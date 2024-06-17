MXGP reaches halfway stage of 2024 campaign with another weather-hit fixture

MXGP reached the halfway stage of the 2024 campaign with another weather-hit fixture, this time at Maggiora for the Italian Grand Prix. Tackling the soft, slick mud and tricky narrow course north of Milan, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing picked up 1-2 results in MX2 with the KTM 250 SX-F while Jeffrey Herlings’ speed and skill on the KTM 450 SX-F ensured another moto ‘P1’ and runner-up status in MXGP.

3-1 results means a sixth MXGP podium of the season for Jeffrey Herlings and his second moto victory in the space of seven days

Sacha Coenen wins MX2 again a week after his maiden success in Latvia by taking 4-1 in the motos and showing excellent start speed

Liam Everts claims 2 of the 3 MX2 outings at Maggiora and finishes 2nd overall for his fourth rostrum appearance of 2024

World Champion Andrea Adamo registers 4th position at his home Grand Prix while Cas Valk takes 16th in another MX2 wildcard bow

1st for Gyan Doensen in round seven of eleven in the 2024 EMX125 European Championship! The Dutch youngster wins the sole moto on Sunday with the KTM 125 SX to close on the red plate

After six Grands Prix in seven weeks, MXGP now loads the freight cases to fly to Lombok for back-to-back Indonesian dates on June 29-30 and July 6-7

Once again MXGP suffered from intense summer storms. The hilly Maggiora Park facility – the traditional home of the Italian Grand Prix for almost ten years and since the tight layout was renovated and brought back to FIM World Championship spec – was flooded on Friday night and through parts of Saturday for a restrictive practice and qualification schedule for the MXGP and MX2 classes.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing arrived to face the adverse conditions having celebrated double victory in Latvia the previous weekend. In contrast to the mainly flat and sandyish terrain of Kegums, the mud and steep climbs of Maggiora was a very different test and was complicated further by the torrential rain.

In one of the few dry phases of Saturday, Jeffrey Herlings was able to take 2nd place in the RAM Qualification Race after a bright start and then a formulaic 20 minute and 2 lap outing. In MX2, Liam Everts’ charge and exciting last lap pass on Simon Laegenfelder guaranteed the Belgian his second Pole Position and 10-point Saturday haul of points this term. Sacha Coenen banked 4th and Andrea Adamo was 6th (Cas Valk taking a decent 8th) in another static affair.

Sunday was thankfully rain-free but the deluge on Saturday evening caused the terrain to soften and created more bumps and deeper ruts. Starts were vital. Herlings was top four at the beginning of the first MXGP moto, moved quickly to 3rd and then gave chase to Tim Gajser and Jorge Prado. The gap expanded and contracted and he scored P3 at the flag: only 2.3 seconds split the trio. In the second race Prado went down in the second corner leaving Gajser to set the pace ahead of Jeffrey and on a drying course that blended bumpy sections with flatter hard-pack. Again, the duo flew in formation and the #84 KTM came close to the lead. The pressure worked as a mistake from Gajser gave Jeffrey a clearer track and breathing room for his fourth moto win of the year. 3rd and 1st were rewarded with 2nd overall and his sixth trophy of the calendar.

MX2 moto 1 was comfortably owned by Liam Everts, with Red Bull KTM going 1-3-4 as Adamo and Coenen followed suit. The starting prowess of the KTM 250 SX-F helped the orange brigade to another holeshot and all three orange bikes were top five around the first turns. At the second time of asking, Coenen was P1 exiting the first corner and then defended the position all the way to the line. His second moto win in the space of a week confirmed a 4-1 scorecard and gave him overall victory courtesy of his race triumph. He tied on points with countryman Everts who took 4th; permitting the #72 to rise to the rostrum for the first time in four Grands Prix. Everts was hounded for his ranking in the final two laps by a determined Andrea Adamo. The World Champion posted a 3-5 and only just missed out on the third step of the box. He sealed 4th at the end of the day, helping complete the best weekend of the season for the team.

Herlings is 3rd in the MXGP championship and needs 37 points to gain further promotion. In MX2 Liam Everts is highest placed in 4th with Adamo in 5th and 26 points in arrears. Coenen’s recent good results lodge the teenager 8th in the list.

Grands Prix of West Nusa Tenggara and Lombok constitute the two Indonesian meetings in succession. The paddock travels east in one week for round 11 of the 2024 contest.

Jeffrey Herlings, 3rd and 1st for 2nd overall in MXGP: “I feel I am getting better and better each weekend and, here, even my starts were OK! Being on the inside kept me safe and at the front. Hard to overtake in the first moto. With all the rain we had and because it was a tight track it was just so hard to pass when the speed was very close. I tried all I could but not making that move unfortunately cost me the ‘Overall’. I was on Tim’s [Gajser] rear wheel all the time in the second moto but it was like being in a paintball game because I was only eating roost! He was riding perfectly and with good lines and I couldn’t get him until he made a small mistake and that was to my benefit. So, 3-1, but the most important thing is that I am closing to the gap to the others guys. If you see the races at the start of the season [then] they were pulling away from me but now I’m coming closer and closer. We’ll keep fighting from here.”

Sacha Coenen, 4th and 1st for 1st overall in MX2: “I felt really good this weekend. I was leading the first moto but then had a tip-off and finished 4th. Not so bad but I made the holeshot and then led the whole way in the second. I carried on my good feeling from Latvia, and now I want to keep it going.” : “I felt really good this weekend. I was leading the first moto but then had a tip-off and finished 4th. Not so bad but I made the holeshot and then led the whole way in the second. I carried on my good feeling from Latvia, and now I want to keep it going.”

Liam Everts, 1st and 4th for 2nd overall in MX2: “Very positive weekend. I’m obviously happy but I’m a racer so I want to win! I gave my ‘all’ to make the pass in the second moto but it was impossible and I have no regrets. Anyway, I’m super-happy to be back to form and on the podium again. Improving my training intensity during the week from Latvia, and also Germany, helped this weekend. I just want to keep on giving the maximum for the races to come.”

Andrea Adamo, 3rd and 5th for 4th overall in MX2: “I’m a little bit disappointed because my speed and feeling was good and I gave everything but it didn’t pay off. There haven’t been many weekends where I’ve felt this competitive so I want to take this positive and we’ll try to keep working in this way. The results are not great today…and it was so hard to pass, there was very little overtaking without a crash or mistake from another rider. The conditions were the same for everybody though. We’ll regroup and aim for more in the next GPs.”

Results MXGP Italy 2024

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 1-2

2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-1

3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI), Kawasaki, 5-3

11. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Husqvarna 14-7

Standings MXGP 2024 after 10 of 20 rounds

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 511 points

2. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 477

3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 440

13. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Husqvarna, 121

Results MX2 Italy 2024

1. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 4-1

2. Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-4

3. Valerio Lata (ITA) GASGAS, 5-3

4. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-5

5. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 2-8

6. Lucas Coenen (BEL) Husqvarna 10-2

7. Kay de Wolf (NED) Husqvarna 7-6

Standings MX2 2024 after 10 of 20 rounds

1. Kay de Wolf (NED) Husqvarna, 473 points

2. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 425

3. Lucas Coenen (BEL) Husqvarna, 421

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 394

5. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 368

8. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 278