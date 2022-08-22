MotoAmerica championship effectively two-round battle

Close quarters for Danilo Petrucci and Ducati in Pittsburgh

A double podium closes the fight in the championship

Sunnyvale, Calif., August 21, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) claimed a second and third place finishes behind double winner, Jake Gagne (Yamaha), at the eighth round of the 2022 Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Pittsburgh International Race Complex this weekend.

The double podium has made the championship effectively a two-round battle between Petrucci and Gagne, with just one point separating the due heading into the penultimate round at New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 9-11.

Petrucci leaves Pittsburgh full of confidence heading to New Jersey, another track that he has previously ridden.

2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 290

P2 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 289

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 241

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 219

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 150

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “It was a tough weekend, more than I expected,” Petrucci said. “Regardless, we are still in the fight for the championship and we need to step up our performance. I have ridden at New Jersey before, so it’s not entirely new, and we will try our absolute maximum to get back into the championship lead.”

Petrucci and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati will rejoin for the last two rounds of the 2022 Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 9-11.