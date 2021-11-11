MXGP OF CITTÀ DI MANTOVA ENDS 2021 ON A HIGH

Bringing to a close a highly successful rookie season in the MX2 World Championship, Kay de Wolf has claimed third overall at the final round of the series in Italy, the MXGP of Città di Mantova. The young Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider came out on top of an intense battle in both races to secure his 2-6 results and the final spot on the overall podium. Jed Beaton placed seventh overall following two consistent results in the MX2 class while Thomas Kjer Olsen and Arminas Jasikonis rounded out a positive day for the team with the MXGP class duo placing ninth and 14th overall respectively. MX2 class rookie Kay de Wolf was in exceptional form at the season-ending MXGP of Città di Mantova to secure third overall aboard his FC 250. Capitalising on a great start in moto one, the Dutchman moved forwards from fourth and into second place just after the halfway stage, before coming under attack from 2021 MX2 World Champion, Maxime Renaux. A tense battle then ensued for the remaining laps with Kay fending off all the challenges from behind for a well-deserved second place finish. In race two, de Wolf completed the opening lap in 11th with a lot of work to do to claim his place on the overall podium. A race-long charge forwards then followed with the youngster making the crucial pass on Mikkel Haarup on the penultimate lap to secure sixth in the race for third overall. In what was a truly incredible debut season, Kay secured four overall podium results on his way to placing seventh in the MX2 World Championship. For Jed Beaton, it was a frustrating final round. With high hopes of ending his MX2 career on the overall podium, the Australian didn’t quite secure the starts needed in either moto to challenge for the top three. In placing seventh overall, Beaton secured fifth in the final championship standings. Enjoying a strong run of results during recent rounds of the MXGP World Championship, Thomas Kjer Olsen’s impressive form continued in Mantova with the Dane claiming a season-best race result of sixth in the opening moto. The FC 450 mounted racer would then place 13th in moto two to secure ninth overall on the day. With another impressive result to end the 2021 season, TKO advanced one spot in the series standings to claim ninth in his first season in the class. Signing off the 2021 season with two solid point-scoring rides, Arminas Jasikonis ended the campaign with a consistent 14-15 result, rewarding the Lithuanian with 14th overall. Kay de Wolf: “I’m really happy with my rookie season. I learned a lot and it’s great to end the year with a podium for myself and the team. They have always believed in me and to finish the year like this is perfect. I had a couple of really fun battles in both motos today and I really enjoyed the track and racing with the guys. I’m looking forward to the winter now and after some rest, I’ll be working really hard to see what I can do in 2022.” Jed Beaton: “It’s been a pretty emotional day to say the least. As I’ve now aged out of MX2 it was my last race for the team which, after three great years, is really tough. It’s safe to say that the season didn’t end how I’d have liked due to a few issues and a crash in race one. That ruled me out of a chance of finishing on the podium but I really tried hard in moto two but it just wasn’t meant to be. I’ve had an incredible three seasons with Rasmus and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team and they’ve taken me under their wing and really shaped who I am today. I’m disappointed to not end our time together with a podium result but I gave it my best shot and finishing fifth in the series is a pretty decent result.” Thomas Kjer Olsen: “Today has been a great end to the season for me. I felt awesome on the bike in race one and finished sixth for my best result in the MXGP class. I also moved up to ninth in the final championship standings, so it’s been a great end to the year. At one point I dropped to 13th in the championship but then I really turned things around in the second half and improved my qualifying, my speed, and my feeling on the bike. I’ve been getting better and better and to finish ninth in the championship in my rookie year is a really great result. I couldn’t have done it without the great team behind me who have been so supportive throughout my first year in MXGP so it’s nice to repay their hard work with a strong end to the season.” Arminas Jasikonis: “It’s nice to complete the season with two solid rides. I was consistent in both motos and I felt much more comfortable out on the track. It’s been a difficult year trying to recover from my injury while also trying to race to my best ability, but there are plenty of positives. I know my speed is good and I had a great result in Lommel in the summer which is the toughest track on the calendar. I’m now looking forward to the winter to regroup and be even better prepared for next year.” Download high-res images from the MXGP of Città di Mantova here. Results – 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 18 MXGP – Overall

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 50pts;2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 42; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 42… 9. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 23; 14. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 13 MXGP – Race 1

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:20:709 18 laps; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:53:174; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:23:533… 6. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36:18:080; 14. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 36:39:256 MXGP – Race 2

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:29:493, 18 laps; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:30:990; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 36:11:307… 13. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36:38:634; 15. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 36:57:183 MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 45; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 37… 7. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 27 MX2 – Race 1

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:31:673, 18 laps; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:40:106; 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 35:42:731… 7. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 35:58:593 MX2 – Race 2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 35:46:235, 18 laps; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:59:127; 3. Mattia Guadagnini (KTM) 36:08:322… 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36:29:485; 8. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 36:31:457 Championship Standings – After Round 18 MXGP

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 708pts; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 703; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 688… 9. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 332; 22. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 103 MX2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 734pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 610; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 570. 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 540; 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 478