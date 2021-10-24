Moto3 Misano racer sensationally lost championship points advantage

The sunshine finally arrived at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna and Red Bull KTM Ajo toasted a double podium finish in Moto3 thanks to Jaume Masia and Pedro Acosta. – Strong 2nd place for Masia and 3rd for Acosta give Red Bull KTM Ajo Team Championship

– Red Bull KTM Ajo podium double for the first time since the opening round in Qatar

– DNF for Raul Fernandez allows Remy Gardner to extend Moto2 championship lead

Moto3

World Championship leader Pedro Acosta entered the Grand Prix needing 21 points over sole title threat Dennis Foggia to grab the Moto3 crown in his rookie season. The Spaniard, along with teammate Jaume Masia and Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Ayumu Sasaki, was part of the close tussle for podium positions and a ten-rider group.

As the laps clicked down the pack broke-up and it was left to Masia to duel with Foggia for victory. The Spaniard missed out by just three tenths of a second but his 2nd place represented his first podium result since Mugello. Acosta’s sensational last lap allowed him to rise from 5th to 3rd and his first appearance in the top three since the Grand Prix of Styria. He holds a 21-point advantage over Foggia heading to the penultimate race in Portimao and with 50 points remaining this campaign.

Sasaki took 8th position while debutant Daniel Holgado reached the line in 20th.

Jaume Masia: “The first emotion? Honestly, I’m not super-happy, I felt I lost in the last two laps. I was trying to fight on the last lap but Foggia was amazing today, incredibly fast. I’m happy on one hand because we weren’t sure about the bike as this was the first session in the dry. So, I’m pleased and we were strong. I feel ready to fight in the last two races.”

Pedro Acosta: “Today the podium was important but I’m really happy for the guys because they work so hard and now they are team champions. We know what we have to do in the final races now and we’ll try as much as we can.”

Moto2

Raul Fernandez crashed out of the lead at mid-race distance to sensationally lose a championship points advantage over Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate Remy Gardner. The Australian had been going through his own moment of drama thanks to an altercation that meant he had to do a Long Lap penalty. Gardner reached the finish line in 7th and retains first place in the standings by 18 points over his Spanish rival.

MotoGP gets on the brakes for a week and before the final two events with back-to-back Grands Prix in Portugal and Spain. The second visit to the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao takes place on November 6th-7th.

Results Moto3 Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna 2021

1. Dennis Foggia (ITA) Honda 39:33.170

2. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.292

3. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +4.686

8. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +6.642

20. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +25.323

Results Moto2 Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna 2021

1. Sam Lowes (GBR) 40:25.180

2. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) +1.233

3. Aron Canet (ESP) +1.400

7th. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo +14.261

DNF. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo