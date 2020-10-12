FOURTH CONSECUTIVE PODIUM RESULT WITH THIRD OVERALL AT MXGP OF SPAIN

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen has claimed third overall in the MX2 class at the MXGP of Spain, round 12 of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. Marking his fourth podium visit in as many races, after a close second-place finish in the opening moto he followed it up with a seventh in race two, confirming another top-three result. MX2 teammate Jed Beaton briefly led the opening race before finishing third, then placed 10th in race two after charging back from a start-straight crash. The Australian claimed sixth overall on the day.

Thomas Kjer Olsen continues his impressive streak of overall podium results in the MX2 World Championship, this time placing third at the all-new intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos venue in Spain. Feeling comfortable on the hardpack circuit, TKO sat in third for much of the opening moto before pushing past teammate Jed Beaton and into second with three laps to go. With the race leader in sight, the FC 250 mounted rider charged hard, closing in on eventual winner Tom Vialle to end the moto just over one-second short of victory.

Banging bars with a number of rivals shortly after the gate drop in moto two, Kjer Olsen had no choice but to straighten up and ensure he stayed upright as he entered the first turn. Escaping unscathed and knowing that a solid result would secure another overall podium visit, he quickly moved up to seventh position. Frustratingly unable to advance further up the leaderboard despite his best efforts, his seventh-place finish was enough to confirm his fourth top-three overall finish in as many GPs.

TKO’s teammate Jed Beaton enjoyed a positive opening MX2 moto in Spain. A strong start saw Jed challenge for the lead, initially making the pass stick before slipping back into second position. Unable to get close enough to mount another attack on the race leader, Beaton eventually lost second place to his teammate Thomas Kjer Olsen in the closing stages of the moto, ending the race in third.

Knowing that he had the pace to run up front in the second moto, Beaton’s race unravelled quickly as he suffered from a sizable crash as the pack headed into the first turn. Lucky to avoid injury, the Australian was quick to remount and began a race long charge that saw him move into 10th place by the halfway stage of the moto. Unable to make any further impression on the top 10, Jed ended the race in 10th – a solid, damage limiting ride to maintain his third-place ranking in the MX2 World Championship.

In the EMX250 class, Kay de Wolf rebounded from a challenging previous round with an impressive third overall in Spain. With the hardpack circuit not being the youngsters favoured surface, an opening race second place was followed up with a fifth in moto two. With his strong results he extends his gap over fourth place in the championship standings.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to FIM Motocross World Championship competition on October 18 for the MXGP of Flanders in Belgium, kicking off the first of three consecutive rounds to be held at the infamous Lommel circuit.

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “Another great day for me. The first race I felt really good, really relaxed and able to ride my own lines. It actually felt easy and when I moved into second I tried challenging for the win but couldn’t quite make it happen. It’s taking a while to get used to the one-day format and my second motos need to be better. I’m in good shape so I just need better starts. I banged bars down the start straight in race two but quickly got into seventh, but the more I pushed the more mistakes I made so it felt like hard work. Overall, I’m happy. Another podium, four in a row so I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong.”

Jed Beaton: “The day started off really well. I felt great in the first moto, track was fast, but it was coming around. I was in second and briefly led the race, which was good but I just wasn’t able to make another pass. I was confident going into race two. My speed and fitness are on point but going into the first turn a few of us came together and I had a pretty big crash. I was lucky to not be injured and it was disappointing, but I came back to 10th for sixth overall so, not bad for the championship. I’m still third so I’m hoping for two strong races next weekend.”

Results – 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 12

MX2 – Overall

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 47; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 41; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36… 6. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 31; 12. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 24

MX2 – Race 1

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 17 laps, 34:50:753; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 34:52:026; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:54:583… 10. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 35:45:462

MX2 – Race 2

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:11:576; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 35:20:091; 3. Roan Van De Moosdijk (Kawasaki) 35:26:971… 7. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 35:40:320; 10. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 36:10:118; 14. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 36:33:269

Championship Standings – After Round 12

MX2

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 525pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 473; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 379… 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 347; 13. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 137; 22. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 73; 25. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 62; 33. Gianmarco Cenerelli (Husqvarna) 21; 34. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 21; 38. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 8; 42. Roland Edelbacher (Husqvarna) 5