Where do we start with so many new 2024 Suzuki models that have just launched? With the biggest 2024 Suzuki Motorcycle Guide you’ll find just for TMW readers of course! New, redesigned and returning sportbikes, standard, sport, adventure, dual sport, supermoto, motocross, off-road , scooter and we see the return of Suzuki cruisers too! Something for everyone and everyone gets something!

For 2024, my personal favorites are the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 and 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Touring with an optimized balance of rideability both in daily commuting and touring. I had a V-Strom 650 and loved it, the 800 would be a nice balance between the 650 and 1000. Also I love the 2024 Suzuki Katana which in 2024 has been revised and unfortunately now a limited edition. Great looking Katana, I remember the original 1980’s version and it was an incredible futuristic motorcycle way ahead of it’s time in design. And surprising to see was the return of the 2024 Suzuki Boulevard M109R, Boulevard C50 and Boulevard C50T which I’m happy to see but right now those cruisers are not for North America! Still it’s nice to see the return of them anyways. But that’s not all, there are another 40+ 2024 Suzuki’s await those who seek the gold mine of our 2024 Total Motorcycle Guides. Here’s a shovel, it’s worth the dig.

Massive New 2024 Suzuki Model Drop, it’s a must see!

Suzuki Unveils the All-New V-STROM 800 Sport Adventure Tourer

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the all-new V-STROM 800 sport adventure tourer. Sales will start in October 2023 globally, primarily in Europe and North America.

The V-STROM 800 is a newly developed variation model of the V-STROM 800DE, which has been on sale from this year. Both models offer optimized balance of rideability required both in daily commuting and in touring as 800cc class models with lightweight and maneuvrable features for a wide range of riders. While the V-STROM 800DE was engineered and equipped with features for riding over gravel roads, the V-STROM 800 was developed for high comfortability and driving performance on paved roads and long-distance touring.

In addition to S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) electronic control system for various riding conditions, such features as 19-inch wheel and radial-mount brake calipers on the front brake, and tubeless tires on both front and rear are adopted to best suit the driving performance on paved roads.

It is also equipped with height-adjustable wind screen that contributes to ease fatigue in long-distance riding, and a large 20L capacity fuel tank suited for long-distance touring. Comfortability is enhanced with riding position engineered exclusively for the V-STROM 800.

SUZUKI INTRODUCES 2024 V-STROM 800 & V-STROM 800 TOURING

New Additions to the V-STROM 800 Line Enhance Adventure Touring Options

Brea, CA (October 6, 2023) – Suzuki Motor USA (Suzuki) welcomes two new V-STROM 800 models that build on the momentum from the successful, off-road-focused adventure motorcycle, the V-STROM 800DE. The 2024 V-STROM 800 and 800 Touring leverage the DE’s stellar engine and chassis platform while focusing on the needs of more street-oriented riders.

These two new models- the V-STROM 800 and V-STROM 800 Touring extend the Suzuki V-STROM line, and host street and long-distance touring-focused features. Each appeals to riders looking for a performance-minded yet versatile middleweight motorcycle with adventure in mind. These new V-STROM 800 models along with the 800DE and 800DE Adventure offer four distinct options targeting the entire middleweight adventure target audience.

With the momentum from the dirt-focused Suzuki V-STROM 800DE’s introduction last November continuing to grow, the V-STROM 800 and V-STROM 800 Touring are distinctly engineered to provide superb comfort and performance for commuting, sport or long-distance touring, and occasional dirt road use.

Highly capable at highway speeds or when exploring less-traveled routes, these new models are equally entertaining and practical to ride daily around town for fun, laying down miles across the continent on a tour, through spirited canyon rides, or for commuting to work.

Each is powered by the new-generation 776cc DOHC parallel-twin engine used in the V-STROM 800DE and the Suzuki GSX-8S. These new V-STROM models’ engine delivers a precise balance of smooth, controllable power at low engine speeds as well as a free-revving rush of performance when needed.

