New 2025 Yamaha Motorcycles – Manifesting Riding Excitement!

NEW YAMAHA MOTORCYCLES AND SCOOTERS FOR 2025: A NEW GENERATION OF RIDING

Highlights:

New TRACER 9 range, including the highest-specification Sports Tourer offered by Yamaha to date: The TRACER 9 GT+ with Y-AMT

New MT-07, also available with Y-AMT

New R9: A Supersport game-changer

New Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally

New XSR900

New TMAX and TMAX Tech MAX

New NMAX 125 and NMAX 125 Tech MAX

Yamaha’s 2025 motorcycle and scooter ranges are no exception to this rule. Rather more, additions to the eclectic Yamaha line-up go even further in stimulating emotion while penning an entirely new chapter in Yamaha’s history. And what’s more is Yamaha’s range has something for every rider, from the inspirational FEEL range to the thrill-seeking RACE models, every Yamaha is so much more than the sum of its parts. Conceived, designed and manufactured by people who have a real passion for what they do, Yamaha motorcycles and scooters are far more than just a mode of transport – they represent a way of life.

For 2025, the popular TRACER 9 Sport Touring models, including the TRACER 9, TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+, have been completely re-styled and boast a higher specification. Similarly, the class-leading MT-07 Hyper Naked also benefits from more aggressive styling inspired by the Dark Side of Japan, as well as significant updates in technology.

A completely new model joins the Supersport class in 2025 with the highly anticipated CP3-powered R9 joining the line-up as Yamaha’s flagship road-going Supersport model, marking the beginning of a whole new generation. The R9 is joined in the Supersport class for 2025 by the new track-focused R1 RACE and R1 GYTR.

Born of the story of legend, the Ténéré 700 also sees updates in styling, chassis and technology for 2025, including the introduction of the Ténéré 700 Rally in iconic Dakar-inspired colours.

The 2025 TMAX features a dynamic new look with a sharper front end, as well as upgraded rider’s assist and a more sophisticated dash – while the TMAX Tech MAX comes with a premium finish that underlines its status as the ultimate Yamaha Sport Scooter.

For 2025, NMAX becomes part of the iconic MAX family. With dynamic new MAX inspired styling and technology – backed up by an impressive specification with sporty handling, the new NMAX 125 & NMAX 125 Tech MAX are outstanding scooters that fit perfectly into the Yamaha Sport Scooter line.

HYPER NAKED

Inspired by the urban motorcycling sub-culture found on the streets of Tokyo, Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range has inspired, excited and re-invigorated riders for over a decade. For 2025, the class-leading MT-07 features an aggressive new look and an upgrade in technology to take the Hyper Naked experience to a whole new level. The CP2-powered MT-07 will also be available with Yamaha’s revolutionary Y-AMT (Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission) to offer a whole new dimension to the MT-07 experience.

The MT-07 slots into the middle of the Hyper Naked category, with the Dark Side of Japan covering all levels of riding from the entry level MT-125 and A2 category MT-03, both of which are updated for 2025. A new colour option, ‘Ice Storm’ is introduced for 2025, with a stormy light grey body and striking light blue wheels.

2025 New Hyper Naked Models and Colours

New MT-07 & MT-07 Y-AMT

New colour: Ice Storm

New MT-03

Updates for 2025: EU5+ engine, redesigned tail, simple connectivity allowing riders to be notified of incoming calls and messages via the LCD meter

New colour: Ice Storm

New MT-125

Updates for 2025: EU5+ engine, increased connectivity now featuring also turn-by-turn navigation, music control and weather information

New colour: Ice Storm

SPORT TOURING

The Roads of Life are waiting, and with the revitalised TRACER 9, they can be conquered in style with the ultimate Yamaha Sports Tourer. The TRACER 9 GT+ is the most advanced Sports Tourer Yamaha has ever produced, with the revolutionary Y-AMT as standard, plus a host of further cutting-edge technology including camera-controlled adaptive Matrix LED headlight – a world first for a motorcycle.

The new styling and increased technology is also seen on the TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9, which are also both available with Y-AMT.

