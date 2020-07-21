Grueling Wildwood Lake Raceway Fallen Timbers Extreme Enduro Race Results

Location: Little Hocking, OH – Wildwood Lake Raceway

The Fallen Timbers Extreme Enduro race this weekend at Wildwood Lake Raceway was grueling. Hot conditions and the gnarliest terrain southern Ohio has to offer, gave the competitors all they could handle. Rachel Gutish was able to conquer the course and finish on the podium in 2nd place. Max Gerston battled in the Pro Class and finished just off the podium in 4th position. Benjamin Herrera, a fill in Factory Team member, finished the course in 7th place. Ron Commo had to overcome a derailed chain and bottle neck traffic to ultimately claw back to 8th place.

Factory Team Rider Results:

Rachel Gutish

Women’s Class Max Gerston

Pro Class Benjamin Herrera

Pro Class Ron Commo

Pro Class

2nd 4th 7th 8th

Next weekend the East Extreme Off-Road Championship continues with the Mad Moose in Marquette, MI.

Rachel Gutish

200 RR Race Edition

“The Fallen Timbers race was the most challenging event I have done to date. While I didn’t take the win, I ended up in second for the weekend. I am super proud of myself for completing the entire course within the time limit. At most events the women ride a watered down course. Here I rode the same course as the top male pros and I survived!”

Max Gerston

300 RR Race Edition

“The Fallen Timbers Extreme Enduro went well. The prelims on Saturday were fast and I lost some time, but Sunday was much more technical and better suited my style. It was very hot so I maintained a solid pace without ever overheating my body. My steady pace paid off and I moved up through the pack the entire race and eventually caught up to 3rd. It wasn’t quite enough to seal the deal on the podium spot. I ended up 4th overall and had tons of fun.”

Ron Commo

300 RR Race Edition

“Sunday’s race was hot and fast. I went into the woods in 3rd. A few miles in I derailed my chain and had to get it back on. Then I ran into a bad bottleneck and had to wait. After that I made some good time back up and tried to work my into the pack. But I started to feel really weak and couldn’t charge the way I wanted to. Turns out I just got really dehydrated and couldn’t catch myself back up. I feel I should be up front battling for podiums so I will work hard this week on hydration and recovery and come out swinging next weekend at Mad Moose.”