The engine’s 270-degree crankshaft configuration provides the power characteristics and an exciting exhaust note. The patented Suzuki Cross Balancer system contributes to smooth operation and a compact, lightweight engine design. The V-STROM 800s’ rugged steel backbone frame takes advantage of the engine’s compact size, resulting in a chassis both nimble and steady. The V-STROM 800 and 800 Touring’s new SHOWA SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) inverted front fork smoothly controls front wheel movement, while the SHOWA rear shock absorber employs a remote, hand-operated hydraulic spring preload adjuster so suspension tuning for a passenger or cargo takes just seconds. The suspension is tuned to maximize straight-line and cornering performance for street riding as well as light-duty off-road use. The front fork supports radially mounted NISSIN four-piston brake calipers that grasp a pair of 310mm stainless steel brake rotors. The front calipers and the rear caliper -with a 260mm rotor, are monitored by a compact ABS system. This ABS system offers a choice of two different mode settings the rider may choose for differing road conditions. The ABS system’s mode 1 provides minimal anti-lock brake intervention, while mode 2 provides more anti-lock brake intervention. New seven-spoke cast aluminum wheels are shod with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear tire. Dunlop’s new D614F/D614 tubeless ADV tires were engineered exclusively for the V-STROM 800, and feature a new tread pattern and custom-engineered internal structure for superb pavement operation plus the ability to explore that new, unpaved road on occasion.

Like the V-STROM 800DE, a full-color, 5-inch TFT LCD multifunction instrument panel provides the rider access and on-the-fly control over the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) suite of advanced electronic features that include the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, the Suzuki Traction Control System , and Suzuki’s Bi-Directional Quick Shift system.

Ride almost any distance in comfort and control thanks to a wide, vibration-damping, tapered handlebar, a supportive seat, and rubber-padded footpegs.

To carry the items riders may need quick access to, the V-STROM 800 Touring’s standard 35L top case uses the V-STROM’s ignition key for locking the lid or quick removal of the case from the rear carrier.

2024 Suzuki V-STROM 800

MSRP $9,899

Key V-STROM 800 Features:

Created specifically for the V-STROM 800 are Dunlop’s new D614 tires with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear that ride on new cast-aluminum tubeless wheels with seven distinctive, V-shaped spokes each.

The V-STROM 800 has a modest seat height (32.5 in.) and a lower handlebar position than the 800DE to help provide increased comfort on longer rides.

Engineered for long-distance touring comfort and everyday convenience, the steel frame, sub-frame, and uniquely shaped aluminum swingarm are supported by the new SHOWA SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) a gas-charged SHOWA shock absorber with a remote hydraulic rear spring preload adjuster and adjustable rebound damping force.

The V-STROM 800 spring rates and damping force settings are tuned to maximize road performance and comfort.

A tall and wide adjustable windscreen provides ample coverage for long rides and sits above Suzuki’s signature, compact Mono-focus LED headlights.

The V-STROM 800’s angular bodywork retains Suzuki’s distinctive Adventure “beak” styling and is topped with modern graphics.

The 2024 V-STROM 800 is offered in an understated yet modern Metallic Matte Steel Green with its own refined graphics.

2024 Suzuki V-STROM 800 Touring

MSRP $10,499

Key V-STROM 800 Touring Specific Features:

Riders will have quick access to items with the V-STROM 800 Touring’s standard 35-liter plastic top case that operates with the bike’s ignition key. The top case will hold most full-face helmets and unlock from the motorcycle in seconds.

The V-STROM 800 Touring’s standard hand guards shield the rider’s hands from the elements.

The V-STROM 800 Touring arrives in popular Glass Sparkle Black and will be available in Spring 2024.

Additional Features

A wide variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories are available for the V-STROM 800 and V-STROM 800 Touring. Accessories include plastic side cases, several top case options, engine guards, a center stand, low- and high-profile seats, heated hand grips, fog lamps, and more. The available Genuine Suzuki Accessory aluminum side cases and top cases have a sturdy locking system that uses a unique style key different from the motorcycle’s ignition key. Review the Suzuki Genuine Accessory catalog for information related to luggage on the V-STROM 800 and 800 Touring.

The V-STROM 800 and 800 Touring come with a 12-month limited warranty. Longer warranty coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider's throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.

Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

SUZUKI UNVEILS NEXT WAVE OF MOTORCYCLES ADDING TO A STRONG 2024 LINEUP

Brea, CA (August 22, 2023) – Suzuki Motor USA is pleased to introduce its next group of 2024 sport and street motorcycles. Today we unveil the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT and GT+ high-performance sport-tourers. Also arriving are the 2024 Hayabusa’s- a dominant performance motorcycle for the last 25 years, and the iconic GSX-R1000R, GSX-R1000, and GSX-R600 sportbikes. Street models announced are the hard-hitting and stylish GSX-S1000 naked sportbike, and the ultra-popular GSX-8S, powered by Suzuki’s latest 776 cc parallel-twin engine platform.

Continuing the strong momentum the V-STROM 800DE has brought to the middleweight adventure category, Suzuki returns with the V-STROM 1050 and 650 range of motorcycles. Each V-STROM has been engineered to deliver versatile, real-world performance, evocative Suzuki ADV styling, and comprehensive features to help riders choose the exact bike they seek within off-road adventure touring, sport-touring, or long-distance touring rides. Rounding out this on-road wave is the sophisticated, Burgman 400 Scooter.