2025 New Sport Touring Models and colours

New TRACER 9 GT+

New colour: Cobalt Blue

New colour: Icon Performance

New TRACER 9 GT

New colour: Ceramic Ice

New colour: Tech Black

New TRACER 9

New colour: Redline

New colour: Midnight Black

SUPERSPORT

Yamaha’s R-Series models have always made a statement with Yamaha’s racing DNA evident in each and every model. This continues to be the case for 2025. A whole new generation of Supersport is marked with the introduction of the highly anticipated R9, powered by the critically-acclaimed CP3 engine, this new flagship marks a new chapter in R/World.

The iconic R1 remains ever present in the Yamaha Supersport line-up, moving to a track-only model as the R1 RACE and R1 GYTR.

A new R3 marks an evolution of the A2 category model, while the award-winning R125 features new colours and graphics to match the remainder of the MotoGP-inspired Supersport range.

2024 New Supersport models and Colours

New R1 GYTR (Track Only)

New R1 RACE (Track Only)

New colour: Tech Black

New R9

New colour: Icon Blue

New colour: Tech Black

New R3

New colour: Icon Blue

New colour: Tech Black

R125

New colour: Icon Blue

New colour: Tech Black

ADVENTURE

The Ténéré name is steeped in rally history, and since its introduction in 2018, the Ténéré 700 has seen the creation of an entirely new community with one common goal: searching for that Next Horizon.

The Ténéré 700 sees a whole new-look, spec upgrades and a raft of updated technology for 2025, making it the ideal companion for tackling all kinds of terrain. The Ténéré 700 Rally takes the off-road ability even further, while the Ténéré 700 is also available with a lower seat height as standard from the factory too.

2025 New Adventure Models & Colours

New Ténéré 700 Rally

New colour: Sky Blue featuring black and white speedblocks reminiscent of the Dakar machines from the ‘80s

New Ténéré 700

New colour: Frozen Titanium

SPORT HERITAGE

Yamaha’s Racing heritage is second to none, and the Sport Heritage range exemplifies this. The naked XSR900 roadster sees a number of updates for 2025, including a sleeker and more stylish seat and a new 5” TFT with connectivity and three themes including the option for ‘Analogue’. The CP3 powerplant is now EU5+ compliant, while a striking new black and gold colour option is also available, ‘Midnight Black’.

2025 New Sport Heritage Models & Colours

XSR900

New colour: Midnight Black

OFF ROAD COMPETITION

Yamaha’s race-derived Off Road Competition range has also been updated with a revised YZ450F and YZ250F for 2025, which complete the impressive MX line-up which progresses all the way from the iconic PW50, through YZ65, YZ85, YZ125 and YZ250 two-strokes to the MXGP inspired four-stroke YZ250F and YZ450F.

All Off Road Competition models come in new, race blue graphics for 2025.

2025 New Off Road Competition Models

YZ450F + YZ450F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

YZ250F + YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

YZ250 + YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

YZ125 + YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition

SPORT SCOOTERS

With a range of premium models from the iconic TMAX through to the XMAX 300 and XMAX 125, Yamaha Sport Scooters have consistently been amongst the best-sellers in their categories. Since the first TMAX created the whole Sport Scooter movement the MAX line has continuously evolved, and MAX scooters offer riders the very best in dynamic design, sporty performance and cutting edge tech.

For 2025 Yamaha’s market leading Sport Scooter range gets a significant boost with the addition of two dynamic new models to Yamaha’s leading line up: NMAX 125 and NMAX 125 Tech MAX. Created with pure MAX DNA – and featuring a strong focus on sporty style together with first-class build quality, these two new lightweights project an instantly recognisable MAX look.

For 2025 the new Sport Scooters models will be available in one new colour and a continued colour and two new colours for the NMAX 125 Tech MAX.

