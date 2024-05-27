New 2000cc 2025 BMW R20 presented at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Just when you thought the 2024 BMW R18 1,802cc engine was big enough, for 2025 BMW not only increases the displacement to 2,000cc but also completely redeveloped the bike. The new 2025 BMW R20 presented at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is featured in progressive color “hotter than pink” from the 1970´s and showcases an epitome of expressive and cool design, refined down to the last detail. Centered around the Big Boxer engine the 2025 BMW R20 is reduced to the essentials. Apart from the huge engine, the sculptured expressive tank stands apart from the completely redeveloped chrome-molybdenum steel tube that melds into the new two-arm variant chrome-molybdenum steel Paralever swingarm holding a big fat rear 200/55 tire. Radially mounted brake calipers and fully adjustable Öhlins Blackline components keep the massive presence under control. Above that one will notice the taillight has been perfectly integrated into the quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather single seat. Details are polished and anodized aluminum cylinder head covers, belt cover and air intake funnels complete the work.

The BMW R20 concept takes the Big Boxer Culture to a new level.

Check out all the new 2024 and 2025 BMW motorcycles plus the other R18 bikes: 2024 BMW R18 Iron Annie, 2024 BMW R18 The Crown, 2024 BMW R18B, 2024 BMW R18 Transcontinental, 2024 BMW R18 Classic and 2024 BMW R18 Roctane right here at Total Motorcycle today!

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept.

A piece of art on two wheels presented at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

München/Cernobbio. In front of the picturesque background of Villa d’Este at Lake Como, BMW Motorrad unveils its latest design masterpiece: the BMW R20 concept. This motorcycle celebrates the highest craftsmanship and presents itself as the epitome of expressive and cool design, refined down to the last detail.

As part of the renowned Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, famous for its elegance and historical significance for extraordinary vehicles, BMW Motorrad showcases the legendary air-oil cooled Big Boxer engine as a central sculptural element.

Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad describes the concept as follows: “The BMW R20 concept is a mechanical masterpiece. The Big Boxer is it´s center. Distinctly BMW Motorrad.”

Authentic, high class, cool

The BMW R20 concept is a motorcycle that impresses with a powerful appearance in a casual gentleman style, while fulfilling typical attributes of BMW Motorrad: classic design and excellent engineering combined with thrilling mechanics.

Centered around the Big Boxer engine as the epicenter of great riding pleasure, the expressive tank presents itself like a sculpture, the rear is reduced to the essentials to emphasize the clean lines and the power of the motorcycle.

The chassis has been completely redeveloped and, with a black double-loop main frame made of chrome-molybdenum steel tubes, forms the backbone. With the black disc wheel at 17×6.25 inches at the rear, on which a tire of the dimension 200/55 is mounted, and a 17″ spoke wheel with black spokes and the tire dimension 120/70 at the front, the BMW R20 concept combines tradition and modernity. The proven BMW Paralever has been executed in a new two-arm variant, in which the swingarm is made of chrome-molybdenum steel and the Paralever strut is made of aluminum.

The kinematics are designed so that the drive torque is completely balanced. The two milled aluminum rear axle carriers are another high-quality detail. The exposed driveshaft, conceptually adopted from the R18 – the visual highlight of the well-known R 18 models – has been shortened for integration into the roadster architecture. As suspension elements, fully adjustable Öhlins Blackline components work at the front and rear. The basic vehicle geometry has a steering head angle of 62.5°, as well as a wheelbase of 1,550 mm. Radially mounted brake calipers from ISR at the front and rear take care of the deceleration – with six pistons at the front and four pistons per brake caliper at the rear. Additionally, the 2-in-2 exhaust system delivers the appropriate sound character and perfectly completes the design.

As a Big Boxer Roadster, the BMW R20 concept sets new standards in the world of motorcycles and confirms BMW Motorrad’s commitment to the finest engineering and the pure passion for motorcycling.

Living Big Boxer Culture

The centerpiece of the BMW R20 concept continues to be the air-oil-cooled Big Boxer engine, now with a displacement of 2,000 cc. For the concept bike, new cylinder head covers, a new belt cover and a new oil cooler were developed, in order to be able to mount the oil pipes partially hidden.

A special highlight is the side view: The eye follows the path of the air as it flows through the open intake funnels into the throttle bodies and cylinders, before escaping through the open exhaust system and the tailpipes in megaphone design, creating the typical

Big Boxer sound.

Bold in Style

The aluminum tank got a new design and presents itself in the progressive color “hotter than pink” from the 1970´s. The BMW R20 concept is color-coordinated with the cylinder head covers, belt cover and air intake funnels made of polished and anodized aluminum, as well as the Paralever strut, footrest system and the ISR brake calipers in gunmetal.

The taillight has been perfectly integrated into the single seat, which is upholstered with quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather, and emphasizes the dynamic roadster appearance with its compact rear. The modern LED headlight is presented in form of a 3D-printed aluminum ring with integrated daytime running light. The main headlight appears to float optically in the middle of this daytime running light ring.

Each of these details contributes to the unique character of the concept bike and underscores its overall statement: The BMW R20 concept takes the Big Boxer Culture to a new level.

“The R20 concept is a bold interpretation of the BMW Motorrad DNA,” says Alexander Buckan, Head of Design BMW Motorrad.

“It combines modern technical elements with a classic roadster design. Its oversized proportions and minimalistic aesthetic make it an unmistakable character.”

Introducing the new 2024 BMW Motorcycle Guide.

New 2024 Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications.

Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2024 BMW Motorcycle Guide.

Sport

– 2024 BMW M1000RR

– 2024 BMW M1000R

– 2024 BMW S1000RR

– 2024 BMW R1250RS

Adventure

– 2024 BMW R1300GS – New model

– 2024 BMW R1250GS Adventure

– 2024 BMW M1000XR Prototype – New model

– 2024 BMW M1000XR – New model

– 2024 BMW S1000XR – New model

– 2024 BMW F900XR

– 2024 BMW F900GS – New model

– 2024 BMW F900GS Adventure – New model

– 2024 BMW F800GS – New model

– 2024 BMW G310GS

Tour

– 2024 BMW K1600GTL

– 2024 BMW K1600GT

– 2024 BMW K1600 Grand America

– 2024 BMW K1600B

– 2024 BMW R1250RT

Roadster

– 2024 BMW R1250R

– 2024 BMW S1000R

– 2024 BMW F900R

– 2024 BMW G310R

Heritage

– 2024 BMW R18

– 2024 BMW R18 Iron Annie – Special

– 2024 BMW R18 The Crown – Special

– 2024 BMW R18B

– 2024 BMW R18 Transcontinental

– 2024 BMW R18 Classic

– 2024 BMW R18 Roctane – New model

– 2024 BMW R12 nineT Preview – New model Preview

– 2024 BMW R12 – New model

– 2024 BMW R12 nineT – New model

Scooter / Urban Mobility / Maxi Scooter

– 2024 BMW CE02 – New model

– 2024 BMW CE04 – New model

– 2024 BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept – New model

– 2024 BMW C400GT

eBikes

– 2024 BMW Exploro Gravel Electric – New model

– 2024 BMW Exploro Road Electric – New model

– 2024 BMW Exploro Urban Electric – New model

Concept & Special

– 2024 BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept – New model

– 2024 BMW R18 Iron Annie – Special

– 2024 BMW R18 The Crown – Special