SPORT TOURING

GSX-S1000GT/GT+ – The 2024 GSX-S1000GT intelligently combines the championship performance of its GSX-R1000-based engine with a nimble, lightweight chassis to provide riders with an exciting and comfortable GT riding experience. The GT and GT+ are Grand Tourers with sportbike-level functionality, avant-garde styling, and an extensive selection of optional equipment like truly functional, integrated side cases.

For 2024 the GSX-S1000GT+ is presented in the new Candy Daring Red or the ever-popular Glass Sparkle Black, both with unique GT logos that tastefully tie into subframe and wheel colors.

The GSX-S1000GT is the standard for sport touring performance and comfort. The striking and original face of the GT begins with a raked nose, while a pair of horizontally arranged LED headlights, V-shaped position light, sleek mirror design, and side-mounted LED turn signals fashion a unique Grand Touring appearance that is distinctively Suzuki. The GT’s daring styling continues into the optional side cases and touring windshield for a fully integrated appearance.

Key Features:

Ready to split the wind, the full fairing sets the standard for aerodynamics and rider wind protection in the sport touring category. The dual mono-focus LED headlights, and V-shaped LED position light create a distinctive appearance and great illumination. With, or without the optional side cases and touring windscreen in place, the GSX-S1000GT is the performance standard in the Grand Tourer category.

The GSX-S1000GT features a large, 6.5-inch Thin Film Transistor, or TFT, panel that is easy to read in any light conditions. The panel also features Suzuki’s mySPIN connectivity application that seamlessly links to a smartphone to provide easy access to contacts, maps, music, and phone communication. It even will pair with most Bluetooth helmet communication systems.

The 999cc, GSX-R-based engine has impressive peak power, with strong torque in the low- to mid-range that is smoothly controlled by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies, for a Grand Touring experience that is extraordinary.

Upright ergonomics deliver superb control and comfort, while the twin-spar aluminum frame and fully adjustable KYB suspension help deliver controlled handling. The ABS-equipped Brembo Monobloc brake calipers grasp dual, 310mm stainless steel floating brake rotors.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) smooths shifting and engine braking, while the standard Bi-directional, Quick Shift system gives your clutch hand a rest. Right-hand comfort is increased with precise electronic cruise control.

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, the five-mode Advanced Traction Control System , Bi-directional Quick Shift System, and the popular Easy Start and Low RPM Assist systems.

2024 GSX-S1000GT+

MSRP $14,199

2024 GSX-S1000GT

MSRP $13,449

SPORTBIKE

Hayabusa – The 2024 version of Suzuki’s flagship sportbike, not only celebrates its 25th anniversary of production, but it also continues to be known as motorcycling’s Ultimate Sportbike. The Hayabusa is propelled by a muscular, refined inline four-cylinder engine housed in a proven, yet modernized chassis with incomparable manners. All that exhilarating power is managed by an unequaled suite of electronic rider aids within stunning aerodynamic bodywork that is distinctly Hayabusa.

The torque-rich 1,340cc engine effortlessly delivers a strong wave of power so the Hayabusa accelerates quicker and smoother than ever before. Rider control is unmatched because of the Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). The engine’s adjustable power delivery, traction control , cruise control, launch control, quick shift, and Motion Track ABS and Combined Brake systems offer the Hayabusa rider unmatched options on how they want their ride to unfold.

For 2024, in addition to the recently announced 25th Anniversary Hayabusa in special Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black, riders may choose from Metallic Thunder Gray & Candy Daring Red or the deep, dark Metallic Matte Black & Glass Sparkle Black combination.

Key Features:

The Hayabusa’s legendary 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine is fed by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies with dual fuel injectors feeding each cylinder, mixing with pressurized air from the Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes in the nose of the aerodynamic fairing. The symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system is lighter than previous generations with better flow and an exciting exhaust note.

The Hayabusa’s superbike-caliber, twin-spar aluminum frame helps deliver a stable ride with nimble handling that can be personalized through the adjustable KYB-supplied suspension. Optimized aerodynamics, wind protection, and relaxed ergonomics help provide comfort.

The Hayabusa employs an advanced version of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.); a comprehensive collection of electronic rider aids like Cruise Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems that can optimize and personalize the motorcycle’s performance characteristics to match the conditions and desires of the rider. Only the Hayabusa offers this premium suite of riding aids that simultaneously help boost performance and comfort as riders enjoy the ultimate sportbike experience.