2025 New Sport Scooters Models & Colours

New TMAX

New colour: Tech Kamo

New TMAX Tech MAX

New colour: Ceramic Grey

New NMAX 125

New colour: Icon Black

New NMAX 125 Tech MAX

New colour: Ceramic Grey

New colour: Dark Magma

YAMAHA MYRIDE APP

Yamaha’s free MyRide App gives every rider the opportunity to get more from every journey. Available to everyone, MyRide tracks the route taken and stores it in the rider’s own account. Users can also look at a range of data including lean angle, acceleration, average/top speed, distance covered and elevation. It’s also easy to add pictures of the trip and share on social media.

YAMAHA MYGARAGE APP

MyGarage App is the easiest and most enjoyable way to build a virtual dream Yamaha using a range of Genuine Options. Users can experiment with different combinations of Yamaha accessories and bike colours to see which set up looks best for them. MyGarage features all new models, accessories and colours before they are available in store, and the results can be shared on social media.

YAMAHA GENUINE ACCESSORIES

Yamaha has developed an extensive range of Genuine Accessories that give every Yamaha rider the chance to personalise their motorcycle or scooter to suit their individual requirements and lifestyle. The accessories range is constantly evolving and covers everything from comfort and cosmetic items through to luggage, screens and performance, and racing parts. Yamaha Genuine Accessories ensure lasting quality and a perfect fit, making them the best choice for any rider looking to upgrade their machine’s specification.

YAMAHA GENUINE KEYLESS TOP CASE

In 2025, Yamaha will introduce the new Genuine Keyless Top Case, enhancing convenience for riders. Designed to work with the motorcycle’s key fob, the top case opens and closes at the touch of a button when the rider is nearby, eliminating the need for a traditional key. This feature will debut with the TMAX and TRACER 9 models, with plans to expand compatibility to additional models in the coming months.

2025 YAMAHA APPAREL COLLECTION

Yamaha is excited to introduce its brand new Apparel collection for 2025. With over 70 new stylish items featuring our refreshed line-up of riding gear, hoodies & tees, gloves, fashion accessories and more, Yamaha has something for each and every enthusiast.

Like the epic Ténéré 700 that inspired it, the 2025 Adventure Collection is rugged and suitable for all seasons, with earth-toned multi-purpose jackets, pants and fleeces ideal for off-road adventures into the wilds. Keeping things simple and focused on the terrain meanwhile, the ATV Collection offers a new riding jacket and pants to help you navigate the great outdoors.

Edgier and with more Dark Side vibes than ever, the Hyper Naked Collection returns to fuse urban fashion with the street styling of Yamaha MT models, creating a cyan blue and black palette that looks like nothing else on the roads.

With technical detailing and styling to match, the Scooter Collection is a fun, contemporary range for the urban commuter. Styled around the latest Yamaha Scooter line-up, you can find tees, headwear and accessories to make light work of city riding where only two wheels can go.

Matching comfort with protection and Yamaha style, the new Sport Touring Collection features new riding jackets, pants and gloves for men and women respectively for head-to-toe riding apparel. Long road trips in the saddle never felt or looked so good.

The staple REVS Collection offers a revamped and dynamic range of products for both Adult and Baby – because who said you need to be old enough to be a Yamaha fan? Combining premium materials and the latest fashion technology with classic Yamaha style, REVS apparel and accessories offer comfort and function perfect for the everyday.

Alongside the 2025 apparel, you can also get your hands on the Paddock Blue Race Trolley, rugged and eye-catching for international travel, alongside a host of luggage options for day to day use. Plus the Paddock Blue Gift Set: the perfect stocking filler/Christmas gift this season!

Chase the Next Horizon: The new Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally

Chase the Next Horizon: The new Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally

Yamaha’s iconic Ténéré should need no introduction. The bike which dominated the gruelling Paris Dakar Rally in the 1990s will forever be remembered as one of the many legendary motorcycles in Yamaha’s storied history, and the Ténéré 700 honoured that heritage when the path to the Next Horizon was unveiled in 2018.

Powered by the acclaimed CP2 engine and delivering genuine go-anywhere adventure riding in a lighter and more accessible package, the Ténéré 700 was an immediate success that has transformed the world of adventure motorcycling.

