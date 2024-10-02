Headwinds have negatively impacted BMW of North America Q3 2024 USA Sales Results

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – October 1, 2024… BMW of North America today reported Q3 2024 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

A recall with a stop sale order in the U.S., along with some industry headwinds have negatively impacted BMW and MINI sales this quarter. BMW has taken effective measures to manage through these challenges as we head into the fourth quarter.

“Given the circumstances we faced during parts of the third quarter, we are very happy with our results,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “I am confident that we will regain the momentum built in the first half of the year, and look forward to a strong full year result.”

BMW Brand.

In the third quarter of 2024, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 78,128 vehicles, a 6.9% decrease from the 83,949 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2023.

BMW Electric Vehicles.

In the third quarter of 2024, the company sold 12,311 battery electric vehicles, which represents a 5.9% decrease vs the same quarter last year and approximately 15.8% of total U.S. sales.

Table 1: BMW Battery Electric Vehicle Sales Q3 2024.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % TOT 2024 TOT 2023 % i4 6,063 6,457 -6.1% 17,666 17,181 2.8% i5 996 — — 5,776 — — i7 573 1,081 -47% 2,493 1,835 35.9% iX 4,679 5,541 -15.6% 11,169 12,027 -7.1% TOTAL BEV 12,311 13,079 -5.9% 37,105 31,043 19.5%

MINI Brand.

MINI sales in the U.S. totaled 5,284 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 33% vs the 7,900 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2023.

MINI sales continue to be impacted by the planned model changeover as the brand begins the launch of its entirely new product portfolio this year. This includes a full range of all-new MINI Countryman and Cooper models, which have just begun to arrive at U.S. dealerships.

Table 2: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q3 2024.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % TOT 2024 TOT 2023 % BMW passenger cars 35,304 37,167 -5% 112,489 113,078 -0.5% BMW light trucks 42,824 46,782 -8.5% 141,351 141,285 0% TOTAL BMW 78,128 83,949 -6.9% 253,840 254,363 -0.2% TOTAL MINI 5,284 7,900 -33% 17,552 22,769 -22.9%

The sales reported in today’s figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q2 2024 report occurred between July 2, 2024 and September 30, 2024. # # #

