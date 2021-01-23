MOTORCYCLE WEEKEND RACING ACTION – January 23rd

January 23, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on MOTORCYCLE WEEKEND RACING ACTION – January 23rd

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 22.

The fourth weekend of January sees Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

This is the third race in seven days following a mid-week Tuesday race there due to the rescheduled series run under the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-10 pandemic rules.

Suzuki Motor of America’s 2021 team, Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki, will have two riders on the 450 grid aboard their 2021 RM-Z450 machinery – Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft – as Max Anstie recovers from a practice crash injury, sustained just before the season opener.

The 2021 series is scheduled to take place over 17 rounds, but due to the global situation, will comprise several weekend and mid-week back-to back races in Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Arlington, Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

January 23: Round 3: Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. NRG Stadium. Houston. Texas. USA. The event also includes Round 3 of the East 250 Championship.