2024 HAYABUSA

MSRP $19,099

GSX-R1000R/1000 – Suzuki revolutionized the sportbike category with the introduction of the original GSX-R750 in 1985 and then proceeded to gain multiple road racing championships around the world before creating another milestone in 2001 with the introduction of the GSX-R1000.

At the pinnacle of the GSX-R family of ultra-high-performance sportbikes, the 2024 GSX-R1000R’s versatile engine provides class-leading power that is delivered smoothly and controllably across a broad rpm range. Like the original GSX-R1000, the 2024’s compact chassis delivers nimble handling with excellent suspension feel and braking control, ready to conquer a racetrack. Advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control, launch control, and a Bi-directional Quick Shifter enhance the riding experience while the distinctive, aerodynamic GSX-R bodywork slices through the wind.

The GSX-R1000R is equipped with Showa’s advanced BFF and BFRC-Lite suspension components to create an unmatched combination of reliability and performance that can rule any track day. Up front, fed by stainless steel brake lines, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc brake calipers grasp a pair of 320mm Brembo T-drive floating brake rotors for strong stopping power with outstanding response and feel.

The 2024 GSX-R1000R is available in a new Glass Matte Mechanical Gray paint scheme with dark red wheels or the popular Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black scheme with new, bright blue graphics on the fairing and on the black wheels. Both paint schemes are accented by gold-anodized suspension components. The GSX-R1000R is also available in 2024 in a race-inspired Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme with bright blue wheels and blue-anodized suspension components.

The 2024 GSX-R1000 arrives in a new Glass Matte Mechanical Gray paint scheme with dark red wheels or the popular Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black scheme with new, bright blue graphics on the fairing and on the black wheels.

Key Features:

DOHC, inline-four engine produces great top-end power with a strong low- to mid-range pull thanks to the exclusive Suzuki Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system and the highly efficient 4-2-1 exhaust with a revised muffler and heat shield.

Advanced electronics include an IMU, adjustable traction control, the Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, plus the GSX-R1000R–specific Motion Track Anti-Lock Brake and Launch Control Systems to increase street and track-day performance.

The GSX-R1000R–specific, black background LCD multifunction instrument panel was inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP dash. The unique GSX-R1000R logo on the tail alerts others that this motorcycle is something extraordinary.

Aerodynamic fairing houses a bright LED headlight with eyebrow position lights above the Suzuki Ram Air Direct ducts that feed the engine’s electronic throttle bodies to boost top-end power.

The GSX-R1000 features an advanced Showa suspension combined with ABS-equipped Brembo T-drive front brake rotors, and four-piston calipers for extraordinary handling and to help stopping performance.

The GSX-R1000’s aerodynamic fairing houses a bright LED headlight and Suzuki Ram Air Direct ducts that feed the engine and help increase top-end power.

2024 GSX-R1000R

MSRP $18,499

2024 GSX-R1000

MSRP $16,349

GSX-R600 – The GSX-R600’s compact, powerful, four-cylinder engine promptly reacts when you twist the throttle, while its supremely refined suspension and brakes help provide precise, responsive handling. The superb ergonomics boosts control and comfort while the iconic GSX-R bodywork looks great under any of the three available paint schemes. For a rider considering a mid-size sportbike that flashes middleweight performance on the track or the street, there is only one choice: the Suzuki GSX-R600.

Three eye-catching paint schemes are available for the 2024 GSX-R600; Pearl Brilliant White / Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or Pearl Brilliant White / Metallic Triton Blue schemes join the popular Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black paint combination

Key Features:

The GSX-R600’s compact, fuel-injected, 599cc, four-cylinder engine delivers a rush of power from idle to redline. Located between the frame’s spars, the engine’s top end is canted forward to improve cylinder head charging for increased power output.

The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets the rider adjust the engine’s power delivery to suit the riding conditions.

The twin-spar aluminum frame effectively connects the steering head with the swingarm pivot portion of the chassis in a way that balances light weight and strength. The engine is suspended below the frame to keep mass low and the wheelbase short to promote nimble handling.

The Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are fully adjustable to help deliver exceptional handling.

Twin Brembo Monobloc, radially mounted front brake calipers grasp fully floating 310 mm stainless steel brake rotors.

2024 GSX-R600

MSRP $11,899

STANDARD

GSX-S1000 – The 2024 GSX-S1000 remains the performance standard for naked sportbikes by providing superb controllability, agility, and power for an exciting and rewarding riding experience. The long-stroke GSX-R1000 based engine and nimble chassis combined with sharp, angular styling establish the GSX-S1000 as a naked streetfighter ready to turn heads and own the streets. The GSX-R-based engine is exposed as a clear message to others that this motorcycle makes great peak power with a broad torque curve that delivers street-dominating performance.

