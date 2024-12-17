MotoGP Lorenzo Savadori together with Aprilia Racing for two more years

Lorenzo Savadori renews his commitment to Aprilia Racing, continuing in his role as official tester for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons. The Italian rider – an integral part of the Aprilia Racing project in MotoGP – will pursue the invaluable job of developing the RS-GP, which will include the entire official and private testing programme, as well as a series of participations as a wild card in the MotoGP Championship, as provided for by the regulations. The relationship between Aprilia Racing and Lorenzo Savadori began in 2015 with the FIM Superstock 1000 title astride his Aprilia RSV4 RF and it later continued in the World Superbike Championship. In 2020, Savadori took on the role of Aprilia Racing test rider in MotoGP, becoming a key figure in the project and contributing to the RS-GP’s growth. The tests and the wild cards, during which Savadori and the Aprilia Racing Test Team often took innovative solutions onto the track, currently cover a fundamental role in an increasingly more competitive and demanding MotoGP Championship. Savadori, in addition to his work on the RS-GP for MotoGP, will also continue to develop of all the “track ready” products from the Noale-based Manufacturer in order to make not only the performance, but also the technology of racing bikes available to all enthusiasts. With this renewal, Aprilia Racing consolidates yet another essential anchor on its team, reconfirming for the next two years the importance of the tie with Lorenzo Savadori for the present and future of the MotoGP project. LORENZO SAVADORI

“I am extremely happy to continue this adventure and to pursue my work along with Aprilia Racing for the next two seasons. In recent years, we have done an outstanding job, and I am certain that we will continue to improve more and more. Our growth has been consistent, step by step, with a rather clear goal that we always have at the forefront of our minds: contributing to taking the RS-GP to the top of MotoGP. I can’t wait to start the season!” MASSIMO RIVOLA

“We are proud to confirm that Aprilia Racing will continue working with Lorenzo Savadori, one of the pillars of our project which, along with the Test Team, has allowed for the extraordinary development of recent years. Sava also represents continuity for us – a fundamental aspect of working with a highly trusted test rider, especially in such an important year where two new riders will be joining the Factory Team. He will also be a valuable resource at some Grands Prix, where we will continue to see him as a wild card with experimental solutions.”