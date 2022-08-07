Crucial Grand Prix win at FIM Motocross World Championship Uddevalla Sweden

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts held off his main title rival to claim a crucial Grand Prix win at the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Uddevalla, Sweden. As a result, he maintains a 23-point lead in the championship.

Starting from Pole Position, Geerts powered his YZ250FM to second position in race one after two great passes on Simon Laengenfelder and Kevin Horgmo. At the same time, teammate Thibault Benistant fought back from ninth to finish sixth after a mistake on lap 1.

A frantic start in race two saw Geerts slip back to sixth as he took a gradual and calculated approach to the race. By lap 5, he had found his edge and was up to second, and six laps later, he took over the lead after a thrilling battle with Laengenfelder.

After taking his position at the front of the field, the ‘93’ had to fend off a high-pressure charge from Tom Vialle to secure the race win and, consequently, the Grand Prix victory.

Benistant fell from second on lap three and recovered for ninth. He was classified seventh overall and remains fifth in the championship standings.

The Swedish Grand Prix marks Geerts’ 40th career podium and his first-ever hat-trick of Grand Prix wins. His success also sees Yamaha extend its lead in the Manufacturer’s World Championship.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Hyvinkaa, Finland, in less than a week’s time – on August 13th and 14th. The last time Geerts raced at Hyvinkaa, he was crowned EMX85 Champion in 2014. Benistant has never raced there in the past.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Sweden Winner, 47-points

MX2 World Championship Leader, 637-points

“I’m really happy about the way I rode today. In the second race, I needed to take a few laps to find my flow and the best lines, but in the end, I managed to make some good passes to win the GP. I also kept the lead in the championship, so it was a really positive weekend for me. I am really looking forward to returning to the sand next weekend in Finland and for the final three races of the season.”

Thibault Benistant

7th MX2 Grand Prix of Sweden, 27-points

5th MX2 World Championship Standings, 405-points

“It was not an easy weekend for me. In the first race, I started around sixth but made a mistake on the first lap. I took some time to find my rhythm out there, but once I found it, I could return to P.6. In the second race, I got a good start. I was second and pushing to make a gap on the faster guys, but I fell and hurt my shoulder a little bit. At the end of the race, I was feeling better, but it was already too late, but I still managed to do some good laps, so I am looking forward to the next one.”