Two available body colors, including Suzuki’s popular Metallic Triton Blue with white accents or the new Metallic Matte Sword Silver with red accents, combine with modern logos to help position the 2024 GSX-S1000 as the sport’s dominant naked sportbike not only in performance but in styling as well.

Key Features:

Led by a stacked mono-focus LED headlight assembly and bold, angular styling that includes MotoGP-inspired winglets, the GSX-S1000’s aggressive naked sportbike stance speaks of power and performance potential.

The 999cc, GSX-R-based engine produces high peak power with strong torque in the low- to mid-range that is smoothly controlled by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies.

Upright streetfighter ergonomics, a twin-spar aluminum frame, and fully adjustable KYB suspension deliver controlled handling while braking comes from ABS-equipped Brembo Monobloc brake calipers with dual, 310mm floating brake rotors.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) helps smooth shifting and engine braking while shifting has never been easier with the Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

The GSX-S1000 uses the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with a three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the five-mode Advanced Traction Control System plus the popular Easy Start and Low RPM Assist systems.

2024 GSX-S1000

MSRP $11,699

GSX-8S – Swing a leg over the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S and let your riding speak volumes. Engineered from the ground up as an innovative path for Suzuki, the GSX-8S is a naked street fighter with a robust engine, an agile chassis, a suite of rider aids, plus stunning looks with a smart price that’s a statement to your brilliance. The GSX-8S is the ideal response to rider demands in the mid-size naked street bike category.

A color 5-inch TFT LCD multifunction instrument panel provides the rider access and on-the-fly control over the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) suite of advanced electronic control systems that includes Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, the Suzuki Traction Control System , and Suzuki’s Bi-Directional Quick Shift system. Plus, the rider can enjoy that control in a sporty, yet ergonomically comfortable riding position.

Select from Suzuki’s vibrant Pearl Cosmic Blue, classy Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black paint scheme or the new Glass Matte Mechanical Grey – each featuring unique logos that help identify the sport’s newest naked sportbike.

Key Features:

Compact 776cc parallel-twin engine uses a 270-degree firing order for strong torque production and is equipped with Suzuki’s exclusive Cross Balancer system for smooth operation.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) smooths shifting and engine braking, while shifting has never been easier with the Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

High-quality KYB suspension delivers controlled handling while ABS-equipped NISSIN radial-mounted 4-piston brake calipers with dual brake rotors provide controlled stopping power.

The GSX-8S uses the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with a three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the four-mode Advanced Traction Control System plus the popular Easy Start & Low RPM Assist systems.

2024 GSX-8S

MSRP $8,999

ADVENTURE

V-STROM 1050DE & 1050DE ADVENTURE – The 2024 V-STROM 1050DE models are engineered so you can conquer the unexpected. Continuing the reputation of a reliable sports adventure tourer, the V-STROM 1050DE delivers a stronger connection between rider and machine.

The V-STROM 1050DE’s proven V-twin engine rides in a chassis with significant ground clearance to accommodate 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke-style wheels with Dunlop Adventure tires. Compared to the base V-STROM 1050, the DE has a longer rake and wheelbase for better handling on gravel roads and dirt trails, a longer suspension stroke to better absorb bumps on rough surfaces, as well as wide steel foot pegs and a large diameter tapered aluminum handlebar.

Thanks to the renowned Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), V-STROM 1050DE riders have even more comfort and control over varied terrain and conditions. The 5-inch color TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel clearly displays the S.I.R.S. settings that include a Gravel (G) mode in the Suzuki Traction Control System and the ability to switch off the rear ABS . The V-STROM 1050DE further emphasizes the aggressive look of its Suzuki Dakar-inspired styling with its unique front fender, aluminum engine protector, and rugged accessory bar.

Ready to explore to the ends of the earth, the V-STROM 1050DE Adventure is equipped with Suzuki’s rugged black aluminum side case set to carry your gear with ease while the LED fog lamp set lights up each new trail. The V-STROM 1050DE Adventure is available in Pearl Vigor Blue and Pearl Brilliant White body colors.

Coated with a Glass Sparkle Black/ Metallic Matte Black paint combination, the V-STROM 1050DE’s ADV-themed styling retains Suzuki’s original rally-beak look, paying homage to past Suzuki Dakar Rally bikes and the DR-Big large-displacement DualSport.

Key Features:

Versatile enough for any ride, the 1037cc, V-twin engine produces great horsepower, all while retaining its strong pull in the lower-rpm range and good fuel economy.

Ready to go off-pavement, the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes a bi-directional quick shift system, a Gravel (G) mode in the Suzuki Traction Control System and the ability to switch off the rear ABS .

