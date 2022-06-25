MotoAmerica The Ridge fastest times in both practice sessions

Herrin Blitzes to P1 on Friday at The Ridge

Herrin’s on a charge as he heads into Saturday as the fastest Supersport rider in Washington State

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 24, 2022 – Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC rider, Josh Herrin, laid down the marker for all others to beat at The Ridge in Washington State, setting the fastest time in both practice sessions.

The Californian resident turned the screws on the Ducati Panigale V2 to set a fastest time of 1:43.595 to better Yamaha’s Rocco Landers by 0.122 seconds with El Salvador’s Kevin Olmedo third, 0.7 seconds off Herrin’s searing pace.

Confident with the Panigale V2, Herrin believes he’s got the right tool for the job as he embarks on increasing his 51-point championship lead heading into race one tomorrow.

Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5
P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:43.595
P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 1:43.717
P3 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 1:44.337
P4 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:44.501
P5 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:44.551

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC): “The day went super well,” Herrin said. “Both sessions we ended up P1, so the team is really stoked. We tested some tires for Dunlop in the second session which were good, but not as good as the first option I had from the morning session. We’ll use the morning session tires for tomorrow’s morning practice and the race, and I feel I can go faster than what I did today with that. I’m happy with how the day, team and bike went, now I just want to get going in the race tomorrow.”

Qualifying 2 will be held at 9:25 am PST.

 