Despite increased competition, the Ténéré 700 has remained the best-selling bike in its class and now, for 2025, comes a new generation of Ténéré 700 set to build on the Ténéré legacy. It remains an exciting machine inspired by Yamaha’s rally successes but is now even more accessible to a wider range of motorcyclists.

Alongside a new standard Ténéré 700 comes a lower seat height variant with shorter travel suspension to create a motorcycle which appeals to riders who don’t want the tallest riding position while, conversely, the new Ténéré 700 Rally offers a true pumped-up off-road style ride and higher specification for the more discerning off-road enthusiast.

With a higher specification, bold new rally styling and subtle but important developments to the critically acclaimed CP2 platform, the 2025 Ténéré 700 range is a serious evolution which keeps Yamaha at the forefront of this increasingly popular class.

And while Yamaha has increased the specification of the Ténéré 700, witness the introduction of the YCC-T electronic throttle, riding modes and upgraded suspension, the design team has been careful not to add technology for technology’s sake. Electronic aids increase the rider’s engagement with the motorcycle, while never becoming overwhelming or unnecessary, while adjustments to meet the rider’s personal needs or road conditions are always simple to make and effective in delivery.

More than ever, the Ténéré 700 is the go anywhere motorcycle which enables riders to travel without limits. Its broad appeal makes it the go-to bike for a wide variety of riders, from daily riders who enjoy the appeal and presence only the iconic Ténéré brings, to serious off-road riders looking to take on more challenging terrain. With an A2 licence version available, the Ténéré 700 has riders of all ages and experience covered.

Where Ténéré leads, others are sure to follow in pursuit of the Next Horizon.

Latest Yamaha Adventure Design

Inspired by Yamaha’s famed rally raid bikes past and present, the 2025 Ténéré 700 sports an all-new look combined with ergonomics developed to be more effective for both road and off-road riding.

The silhouette of the Ténéré 700 has become iconic, standing tall and upright at the front end, before tapering to a compact tail unit. It takes on board the lessons gained through decades spent winning rally raids, harmoniously blending functionality, ergonomics and performance to deliver the most engaging ride in all conditions. The frontal design offers both excellent visibility and protection for the rider, thanks in no small part to the large one-piece windscreen, while the minimalist mid-to-rear section contributes to a riding position which gives the rider plenty of space in which to position their body, with special attention paid to riders who want to stand up and redistribute their body weight while riding off-road.

Compared to the previous model, the fuel tank has been moved forward, with great consideration taken to balance size with optimal ergonomics, while retaining the classic Ténéré design language. The top of the 16 litre tank now sits lower down than the one found on the previous generation model and these changes contribute to a more balanced weight distribution and better all-round handling.

The mid-section of the 2025 Ténéré 700 has been designed not only to facilitate a balanced visual transition between the front and rear of the bike, but also to provide a comfortable and effective saddle for the rider – an area in which they can easily move their body weight around as they hustle off road. The design is uncomplicated, with an emphasis on giving a secure contact patch between the bike and the rider’s legs, and to facilitate good air flow in both seated and standing positions. The new one-piece rally inspired seat is also classic Ténéré, being long and narrow in design and, compared to the previous two-piece design, provides greater freedom of movement while riding.

For all the practical reasons behind the styling, Yamaha’s design team have been keen to ensure they created an eye-catching motorcycle which captures the essence of off-road riding – after all, it is a Ténéré.

Viewed head on the Ténéré 700 gives the classic ‘rally tower’ look. The new headlamp design features four individual LED light units stacked in an aluminium structure, in the style of Yamaha’s contemporary rally racers, with the ‘Y’ shaped mount giving a distinctively fresh look. Where many adventure bikes can look bulky, the Ténéré 700’s new body panels convey a sense of lightness, yet remain tough and ready to handle whatever the rider throws at it. It’s a motorcycle which has genuine off-road capabilities and the 21″ front wheel is not just there for show. It has been designed to take on any roads, whether paved or not, with plenty of ground clearance and long travel suspension set to soak up even the worst of conditions. New colour-matched handguards not only confirm the Ténéré 700’s off-road credentials but have the practical benefits of giving the rider protection from the elements and any shrubbery which may be blocking the way.