The 5-inch color TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel features a display that is clearly legible at nighttime or in bright sun. A USB port to the side of the instrument panel supplies power for smartphones or other accessories like a GPS.

The V-STROM 1050DE Adventure is travel-ready with rugged, 37L capacity black aluminum side cases and LED fog lights so all that needs to be done is planning when and where you to ride.

The long, fully adjustable, inverted fork holds radially mounted four-piston brake calipers that grasp dual brake rotors mounted to a 21-inch spoke-style front wheel carrying a Dunlop TRAILMAX MIXTOUR Adventure tire.

2024 V-STROM 1050DE

MSRP $16,199

2024 V-STROM 1050DE Adventure

MSRP $17,799

V-STROM 1050 – The 2024 V-STROM 1050 maintains its reputation as a reliable sports adventure tourer that delivers a stronger connection between rider and machine. Thanks to the advanced electronics of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), V-STROM 1050 riders have even more comfort and control over varied roads and conditions.

As a more road-conquering option, the V-STROM 1050 features cast aluminum wheels shod with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tire, and a large touring windscreen with handy quick-release height adjustment. The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes standard cruise control and Suzuki’s Bi-directional Quick Shift system. A full-color 5-inch TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel clearly displays the bike’s operating status and S.I.R.S. settings.

Finished with a new Glass Blaze Orange and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme, the 2024 V-STROM 1050 brings the heart of the original V-Strom 1000 forward by combining the strengths of the previous generations while adopting new or updated features that intuitively help improve riding pleasure, comfort, and utility.

Key Features:

Versatile enough for any ride, the 1037cc, V-twin engine produces great horsepower, all while retaining its strong pull in the lower-rpm range and good fuel economy.

Poised to support any riding mission, the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes cruise control, a Bi-directional Quick Shift System, as well as the Motion Track Brake System that allows ABS activation when the bike is leaning into a corner.

A full-color, 5-inch TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel features a display that is clearly legible at nighttime or in bright sun. A USB port to the side of the instrument panel supplies power for smartphones or other accessories like a GPS.

The fully adjustable, inverted fork holds radially-mounted four-piston brake calipers that grasp dual brake rotors mounted to a 19-inch cast-aluminum front wheel as the 17-inch rear wheel rides in an aluminum swingarm controlled by a link-style shock adsorber complete with a hand-operated, hydraulic spring preload adjuster.

2024 V-STROM 1050

MSRP $15,299

V-Strom 650XT & 650XT ADVENTURE – Continuing the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride, the 650’s engine delivers stellar performance and great fuel economy. Suzuki’s engineering accomplishments also include low weight and a trim chassis, creating a V-STROM 650XT that is versatile, controllable, and financially accessible. This year’s V-STROM 650XT uses the popular Glass Sparkle Black color with new gray and gold graphics that complement the gold-anodized rims on the tubeless, spoke-style wheels.

The V-STROM 650XT wears Suzuki’s popular Glass Sparkle Black bodywork with gold-anodized aluminum rims on the spoke-style wheels with tubeless radial dual-sport tires, hand guards, and a protective lower engine cowl.

The V-STROM 650XT ADVENTURE is clad with Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Brilliant White paint with blue graphics, rugged spoke-style wheels with blue-anodized aluminum rims that carry tubeless radial dual-sport tires, hand guards, and a protective lower engine cowl. The V-STROM 650XT ADVENTURE is ready to carry the gear you need as it is equipped with Suzuki’s ADV-style, 37-liter black aluminum side cases.

Key Features:

Liquid-cooled, 645cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine delivers strong torque in the low- to mid-rpm range yet provides a strong rush of high-rpm power that is ideal for any riding mission.

Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System , Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist feature, plus ABS technology make a great motorcycle incredible.

ADV fairing, with vertically stacked headlights and adjustable windshield, houses a multi-function, illumination-adjustable instrument panel that delivers a wealth of information.

The strong and light chassis has integrated mount points for Suzuki’s accessory family of V-Strom luggage that is easy to clip on and off, keeping the motorcycle trim until it is time for touring.

Other V-STROM 650XT ADVENTURE features include a handlebar cross-brace that is an excellent foundation to mount accessories like a GPS, plus mirror extensions to help you see more of what is behind you.

2024 V-Strom 650XT

MSRP $9,699

2024 V-Strom 650XT ADVENTURE

MSRP $10,899

V-Strom 650 – Renowned for versatility, reliability, and value, Suzuki’s V-Strom 650 models have attracted many riders who use their motorcycles for touring, commuting, or a fun ride when the spirit moves them. Continuing the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride, the 650’s engine delivers stellar performance and great fuel economy. The 2024 V-Strom 650 is an adventure bike that’s greater than the sum of its parts, offering versatility and reliability like no other bike in its class.

