When you find a company that offers buyers the perfect trifecta of beauty, power and affordability you just don’t walk down to the Moto Guzzi dealer, you run. Introducing the New 2025 Moto Guzzi Motorcycles: A Rare Mix of Beauty and Power here at Total Motorcycle. 2025 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, 2025 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S, 2025 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel, 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport, 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Special, 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone and 2025 Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo. Seven really wonderful motorbikes from limited to affordable but all oozing with character and style in their own ways.

The new Moto Guzzi V7 range returns for 2025 with new models, new updates, new engine, new features and a complete electronic package including riding modes, traction control, ABS and even cruise control. I personally owned the 2013 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone and loved every minute of it and would 101% recommend it again.

The new V100 Mandello is Moto Guzzi’s roadster powered by the 1042 cc two-cylinder compact block engine and offers an even more comprehensive premium set-up. Including the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, bi-directional Quick Shift gearbox, heated handgrips, TPMS tyre pressure monitoring system, Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform, Imaging Radar 4D technology, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) functions. The Mandello V100 range is further extended with the arrival of a very special version, which highlights the close links between Moto Guzzi bikes and cutting-edge technology: the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel. This latest addition was created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of an extraordinary engineering work by Moto Guzzi – the wind tunnel that astounded the world of motorcycling in the 1950s, making the House of the Eagle an aerodynamics pioneer.

And the Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo from the Stelvio touring range, celebrates the famous Alpine Pass that gives it its name. It was 1825 when the Stelvio Pass was opened to traffic: 200 years of history for an imposing project that quickly became more than just a simple communication route. The famous pass linking Valtellina and Val Venosta, with a total of 88 hairpin bends – 48 on the Alto Adige side and 40 on the Lombardy side – is now, more than anything, a legendary destination for any motorcycling tourist. A home for the soul and an unmissable conquest for every fan of the two wheels.

To celebrate this important anniversary, EICMA 2024 is the occasion for Moto Guzzi to unveil the Stelvio Duecento Tributo: a special version – a limited and numbered edition – of the latest adventure of the Eagle, designed for borderless journeys and bearing the prestigious name of the famous pass.

Now you can see (and drool over) these exciting 2025 Moto Guzzi models right here on Total Motorcycle before you put down a deposit and take delivery.

While this seems like a very glowing review of Moto Guzzi, please note that Total Motorcycle does not get paid by ANY motorcycle manufacturer nor posts paid content ever, it is just an very unbiased review of an outstanding product in today’s market.

New Moto Guzzi V7 range: the legendary Sport model returns

THE EAGLE BRAND’S MOST ICONIC MODEL EVOLVES IN STYLE AND TECHNOLOGY, MAINTAINING ITS AUTHENTIC APPEAL

MORE PERFORMANCE AND RIDING PLEASURE FROM THE V-TWIN EURO 5+ ENGINE AND A COMPLETE ELECTRONIC PACKAGE, INCLUDING RIDING MODES, CRUISE CONTROL, ABS, AND TRACTION CONTROL.

THE DISTINCTIVE DESIGN NOW FEATURES EVEN MORE DETAILED FINISHES.

INTRODUCING THE NEW V7 SPORT:

A LEGENDARY NAME RETURNS FOR THE MOST DYNAMIC AND TECHNOLOGICAL V7 EVER: DUAL FRONT DISC BRAKES, USD FORKS, INERTIAL PLATFORM, AND A DEDICATED SPORT RIDING MODE.

Approaching its sixtieth anniversary—the first model launched in 1967—the Moto Guzzi V7 remains the purest embodiment of Moto Guzzi DNA: an authentic motorcycle full of character. This Italian masterpiece continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage.

Since its rebirth in 2008, the Moto Guzzi V7 has followed a consistent evolutionary path, building increasing appreciation among a broad, diverse audience. After a significant update in 2021 introducing the 850cc engine, the 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 range offers notable styling and technical enhancements and welcomes back a legendary name. Alongside the well-known V7 Stone and V7 Special, the new Moto Guzzi V7 Sport debuts as the most technologically advanced V7 to date.

The iconic air-cooled transverse V-twin engine with shaft drive—a unique configuration worldwide—embraces the new Euro 5+ regulations and has undergone significant improvements, including adopting multi-map Ride-by-Wire throttle control. This innovation allows for more precise, customisable power delivery and includes Cruise Control as standard. Power has increased by 4%, but above all, a much stronger and smoother torque curve delivers immediately noticeable benefits across all conditions.