Completing the Ténéré’s distinctive look are two emotive new colour schemes designed to emphasize the bike’s abilities. The standard and lower seat height models come with the choice of a Frozen Titanium, which enhances the rugged nature of the machine, or Yamaha’s classic Icon Blue – a variation on the classic livery which has graced YZ motocrossers and WR enduro bikes since 1996.

Race bred adjustable front suspension

Any off-road bike needs top level, long travel suspension design especially for the job, and the new Ténéré 700 benefits from race developed front suspension.

The new inverted forks are designed to take on even the most hostile terrain, with flex-resistant 43mm tubes and 210mm of front wheel travel (190mm on the low seat height version) contributing to an impressive 240mm of ground clearance (225mm on the low seat height version).

The front forks on the Ténéré 700 are now fully adjustable. Compression and rebound damping characteristics can be fine-tuned by turning screws at either end of the forks, while 15mm of preload adjustability is a new feature and is easily accessed through the adjuster atop each fork leg.

Yamaha’s design team have also developed new yokes, with a forged aluminium lower clamp and cast aluminium crown combining to deliver added strength while contributing to a very light and natural feeling motorcycle, with which the rider feels at one.

Rally developed rear suspension unit

Just as the new Ténéré 700’s front suspension exceeds expectations of a middleweight adventure bike, so the revised rear arrangement ups the ante with its plush action and easy to access remote adjuster.

Designed to offer a smooth and stable ride on road and off the beaten track, the new setup pairs a completely new rear linkage design with a revised rear shock absorber, which offers easy adjustability for preload, compression and rebound damping.

Developed as a result of feedback from Yamaha’s rally raid programme, the new progressive linkage increases suspension stroke while maintaining the same 200mm wheel travel as the previous Ténéré 700 (180mm for the low seat height version).

With a fastidious approach to improving suspension performance in the most demanding conditions, without compromising comfort in regular riding, the main body of the sophisticated rear shock absorber is made from aluminium due to its superior heat dissipation. This combines with a separate piggyback reservoir tank, which keeps the oil cool and is pressurized to prevent air bubbles forming when the shock absorber is fully extended. The remote adjuster has been designed to allow for changes to be made quickly and without any tools, while an oversized rubber bump stop provides additional cushion in extreme riding conditions.

The result is a rear suspension setup which provides outstanding rider feedback and consistent performance no matter how gruelling the conditions.

Premium dashboard and switchgear elevate the riding experience

The new Ténéré 700 range debuts a premium 6.3″ full-colour TFT dashboard with outstanding style and functionality.

Vertically stacked in a design inspired by rally raid roadbooks, the screen offers simple smartphone connectivity to unlock a host of features including the seamless integration of phone calls and messages, as well as music and turn-by-turn navigation through the MyRide app. These features can be controlled using the left-hand switchgear, meaning the rider is able to take control without having to stop or even take their hands off the handlebars.

To facilitate seamless integration with the user’s smartphone, the motorcycle comes with a USB-C charging point as standard. The outlet is protected by a waterproof cap and is conveniently situated at the right hand side of the cockpit, ensuring mobile devices remain fully charged on even the longest journeys.

The attention to detail doesn’t end there. Riders can choose from two distinctive dashboard themes, which present them with information in the way they best prefer. Street theme displays the information in a classic style, with the screen dominated with a digital visualization of an analogue tachometer, while the Explorer theme is more modern and dynamic, designed to be easy to read while riding off-road, which is achieved by positioning the key information front and centre in the rider’s view.

Whichever theme is selected, the new 6.3″ TFT display allows the rider to clearly check road speed, rpm and navigation, while other features include fuel gauge, average fuel consumption, ambient temperature and a gearshift indicator.

Complementing the new TFT readout are new switchgear cubes, which offer more functionality than those found on the previous generation Ténéré 700 and make scrolling through the many functions easy and intuitive. Ergonomically designed for easy operation, flexible printed circuits are used to allow each switch to handle more functions through the use of a five-direction joystick. Additionally, the turn signals have been upgraded, with new features added to the left hand switchgear: three-flash signaling or continuous indicators with auto-cancelling.

