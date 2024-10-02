Motorcycles sales up 15%: BMW Group Canada Reports Q3 2024 Sales Results

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 7,799 vehicles for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of -13.0% compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, the Group has sold 24,863 vehicles in Canada, which represents a decrease of -6.3% from 2023.

“Despite an extremely challenging environment in the third quarter, our retail partners did an outstanding job of supporting our customers with their mobility needs,” stated Andrew Scott, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “I’d like to thank every BMW Group retailer from coast to coast for their continued dedication to providing an exceptional retail experience. Their efforts in overcoming issues and their commitment to client satisfaction are very much appreciated.”

“The market launch of the 2025 BMW X3 gets underway in the fourth quarter,” continued Scott. “The fourth generation of this popular Sport Utility Vehicle is sure to impress BMW fans and enthusiasts. With its new design language, improved efficiency and dynamic performance, I’m sure it will continue as a perennial favourite in the Canadian market.”

BMW.

With 7,070 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2024, the BMW brand experienced a decline of -11.0% compared to Q3 2023.

Fast Facts:

Sales of purely electric vehicles increased +3.0% compared to Q3 2023.

High-performance BMW M sales increased +1.0% over the third quarter of 2023.

Upper-luxury models have caught the attention of Canadian consumers, with the BMW 8 Series increasing +31% in sales volume for the third quarter compared to Q3 2023.

MINI.

MINI reported sales of 729 units for Q3 2024, representing a decrease of -28.1% compared to Q3 2023.

Fast Facts:

September saw the arrival of the all-new MINI Countryman SE and the new MINI Cooper 5 door.

The first all-electric MINI Countryman retains all of its functionality and driving fun while adding a completely electric powertrain. And, its all-wheel drive.

Sales of the MINI Countryman increased +3.0% compared to Q3 2023.

As the MINI brand relaunches its entire model lineup, it introduces a striking new design both inside and out. This overhaul also includes new technology and driver assistance systems, as well as a completely new cockpit experience.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Brand 7,070 7,946 -11.0% 21,905 23,188 -5.5% BMW Passenger Cars 2,233 2,254 -0.9% 6,735 6,933 -2.9% BMW Light Trucks 4,837 5,692 -15.0% 15,170 16,255 -6.7% MINI 729 1,014 -28.1% 2,958 3,342 -11.5% Total Group 7,799 8,960 -13.0% 24,863 26,530 -6.3%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q3 2024.

BMW Motorrad.

With sales of 625 motorcycles in the third quarter, BMW Motorrad experienced a +15.1% sales increase compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Fast Facts:

Top-selling models in the third quarter included the S 1000 RR and R 1300 GS.

Fans of the two-wheeled brand can look forward to the first R 1300 GSA, which will be released in Canada on October 24th.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Motorcycles 625 543 +15.1% 2,278 2,452 -7.1%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q3 2024.

-30-

BMW Group in Canada.

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 51 BMW automobile retail centres, 26 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.