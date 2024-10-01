Suzuki offers 0% finance across multiple models this autumn

Suzuki is offering 0% APR finance across models this autumn, including the new GSX-S1000GX. Launched earlier this year and packing a technology suite that includes semi-active suspension and lean angle sensitive ABS and traction control, the GX can be ridden for just £119 per month with a £2,986 deposit or trade-in.

Suzuki’s 0% offering also extends to the GSX-S1000GT and the GSX-S1000, plus the Katana, which is powered by the same GSX-R-derived engine. To sweeten the deal further, naked’s performance and exhaust note with a free Akrapovič exhaust worth over £1100.

2024 the Hayabusa celebrate its 25th anniversary and the launch of an anniversary edition model to mark the occasion. Available on 0% finance alongside the standard Hayabusa, the special edition is available for £159 per month with a £3,725 deposit.

From Suzuki’s adventure bike stable the V-Strom 1050DE, with its 21” front wheel, long-travel suspension and off-road-focused electronics package, is also available as part of the offer and can be had for £119 with a deposit of £3,033, plus comes with a pair of free 37-litre aluminium panniers.

The offers run from 1 October to 16 December 2024.