The new Moto Guzzi V7 Sport combines iconic styling with modern technological innovation. As the most dynamic and advanced V7 ever produced, it features new USD forks, dual front disc brakes, a dedicated Sport riding mode, and an inertial platform for enhanced traction control and Cornering ABS functionality.

A unique style, perfected in every detail

The V7’s stylistic balance is a masterful blend of Moto Guzzi heritage and contemporary motorcycle technology, further refined with details that emphasise its clean, essential lines and enhance the perception of high-quality construction.

The 21-litre metal fuel tank, the largest in its class, showcases the cylinder heads of the sculptural 90° V-twin. New side panel designs, a shorter rear mudguard, and a more aggressive exhaust configuration give the V7 a sleeker, dynamic look.

Attention to detail extends to features like the new, ergonomically shaped ignition key with the stylised ‘eagle’ logo.

While the V7 Special stays true to the spirit of the original model with an elegant, chrome-rich appearance, it now includes a full LED lighting system—replacing the analogue instrument cluster and halogen headlamp—and features a DRL that defines the shape of the Moto Guzzi eagle, as well as the digital instrument cluster previously seen on the V7 Stone.

Operated by convenient new switch cubes the single round LCD instrument cluster, standard across all models, has updated graphics and additional features, such as the selected riding mode and speed setting via Cruise Control. The V7 Sport also includes a fuel level indicator.

Thus, each version speaks the same design language while maintaining its unique personality. This is evident in the new V7 Sport, which stands out for its many specific features and dedicated finishes, including newly designed sporty lightweight alloy wheels, aluminium headlight brackets, bar-end mirrors, handlebar top clamp, aluminium inserts on the side panels, and a sports seat with red stitching.

The most powerful and efficient engine in V7 history

There are many twin-cylinder engines in the world, but only one transverse V-twin: the Moto Guzzi twin, created in 1967 by the visionary mind of engineer Giulio Cesare Carcano. Its unique cylinder configuration makes it an integral part of the motorcycle’s design, akin to an authentic piece of contemporary art.

The architecture remains iconic: a 90° transverse V-twin, air-cooled, with pushrod and rocker arm distribution and two valves per cylinder—a proud tradition at Mandello. The displacement is 853 cc, and the bore and stroke ratio is 84 x 77 mm.

Compliant with the new Euro 5+ standards, the most powerful and efficient engine in the model’s history is at the heart of the new V7 range. Maximum power has increased by 4%, from 65 hp at 6,800 rpm to 67.3 hp at 6,900 rpm. More significantly, torque has grown from 73 Nm at 5,000 rpm to 79 Nm at 4,400 rpm, with 95% of torque available at 3,500 rpm. This translates to much more flexible performance, especially at low and medium revs, enhancing comfort and riding pleasure for daily commuting and adding excitement for more dynamic riding.

The engine control debuts electronic Ride-by-Wire multi-map control with a single 52 mm throttle body, replacing the traditional cable throttle. This system enables precise throttle opening, optimising overall efficiency and fuel consumption, while Ride-by-Wire allows for convenient electronic management of parameters—such as MGCT traction control and throttle response—through riding modes. ROAD and RAIN riding modes are available across all models, while the SPORT mode has been developed specifically for the V7 Sport.

The adoption of Ride-by-Wire has also permitted the use of more aggressive valve lift profiles, boosting performance.

Further enhancements include a 27% increase in airbox volume and improved piston cooling, achieved through an enhanced oil jet system that contributes to the engine’s high reliability, even with its increased performance levels. The exhaust system has also been optimised for smoother torque delivery, featuring a third lambda sensor to meet the new Euro 5+ requirements.

Other outstanding engine features, such as the valve system with roller tappets, aluminium pushrods for the rocker arms, and lightweight pistons with 20 mm diameter pins, remain unchanged. The Moto Guzzi small block is also fuel efficient, with minimal power-draining components (its pushrod and rocker arm distribution system is one of the most efficient at minimising power loss) and has no cooling pump or long timing chains or belts.

The dry clutch incorporates a reinforced disc beneath the clutch plate and a high-performance clutch disc; a triple-slot synchronisation system reduces engagement noise and transmission play, especially in first gear. The final drive features a generously sized, double-jointed offset driveshaft with a robust bevel gear, ensuring durability and reliability in handling the twin-engine’s powerful torque output.

