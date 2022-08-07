Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team celebrated fifth double podium of 2022

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team celebrated its fifth double podium of 2022 at the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Uddevalla, Sweden. Jeremy Seewer sprayed victory champagne for the third time this season and celebrated on the podium with teammate Glenn Coldenhoff, who finished third overall. Maxime Renaux took a spectacular race win but could not finish the event after a fall on the opening lap of race two. Still, he finished eighth overall.

Chilly temperatures and occasional showers made for tricky conditions in Uddevalla, a track and location that has welcomed the FIM Motocross World Championship no fewer than 19 times in the past quarter century.

The first race was one for the history books, with all three riders finishing inside the top three after an intense 34-minutes of ‘follow-the-leader’. IXS Hostettler Yamaha’s Valentin Guillod led the Factory trio around turn-one but went wide and was quickly shuffled back to fourth by Renaux, Seewer and Coldenhoff, in that order.

After taking the lead, Renaux performed flawlessly and led all 18 laps for his fifth race victory of the season. He was followed over the finish line by his hard-charging teammates Seewer and Coldenhoff.

In race two, Seewer powered his YZ450FM to an incredible holeshot and remained inch-perfect from start to finish, edging the championship leader Tim Gajser for the race and Grand Prix win.

Coldenhoff ran a fantastic pace but couldn’t progress any further than fifth. The Dutchman happily took the 16 points awarded for the final place in the top five, which awarded him third overall.

At the same time, the race one winner Renaux crashed out of contention less than a quarter of a lap into the second heat. The Frenchman was unable to continue after taking a heavy knock but has been cleared from injury and will be back to business in Hyvinkaa, Finland, in a week’s time – on August 13th and 14th.

Jeremy Seewer

MXGP of Sweden Winner, 47-points

MXGP World Championship Standings, 530-points

“I had two good starts today, and that is really important. Taking a holeshot in the second race makes it easier, especially on this track, because passing is super difficult. I won the GP, so it was an amazing weekend. There are three rounds to go now, so I just want to keep going and collect as many first-place trophies as possible.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

3rd MXGP of Sweden, 36-points

4th MXGP World Championship Standings, 478-points

“We made some changes today and it definitely worked out, so I am just grateful to the team. We had a dream finish for Yamaha with the three of us going 1,2 and 3, although I wish the order that we finished was different, still, it says something. I am happy to be here on the podium again, it’s always good to be here.”

Maxime Renaux

8th MXGP of Sweden, 25-points

5th MXGP World Championship Standings, 466-points

“It’s really frustrating. I had the perfect start to the day with a top start and a race win after leading the whole race. But, on the second race, I came together with another rider and crashed. Some riders rode over me, so I was a little bit bruised. I tried to continue, but I couldn’t hold the handlebar, so I had to stop. It’s disappointing, but luckily no injuries and I will be ready to return in Finland.”