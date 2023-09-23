Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross 2024 Schedules

As is tradition, the Monster Energy Supercross season will begin in Southern California at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, January 6. Angel Stadium and the city of Anaheim have become synonymous with the start of the Supercross season as the venue has hosted 32 season openers, the most of any venue in the sport. A second visit to Angel Stadium will come on Saturday, January 27, with stops in San Francisco and San Diego in between. Racing returns to downtown San Francisco’s Oracle Park, formerly AT&T Park, for the first time since 2010, and the San Diego round will return to Snapdragon Stadium following a successful first visit last season.

A new market and venue will enter the fold in 2024 as Birmingham, Alabama and Prospective Stadium host Round 9. Home to University of Alabama Birmingham Football and Legion FC, Prospective Stadium provides ample floor space and intimate seating options, giving fans the racing atmosphere they’ve come to expect at Supercross. Returning to the schedule in 2024 will be stops in St. Louis on Saturday, March 30 at The Dome at America’s Center; Foxborough on Saturday, April 13 at Gillette Stadium; Nashville on Saturday, April 20 at Nissan Stadium; and Philadelphia on Saturday, April 27 at Lincoln Financial Field, all of which have been on a rotating schedule for the past several years.

The Supercross season will conclude on Saturday, May 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to once again crown a Supercross Champion. Utah – The State of Sport has developed into a fitting destination for the final round of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, as it has become home to many elite, world-class sporting events.

Athletes and teams will then enjoy a one-week break in action before the prestigious Pro Motocross Championship kicks off its 53rd season over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, where 11 rounds will see the series travel to 10 different states, including stops across the West Coast, Midwest, and East Coast. With a legacy that spans more than five decades, this summer spectacle provides the toughest test in off-road motorcycle racing as 22 grueling motos await at the most storied venues in all of motocross. Like Supercross, the season will begin in the proverbial epicenter of the sport in Southern California on Saturday, May 25 with the Fox Raceway National from Fox Raceway at Pala.

The 2024 Pro Motocross calendar will remain unchanged over the course of its summer-long journey, headlined by visits to legendary racetracks that boast more than 40 years of tradition themselves in Northern California’s Hangtown Motocross Classic on June 1; Pennsylvania’s High Point Raceway on June 15; Massachusetts’ sandbox at The Wick 338 on June 29; Michigan’s Independence Day tradition at RedBud MX on July 6; Minnesota’s Spring Creek MX Park on July 13; the Pacific Northwest’s Washougal MX Park in Washington on July 20; and Central New York’s Unadilla MX on August 10. Additionally, unique challenges await at the mile-high altitude of Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park on June 8 and the constant elevation shifts and off-camber corners of Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park on August 17.