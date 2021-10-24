Drama-filled dramatic race resulting in new champion at MotoGP Misano

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 24.

GP NOLAN DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL’EMILIA-ROMAGNA:

Alex Rins: 6th

Joan Mir: DNF

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli put on its usual thrilling pre-race display and the atmosphere was electric for the 27 lap Emilia-Romagna GP and round 16. Despite a tough day for Suzuki, a dramatic race unfolded, resulting in a brand new champion in the form of Fabio Quartararo.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir had work to do from their grid positions of 13th and 18th, but with the track finally dry they were hopeful for a strong race. The start saw many riders bunching up before the pack opened out a little. Rins quickly made his way into 11th while Mir was 15th. On the third lap of the race it was announced that Mir had jumped the start and he received a double long lap penalty. Just after this message was received, the Mallorcan sadly went down with Danilo Petrucci and he was out of the race. Both riders were uninjured.

Now the sole representative for Suzuki in the race, Rins was determined to mix it with the big group which led to the podium. He proceeded to make up several places with solid moves in the next laps, reaching seventh by Lap 14. One lap later he was up to sixth, and despite the gaps in the field widening, Rins didn’t give up as he worked hard to defend his spot. After plenty of drama in the closing laps of the race, he came across the line with sixth and a decent handful of points which moves him up to 11th in the standings.

Team Suzuki Ecstar would like to pass their congratulations to newly crowned MotoGP™ World Champion Fabio Quartararo and the Monster Yamaha Team who have done a fantastic job this season.

Alex Rins:

“First of all, congrats to Fabio, he had an amazing year and today he took the title. From my side, I gave 100% in this race, but with the fresh tyres I was struggling to catch the guys in front of me. I was very focused on getting to the front but it wasn’t possible, I was a long way back, but I kept fighting to improve my position and I was able to make some good passes. I got sixth, which is not too bad, especially as I didn’t finish here last time out. Next we’ll move to Portimão where I hope to do better.”

Joan Mir:

“Honestly, it was a difficult weekend for me from Friday onwards and it was always going to be a tricky task today. I had a jump start penalty because I had a moment of doubt about whether I had set the launch control or not; starting from 18th isn’t easy, and when I tried to check, I moved a little bit and obviously that counts as a jump start so I had to take a penalty. Then I made a mistake with the crash and I feel I should’ve managed the race situation better, so I want to apologise to the team. Fabio was the best this season by far, and although I’m feeling sad that I couldn’t defend my title, I want to congratulate him and all his team because they have been very impressive this year.”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader and Team Director:

“This weekend has been very difficult, mainly due to the weather conditions and the lack of dry track time. We couldn’t really get into the right rhythm with either of our riders, especially as we had several crashes in the wet. I felt confident coming into today’s race though, Alex and Joan always fight hard to make up positions, and I thought they could be up in the lead group. Unfortunately, Joan had a crash but luckily he and Petrucci are not hurt. Alex had a few issues but he pushed on for sixth. Let’s work for the closing races of the year, but today I also want to extend my congratulations to Fabio Quartararo and the Yamaha Team for the World Championship title.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“We hoped to recover more positions today despite the bad grid spots, but it wasn’t possible. Joan had a difficult weekend from the start, and it didn’t get any better for him; he had bad luck in the race too and he had a crash. Alex, as usual, recovered a lot of positions from the grid but today he didn’t have enough early feeling to fight for the podium. We need to keep investigating and improving so that in the last two races we can really give our best, we’ll reset our minds and look forward to Portugal. I also want to honour Quartararo and the Yamaha Team for the excellent result they achieved today, winning the World Championship.”

GP NOLAN DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL’EMILIA-ROMAGNA – Race Classification:

1. M. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 41:52.830

2. P. ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – +04.859

3. E. BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – +12.013

4. F. QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +12.775

5. J. ZARCO – Pramac Racing – +16.458

6. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +17.669

7. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +18.468

8. M. VIÑALES – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +18.607

9. L. MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – +25.417

10. V. ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +27.735

11. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +27.879

12. M. PIRRO – Ducati Lenovo Team – +28.137

13. A. DOVIZIOSO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +41.413

14. F. MORBIDELLI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +42.830

15. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – +01:22.462

Not Classified

M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 34:12.867 – 23 laps

F. BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 34:01.871 – 23 laps

J. MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 18:49.173 – 12 laps

I. LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 15:46.797 – 10 laps

A. MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 14:11.194 – 9 laps J. MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 04:44.217 – 4 laps

J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 03:17.643 – 2 laps

D. PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 03:17.501 – 2 laps

MotoGP World Standings:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 267

2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 202

3 Joan MIR Suzuki 175

4 Johann ZARCO Ducati 152

5 Jack MILLER Ducati 149

6 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 142

7 Brad BINDER KTM 136

8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 113

9 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia 106

10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 92

11 Alex RINS Suzuki 91

12 Pol ESPARGARO Honda 90

13 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 87

14 Jorge MARTIN Ducati 82

15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 71

16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 54

17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 42

18 Iker LECUONA KTM 38

19 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 37

20 Luca MARINI Ducati 37

21 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 35

22 Stefan BRADL Honda 13

23 Michele PIRRO Ducati 12

24 Dani PEDROSA KTM 6

25 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha 6

26 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia 4

27 Tito RABAT Ducati 1

28 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha

29 Garrett GERLOFF Yamaha

30 Jake DIXON Yamaha