Updated CP2 engine with YCC-T

Yamaha’s critically acclaimed 690cc parallel-twin engine receives an update for the new Ténéré 700, most notably the adoption of the YCC-T (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle) which in turn facilitates switchable throttle maps for the first time on the CP2 platform.

The CP2’s linear power delivery and soulful nature has always been one of the Ténéré 700’s unique propositions and Yamaha’s engineers have worked hard to further improve these strengths while meeting the needs of EU5+ emissions regulations.

The ingredients remain the same, with the 270-degree crankshaft continuing to provide the heartbeat of this award-winning powerplant, however the introduction of YCC-T now gives riders the option of two selectable maps with different characteristics, Sport and Explorer, with the latter offering a softer power delivery. Switching modes is easy, simply by pressing a button on the right-hand switchgear, and gives the rider the throttle connection they prefer.

Also updated from previous Ténéré 700 editions is the air intake duct, which is now shorter and contributing to a fatter torque curve lower in the rev range, a particular benefit when riding off road.

A number of other mechanical updates have been introduced, all focused on improving the rider/machine connection. The clutch actuation position has been moved forward (35° clockwise), and a protector cover with a smooth, minimized shape has been added. These updates ensure that the clutch actuation point, and protector cover do not interfere with the rider’s leg, whether in a sitting or standing posture, giving more space for the rider to move around.

Other refinements include revised gearbox internals for a smoother gear shift. The number of convex dogs and concave dogs in the gears has been increased from five to six between first and third gears, to reduce shocks, while the dog angle has been modified on gears four through to six, reducing lash when coming on and off the throttle. The changes all add up to a more refined and capable motorcycle designed to be even more in tune with its rider.

Switchable ABS and TCS for ultimate off-road control

Giving the Ténéré 700 rider ultimate control in an off-road environment, the traction control and ABS systems may be switched off to hand over manual control on loose surfaces.

The TCS has two settings, on and off, and can be deselected via the menu on the TFT dashboard, while a large button at the side of the dash can be used to control the ABS settings.

For ABS, Mode 1 is the default and activates the anti-lock system on both wheels, in line with legal requirements for public roads, while Mode 2 deactivates ABS only on the rear. Mode 2 is particularly useful on light gravel tracks, allowing riders to assist their turning by spinning up the rear wheel but having the assurance of ABS on the front. Mode 3 turns off ABS intervention and hands full braking control to the rider, providing expert riders with maximum control on loose surfaces. These modes can be selected via the menu on the TFT dashboard. Additionally, for a faster and more convenient operation, a long press of the dedicated ABS button turns off the anti-lock system and TCS.

Tougher than the rest: steel frame gets even stronger

Ténéré 700 is the toughest middleweight in the market and its backbone remains a double cradle tubular steel frame mated to a gravity-cast aluminium swingarm, developed to offer outstanding strength and rigidity.

Constructed from high tensile steel pipe, the strength of the main frame material allows for thinner materials to be used – keeping the overall weight of the machine as low as possible. The frame’s downpipes work alongside the aluminium engine guard to protect the sump from severe damage in the event of heavy impact, while the integrated subframe facilitates full luggage options from the Genuine Yamaha Accessories range to be fitted.

The Ténéré 700’s seat height remains at 875mm (860mm for the low seat height version) and continues to be accessible to many riders thanks to its narrow stepover. The one-piece rally style seat is new and combines with the latest fuel tank and modified clutch cover to give more space for the rider to move around, allowing them to transition between road and off-road riding with total ease.

Ergonomically the riding triangle remains as per the much loved first generation model but comfort is improved thanks to a reshaping of the front section of the saddle. Passenger comfort is also improved, with the switch to a single unit seat helping to create a greater connection between rider and pillion.

The 2025 Ténéré 700 model features several significant improvements to increase strength and increase durability when ridden hard off-road. The silencer bracket has been upgraded and a patch has been added to the backstay. The mounting points of the accessory luggage carrier have also been strengthened, while the side stand switch has been redesigned and relocated following customer feedback.