Coated in Solid Iron Gray paint, the effective fairing with vertically stacked headlights, adjustable windshield, and iconic Suzuki DR-Big styling adds true adventure style and real-world function.

Key Features:

Light, ten-spoke cast wheels are shod with Adventure-spec Bridgestone Battlax 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless radial tires for all-around good performance.

Liquid-cooled, 645cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine delivers strong torque in the low- to mid-rpm range, yet provides a strong rush of high-rpm power that’s ideal for any riding mission.

Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System , Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist feature, plus ABS technology make a great motorcycle really incredible.

Spring-preload-adjustable 43mm front forks and link-type rear suspension are combined with a rebound damping adjustment and hand-operated spring preload adjuster.

2024 V-Strom 650

MSRP $9,199

SCOOTER

Burgman 400 – Unmatched as the sport’s premium scooter, the 2024 Suzuki Burgman 400 brings an unequaled combination of styling, technical, and rider features that affirm its superiority over competitors. The slim and sharp styling is coated in a Metallic Matte Sword Silver paint scheme with blue wheels that further emphasize the Burgman’s luxury performance appearance.

The Burgman’s strong and responsive 400cc engine uses a carefully designed camshaft profile and Suzuki’s dual-spark technology ignition system, while offering good fuel economy. Like the systems used on Suzuki’s Hayabusa and GSX-S1000GT, the Burgman features a rider-selectable Traction Control system that helps offer the rider peace of mind and excellent road-holding ability in a variety of road conditions. Suzuki’s Easy Start System is a standard Burgman feature, so a momentary press of the starter button fires the engine, while the precise fuel injection system maintains a steady, smooth idle under all conditions.

Blending unmatched styling, engine, and chassis performance, along with confidence-inspiring rider aids, the Suzuki Burgman 400 continues to be the premium scooter of choice for riders of all experience levels.

Key Features:

Smooth running, fuel-injected, DOHC, 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine powers a seamless, CVT automatic transmission.

The standard Easy Start and Traction Control systems can be monitored from the updated instrument panel.

Sporty and slim bodywork with a Metallic Matte Sword Silver paint scheme and advanced LED lighting.

Spacious under-seat storage and two front compartments with a DC power outlet provide a variety of cargo-carrying options.

Superb stopping power from the triple-disc brakes with standard Suzuki Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

2024 BURGMAN 400

MSRP $8,699

Like all Suzuki motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and scooters, these 2024 Suzuki products may be enhanced with a variety of Suzuki Genuine Accessories, specifically designed for each model, and aimed at further enhancing the riding and ownership experience.

The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.

Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

REV UP FOR ADVENTURE: SUZUKI CANADA’S 2023 CROSS COUNTRY TOUR HITS THE ROAD

THE OPEN ROAD BECKONS: SUZUKI CANADA’S LATEST ADVENTURE

Remember last year when Suzuki Canada kicked off its 2022 Cross Country Tour? Well, we’re back at it again, and this time, we’re taking on the iconic Route 66! The legendary highway, spanning a jaw-dropping 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica and often referred to as the “Main Street of America,” is about to get a taste of Suzuki’s engineering marvel: the 2023 V-Strom 800DE. Leading the charge is none other than Motorcycle Mojo Magazine’s own Jeff Davison, a seasoned rider and Suzuki enthusiast, who will be sharing his journey with us all.

Breaking Ground with the V-Strom 800DE

Before we dive into the tour details, let’s talk about the star of the show—the 2023 V-Strom 800DE. The 2023 V-Strom 800DE is not just a motorcycle; it’s a symphony of engineering designed for the ultimate adventure. Jeff’s bike is outfitted with genuine Suzuki accessories like a navigation mount, tank pad, aluminum adventure saddlebags, top case, low seat, center stand, heated grips, and engine guards, this bike is a fortress on wheels. These aren’t just accessories; they’re your co-pilots on the road, designed to augment safety, enhance utility, and elevate the overall riding experience.

Cutting-Edge Features for the Modern Adventurer Include:

Bi-directional Quick Shift System:Say goodbye to clutch fatigue. This system allows for rapid, seamless gear changes without clutch lever engagement.

Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS):With an optional Gravel (G) mode, this system lets you tailor the bike’s performance to the road, whether it’s a gravel path or a dirt trail.

Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle:Precision at your fingertips. This system ensures the throttle responds accurately to your every command.

Multi-Mode ABS:Offering two settings plus an ‘off’ option, this system puts you in control, allowing nuanced braking performance on different terrains.

