and then finishing fastest in the qualifiers. Completing the front row are Brazilian Humberto Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) and Spaniard Alex Millan (SMW Racing). TYRES IN ACTION IN RACE 1 WorldSBK (asphalt: 26°C / air: 19° C) After his double win in Misano, Álvaro Bautista is back to his winning ways, giving Ducati their 1000th podium. Starting from pole position wasn’t enough for Jonathan Rea, who set the new track lap record in his efforts to stay ahead of the Spaniard who, starting from the fourth spot on the grid, never lost contact with the leading group until finally taking the lead himself on the tenth lap, holding onto it all the way to the chequered flag. However, the race continued to be rather heated even for the other steps of the podium, which was completed by Toprak Razgatlioglu, second, and Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), third after a spectacular duel with Jonathan Rea, who finished fourth. No fewer than 22 of the 25 riders on the grid chose to race on the new B0624 SC0 development tyre, with Scott Redding the only rider in the top 10 using the standard SC0 at the rear. Choices varied more for the front, where the SC1 development tyre in A0843 specification was selected by almost half of the riders on the grid. Alvaro Bautista WorldSSP (asphalt: 29°C / air: 19° C) For the first of the two races this weekend, the Supersport riders made a unanimous choice in terms of tyres: standard soft SC1 solution at the front and standard soft SC0 solution at the rear. It was a day to remember for Lorenzo Baldassari who, after taking pole position, also took the win in Race 1, breaking the dominating streak held by Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha). Finishing behind him were VR46 Riders Academy racer Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph), after an incredible comeback from the 21st spot on the grid, and South African Steven Odendaal (Kallio Racing). Lorenzo Baldassarri For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. WorldSSP300 (asphalt: 23°C / air: 18° C) The rain that fell just before the start create some indecision among the riders where tyre choice was concerned. The top 10 on the grid all started on slicks, whereas there were various combinations in the rear guard with front slicks and rear rain tyres or vice versa. Despite the pole position and first row obtained respectively by Kevin Sabatucci and Alex Millan, it was an unlucky race for the two riders who never reached the finish line. Winning the race was 2017 champion Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing), who started from the eleventh spot on the grid. Finishing behind him were Frenchman Huge De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300), second, and Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team), third. Marc Garcia GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “Pirelli is decidedly satisfied with the events of this first day of racing in Most and the choices made in terms of tyre allocation. As early as Friday, the riders were already extremely fast and in FP2, Razgatlioglu, using the new SC0 rear, broke the track fast lap record from last year which, however, had been done with the softer SCX. Then, precisely with the SCX, Rea was 7 tenths faster than his own 2021 track record, which he had done on the SCQ. Therefore, the decision to replace the SCQ with the SCX for this race paid off in the end and it was certainly not a limitation in terms of performance. We are just as pleased with how popular the SC0 rear development tyre was straight away. On its absolute début, it was chosen by almost all the riders in Race 1 with Bautista’s Best Lap at penultimate race lap. As for the rest, I think the track results speak for themselves. We saw fantastic and extremely competitive races in all the categories. In WorldSBK with Ducati, Yamaha, BMW, and Kawasaki, we had four different manufacturers in the top four spots, which demonstrates the extremely high level of competitiveness in this championship.”