Another important touchpoint of the Ténéré 700 has also been upgraded for the 2025 model with new, larger footrests coming as standard. First seen on the Ténéré 700 World Raid, the new footpegs are 10mm wider than those found on the previous model and really help the rider make steering inputs through the footpegs when riding on loose surfaces.

Ténéré 700 Rally: the toughest lightweight for those who can handle extreme riding

While the Ténéré 700 remains the go to motorcycle for adventurers looking to live without limits, the Ténéré 700 Rally offers an even more mouthwatering proposition for those who challenge themselves to take on more extreme riding.

To reflect this, the Ténéré 700 Rally takes on an even higher specification to further expand its capability.

Paying homage to the iconic Ténéré rally bikes of yesteryear, the Ténéré 700 Rally instantly shows its colours through its dedicated heritage-inspired livery and the iconic high front mudguard synonymous with rally raid machines. In a nod to the legendary Dakar winning machines of the 1980s, the solid blue bodywork is complemented with gold coloured rims and features the iconic speedblock design used on Yamaha factory racers of the time.

Giving more ground clearance and even greater levels of off-road control, the Ténéré 700 Rally gains longer travel suspension. Based on Yamaha’s hardcore Ténéré 700 Extreme, the Rally receives high end, fully-adjustable, KYB front forks. With strengthened tubes and a special coating to reduce stiction, the fork stroke is increased by 20mm over standard, to give a front wheel travel of 230mm. A similar stroke increase on the rear shock absorber contributes to a ground clearance of 255mm, giving the Ténéré 700 Rally the ability to tackle dunes and traverse rivers when the road gives way to nature.

Offering additional protection from tree stumps and rocky terrain, the Ténéré 700 Rally also boasts a tough 4mm aluminium sump guard, while the one-piece rally seat is also unique to the Rally variant.

The seat delivers a slightly different ergonomic package over the standard model, with a higher and more upright riding position to make it easier for the rider to move around on the bike. Thicker than the standard saddle and with a plush dual-material finish with an embossed Rally logo, the Ténéré 700 Rally offers extra comfort when seated and has a commanding seat height of 910mm.

Further attention to the Ténéré 700 Rally’s role as an extremely capable off-roader can be seen in the lightweight titanium footrests.

Just like the items seen on dedicated competition machines, the pegs are 228g lighter than standard and have a larger contact area. They are heavily serrated to reduce pressure on the rider’s boots, increasing grip and giving greater controllability for riders who like to influence steering through the footpegs.

The Ténéré 700 Rally also features an additional dashboard theme called Raid, a roadbook inspired layout which strips out much of the information valued on a road ride and prioritises trip-related information which is most useful when riding in the wilderness.

Confirming the bike’s rally raid credentials, the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team riders Pol Tarrés and Alessandro Botturi will compete in major rally raid events utilizing GYTR kitted versions of the Ténéré 700 Rally.

2025 Yamaha Ténéré 700 – New Technical Highlights

New bodywork and headlight in striking Yamaha Adventure design

High quality, fully-adjustable suspension front and rear

New 6.3″ full colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity

YCC-T electronic throttle with dual riding modes

Switchable ABS and TCS via a dedicated button

Latest version 690cc, two-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, EU5+ CP2 engine

New switchgear and turn signals

New one-piece rally-style seat

Low variant available with 15mm lower seat height

New clutch cover to reduce leg interference

Larger footrests

Handguards matching body colour

Updated side stand switch

2025 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally – New Technical Highlights (in addition to standard version)

Taller KYB suspension front and rear

Heritage livery paying homage to classic Ténéré models

Off-road style high front fender

Heavy duty skid plate constructed from 4mm aluminium

Lightweight titanium footrests

Additional Raid TFT Theme

Dedicated rally seat

Colours, availability and price

The new Ténéré 700, its lower seat height and 35kW versions will be available in two colourways: Icon Blue and Frozen Titanium. Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

The new Ténéré 700 Rally and its 35kW version will be available in Sky Blue, a heritage design inspired by Yamaha’s legendary Dakar bikes from the 1980s. Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed a range of packs (Sport Pack, Adventure Pack, Explorer Pack) and new individual Genuine Accessories that enable the Ténéré 700 owner to easily personalize their motorcycle.