Complete electronics for easy, fun and safe riding

The new Moto Guzzi V7 offers an even more extensive suite of electronic features to enhance the rider’s experience in daily use, touring, and dynamic riding. The Ride-by-Wire throttle offers the advantage of Riding Modes, designed to make the riding experience easier and safer.

Each riding mode includes specific calibrations for MGCT (Moto Guzzi Traction Control, which can be disabled) and tailored throttle responses. The ABS is a two-channel Continental system, permanently active on both wheels.

The rider simply chooses their preferred mode, confident that Moto Guzzi has fine-tuned each Riding Mode to optimal electronic settings.

The following two riding modes are available for the V7 Stone and V7 Special:

– ROAD: designed for smooth, enjoyable riding. It provides moderate MGCT traction control and a progressive throttle response.

– RAIN: ideal for reduced traction on wet surfaces, allowing you to ride with maximum safety. This mode features the highest level of traction control and a gentler throttle response.

However, on the V7 Sport, electronics take a significant leap forward by adopting a six-axis inertial platform. Using internal accelerometers and gyroscopes, the system detects the motorcycle’s position relative to the road, recording and processing riding inputs and sending data to the ECU. This enables even finer and more precise management of the electronic controls, activating the Cornering ABS and Cornering Traction Control functions. These functions can modulate braking power and engine output based on the lean angle, enhancing safety and performance.

Specifically developed for the V7 Sport, the additional SPORT riding mode offers minimal traction control intervention, designed to enhance thrilling rides on dry asphalt with added safety. It also includes an engine map with a more responsive and dynamic throttle feel. The cornering-optimised ABS is active on both wheels.

All V7 models come with Cruise Control as standard, allowing the rider to maintain a set speed. Activating the system is as simple as pressing and holding the designated button on the left switch cube.

A chassis dedicated to riding pleasure, further enhanced for the V7 Sport

Moto Guzzi’s expertise in designing superbly engineered chassis is legendary. The V7’s enjoyable handling has a long heritage: in 1970, the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) selected the V7 Police, demonstrating the brand’s mastery of motorcycle dynamics even overseas.

The steel frame retains its classic double cradle design, with detachable sections and the distinctive weight distribution that has become a hallmark of this model in recent years. The already successful saddle-handlebar-footpeg triangulation remains unchanged, ensuring comfort for riders of all sizes, thanks to the low saddle and well-positioned aluminium footpegs.

For suspension, the V7 Stone and V7 Special retain the traditional 40 mm telescopic fork, while the V7 Sport introduces a new preload adjustable 41 mm USD fork, underscoring this model’s focus on sportier, more dynamic riding. Lightweight alloy spoked wheels complement this. Unique to the V7 Sport and 1.8 kg lighter than those on the V7 Stone, they enhance handling.

The generously sized, preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers ensure a comfortable ride, even on uneven surfaces. They offer a progressive and controlled response in all conditions, including with a passenger on board.

The new V7 Sport also introduces an enhanced braking system for consistently strong braking performance, even during dynamic riding. The front features dual 320 mm floating stainless steel discs paired with Brembo monobloc radial-mount 4-piston calipers, all controlled by a more responsive master cylinder.

The braking system on the V7 Stone and V7 Special remains unchanged. It features a single 320 mm front disc with a four-piston Brembo caliper, providing reliable, modulated braking in any situation. All models include a 260 mm rear disc with a two-piston caliper.

Versions and colours

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone

The V7 Stone is the most eclectic and minimalist version of the Mandello ‘eight and a half’. True to recent tradition, it features no chrome details, instead embracing the darkness of matte black paint paired with a saddle equipped with a passenger strap.

A new logo on the side panels complements the six-spoke cast wheels.

The V7 Stone is available in two striking satin finishes: Nero Ruvido and Blu Profondo.

Moto Guzzi V7 Special

The V7 Special is closest to the spirit of the original model. It is classic and elegant, with many chrome details, and comes in two striking glossy finishes: Nero Smeraldo and Bianco 1969. The spoked wheels feature polished rims and black hubs. Like the other versions, it includes a single round digital display and an LED headlamp with a DRL outlining the Moto Guzzi eagle, framed by a chrome bezel.

