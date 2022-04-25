The Californian Gelling Perfectly With Her Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 24, 2022 – Shelina Moreda’s weekend at round two of the 2022 Roland Sands Design Super Hooligan National Championship at Road Atlanta went superbly, as the ultra-popular racer took the top Ducati honors and a pair of top 10 finishes.

It’s been a busy week for Moreda after a late split with the Nowasky Performance team saw her instead join forces with the Northern Californian-based Feel Like A Pro She’z Racing outfit, and at the undulating Georgian venue, she broke a few hearts by taking an impressive 10th from a back row start and improved to ninth in race two, taking top Ducati on both occasions.

The results from Road Atlanta sees Moreda leap up to eighth in the standings with one round to go at Laguna Seca on July 8-10.

2022 Roland Sands Design Super Hooligan National Championship—Top 5

P1 – Andy DiBrino (KTM) 61

P2 – Cory West (Indian) 58

P3 – Tyler O’Hara (Indian) 57

P4 – Nate Kern (BMW) 35

P5 – Jeremy McWilliams (Indian) 33

P8 – Shelina Moreda (Ducati) 21

Shelina Moreda (Feel Like A Pro She’z Racing – #93): “My race weekend was epic!” Moreda said. “I’m getting to know this Ducati well and it’s so much fun to ride. It’s great racing in the Super Hooligans class—one of the most enjoyable championships I’ve ever raced in. In race one I had a great start from the back of the grid and ended up 10th. Today my goal was another top 10 but in single digits and I got there so I’m very happy about that. I also dropped a full second off my times after some suspension changes with Ohlins and the bike was responding much better to my inputs. Thank you also to Ducati North America for putting me on this bike. I’m having such a blast on it and really enjoying these MotoAmerica events.”