Customers can order the packs and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All the items in the packs can also be purchased individually.

Yamaha Adventure Apparel and Riding Gear

Developed to complement the Adventure range of motorcycles, Yamaha’s new Adventure riding gear line includes multi-season riding jackets and pants developed in collaboration with Alpinestars. In addition, the Adventure apparel line offers a selection of new puffer and fleece jackets, T-shirts and other special merch for the true Ténéré lovers.

The MT Series Pedigree

Where will the MT Series go in the years to come? Even for Yamaha, which is charged with creating the series’ future, does not have an answer to that question. The series ranges from 125cc to 1,000cc models and all of them were created based on the Torquey & Agile concept, but with each specialized to exude its own individuality. As long as Yamaha continues to pursue Jin-Ki Kanno in its Monozukuri and question what constitutes the unique style of Yamaha, the hallmarks of the MT brand will naturally manifest in each model’s performance and design. The MT Series is a line of motorcycles that successfully unifies diversity.

If speaking of what it takes to develop an entirely new and different motorcycle that challenges norms, Yamaha’s developers and designers refuse to be trapped inside the box of established thinking, something followed since the days of the MT-01. Now that the original’s “Mega Torque” concept has evolved into “Torquey & Agile,” the MT Series will continue to evolve as long as there is the will to create hypernakeds that offer a ride nobody has experienced before. Even as environmental issues like carbon neutrality rise to the fore, Yamaha believes that there is still more to come and more we can do.

The project leaders of the MT-09 and MT-07 say that there is no end to the development of the MT line, claiming that if the engineers and designers are left to their own devices, they will simply keep working on the series in perpetuity. Even if the lineup is “complete” to some extent today, it does not signal the end—the next challenge is already within sight.

Different teams of planners, engineers, and designers take over model projects all the time; it is part and parcel of the industry. However, these new minds always strive to gain an innate understanding of the intentions and ideals their predecessors had. With this dynamic equilibrium a fixture at Yamaha, there is little doubt that new MTs will be born in the near future.

Supersport

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 Race – New model (Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR – New model (Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R7

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3

– 2025 Yamaha YZF-R125 – (Europe)

Sport

– 2025 Yamaha MT-10 SP – Refreshed

– 2025 Yamaha MT-09 SP – Refreshed

– 2025 Yamaha MT-10 – Refreshed

– 2025 Yamaha MT-09 – New model

– 2025 Yamaha MT-07 – New model

– 2025 Yamaha MT-07 Y-AMT – New model

– 2025 Yamaha MT-03

– 2025 Yamaha MT-125 – (Europe)

Sport Heritage

– 2025 Yamaha XSR900 – New model

– 2025 Yamaha XSR700 – New model

Supersport Touring

– 2025 Yamaha FJR1300ES – (Canada)

– 2025 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Y-AMT – New model

– 2025 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT – New model (Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha Tracer 9 – New model

Cruisers / Touring

– 2025 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

– 2025 Yamaha V-Star 250

Adventure Touring / Dual Sport

– 2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 – New model

– 2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally – New model (Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha XT250

– 2025 Yamaha TW200

Scooters

– 2025 Yamaha XMAX – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha Zuma 125 – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha BWS 125 – (Canada)

Motocross

– 2025 Yamaha YZ450F

– 2025 Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250F – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250F Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250 Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250

– 2025 Yamaha YZ125 Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ125

– 2025 Yamaha YZ85

– 2025 Yamaha YZ85LW – (Canada)

– 2025 Yamaha YZ65

Off-Road Competition / Cross Country

– 2025 Yamaha WR450F

– 2025 Yamaha WR250F – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ450FX – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250FX – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250X – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ125X – New model

Off-Road Recreation

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R230

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R125LE – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R125 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R110E – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R110 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R50E – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R50 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha PW50