Suzuki Easy Start and Low RPM Assist:Designed for effortless starts and smooth idling, making your ride as comfortable as it is thrilling.

Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS):This feature lightens clutch lever operation and contributes to smoother gear transitions, reducing fatigue on those long, winding journeys.

Meet the Man Behind the Handlebars: Jeff Davison

Jeff Davison is not just a motorcyclist; he’s an adventurer at heart. With over 15 years of long-distance motorcycling experience, he has explored every corner of the 49 continental U.S. states, all 10 Canadian provinces and two of the three territories. A regular contributor to Motorcycle Mojo, Davison has a knack for capturing the essence of the journey through compelling narratives and captivating photography. Hailing from the scenic Niagara region, he embodies the spirit of adventure that the 2023 V-Strom 800DE is designed to unleash.

About Suzuki Canada

Suzuki Canada Inc., located in Barrie, ON, was founded in 1973 by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), based in Hamamatsu, Japan. At that time, the company, comprised of 30 employees, was oriented toward motorcycle sales. Today, Suzuki enjoys a much more diversified business approach and is seen by Canadian consumers as a major motorcycle, ATV and outboard company. For more information, visit www.suzuki.ca.

The Invitation: Be Part of an Epic Journey

The Suzuki Canada Route 66 Riding Tour is more than just a road trip; it’s an epic odyssey that encapsulates the thrill of the ride, the beauty of exploration, and the camaraderie that binds us all.

We invite you to follow Jeff Davison as he navigates the 2,448-mile stretch of Route 66 and share your own Suzuki Adventure stories on Facebook, Instagram and using our official tag @suzukicanada and hashtags #SuzukiCanada, #foundmymojo, and #SuzukiCrossCountryTour2023.

By actively engaging with Suzuki Canada’s social media channels, you stand a chance to win 1 of 5 Suzuki Canada Giveaway Prizes! So, gear up, tune in, and join us on this extraordinary journey.

The Perfect Road Trip Playlist: Suzuki’s Spotify Selections

What’s an epic journey without an epic playlist? Tune into the Suzuki Spotify Playlist, curated to fuel your spirit of adventure from the first mile to the last.

Sportbike

When the original Suzuki GSX-R750 arrived, the modern sportbike was born. It brought to the streets a bold, new riding experience that reshaped motorcycling into the pursuit of performance that it is today.

– 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition

– 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 – (USA)

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-R750

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-R600

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-R125 – (Global)

Standard / Sport

Suzuki street bikes set an impressive standard for all-around rideability and fun. Here, you’ll find motorcycles bred for maximum enjoyment by a maximum variety of riders.

– 2024 Suzuki Katana – Revised

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S

– 2024 Suzuki GSX-S125 – (Global)

– 2024 Suzuki SV650X

– 2024 Suzuki SV650 ABS

– 2024 Suzuki SV650

Cruiser

Whether you crave muscle, style or just a laid-back ride, the Boulevard is a modern classic.

– 2024 Suzuki Boulevard M109R – (Global)

– 2024 Suzuki Boulevard C50 – (Global)

– 2024 Suzuki Boulevard C50T – (Global)

Adventure

Today calls for a sunny ride on the highway while tomorrow might be a bold departure from the beaten path, but that’s a bridge you’ll cross when you come to it.

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE Adventure

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 1050

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 – New model

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Touring – New model (USA)

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE – (Global)

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

– 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 650

Dual Sport

Suzuki DualSport motorcycles are consistently hailed as some of the best all-around, do-anything, go-anywhere bikes you can ride.

– 2024 Suzuki DR650S – (USA)

– 2024 Suzuki DR650SE – (Canada)

– 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400S

Supermoto

Suzuki DR-Z400SM SuperMoto bikes deliver specialized thrills by infusing off-road soul into a narrow, lightweight package.

– 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

Motocross

The Suzuki RM-Z has become one of the most celebrated motorcycles in AMA Motocross history. Many of the most renowned riders over the years have proudly piloted these machines, earning the RM-Z its place as the champion’s choice for racing.

– 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450

– 2024 Suzuki RM-Z250

Off Road

Suzuki’s off-road lineup features bikes ranging in size and power so that your whole family can ride together.

– 2024 Suzuki DR-Z125L

– 2024 Suzuki DR-Z125 – (Canada)

– 2024 Suzuki DR-Z50

Scooter

From morning commutes and downtown nights to weekend rides on your favorite roads, the Suzuki Burgman scooter is crafted to keep your life in motion. Their comfortable seating, luxurious amenities, and generous storage are just the beginning.

– 2024 Suzuki Burgman 400