The V7 Special also features machined cylinder cooling fins and a dedicated black saddle.

Moto Guzzi V7 Sport

The new V7 Sport is instantly recognisable from the front, thanks to technical features like the USD forks and dual front brake discs, which create a more dynamic presence at first glance, along with the six-spoke wheels featuring a new sporty design.

There are many unique details, such as the refined aluminium headlight brackets, aluminium inserts on the side panels, and a custom-designed handlebar top clamp with a laser etched V7 Sport logo.

Bar-end mirrors enhance the sleeker look, while the dedicated black seat includes sporty red stitching.

The V7 Sport is available in two colours: Verde Legnano, a classic shade from the first V7 Sport, and Grigio Lario, in a pastel finish.

Original Moto Guzzi accessories: a wide range for every need

The already extensive range of original Moto Guzzi V7 accessories, designed to personalise the motorcycle in a fun and safe way while enhancing comfort and functionality, has been further expanded.

Some of the key new additions to the extensive catalogue include:

Soft panniers: Black with the Moto Guzzi logo and elegant steel buckle closures, the new soft side bags offer a distinctive look and increase the V7’s versatility. A waterproof cover is included.

Thermoformed panniers: These rigid side bags integrate perfectly into the vehicle’s design. Extremely practical and lightweight, they provide a total load capacity of 42 litres. Waterproof inner bags are included.

Tank bag and rear bag: The practical and stylish 10-litre tank bag, complete with securing straps, integrates seamlessly with the vehicle’s design and is ideal for carrying frequently used items like wallets and mobile phones. A transparent waterproof pocket allows for smartphone navigation. In the same style, the rear bag is easy to mount and expandable from 7.5 to 10 litres.

Stylish Saddle: The new Stylish seat adds to the already extensive range of V7 seats, standing out with its refined quilted pattern and elegant stitching.

Heated grips: Designed to complement the vehicle’s aesthetic, the new heated grips are adjustable to three intensity levels, providing comfort even in colder weather.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (V7 Sport only): Displays tyre pressure on the instrument panel and alerts if values fall below optimal levels.

Tank protections: Soft rubber guards featuring the Moto Guzzi logo, designed to protect the tank from scratches and wear.

Aluminium handlebar top clamp: This black aluminium handlebar clamp’s other distinctive feature is the stylised eagle design at the centre.

Aluminium injector covers: The brushed aluminium injector covers lend the V7’s mechanics a more refined and elegant appearance.

The new Moto Guzzi V7 range also includes two new lines of technical clothing: the MG Contrail Line, which emphasises an authentic look combining technical functionality with distinctive style, and the MG Groundspeed Line, offering garments with a sportier, more dynamic appearance.

MG Contrail Helmet: This jet helmet combines a unique blend of style, comfort, and protection. The elegant white shell features simple, clean graphics, creating a timeless style suitable for any situation. The adjustable sun visor ensures optimal visibility at all times.

MG Contrail Leather Jacket: This leather jacket features a casual yet refined cut, ideal for protecting while riding without compromising on style. Made from cowhide, it includes a removable inner layer.

MG Contrail Leather Gloves: These distinctive gloves, crafted from perforated leather, are perfect for city and suburban riding. With an adjustable Velcro wrist strap, they offer protection with reinforced knuckles and palms.

MG Contrail Denim Pants: Slim-fit denim trousers designed to be worn on or off the bike. The high-quality stretch fabric and Cordura elements always ensure comfort and protection. The knee protectors are adjustable and easily removable.

MG Groundspeed Sport Air-Tex Jacket: Made from lightweight, abrasion-resistant fabric, this jacket is ideal for journeys in mild temperatures. It features level 2 certified protectors on shoulders and elbows, a perfect combination of style and functionality.

MG Groundspeed Air Gloves: Designed to offer maximum protection, even in warmer weather, these gloves feature a contemporary design and are compatible with touchscreen devices, thanks to the specialised index finger material. They are double-layered on the palm and adjustable at the wrists with a convenient Velcro fastener.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello 2025 range

THE SUPERBLY-EQUIPPED S VERSION IS NOW EVEN MORE COMPLETE, WITH THE PFF RIDER ASSISTANCE SOLUTION SYSTEM

NEW GRAPHICS AND FINISHES ON ALL MODELS

THE V100 MANDELLO WIND TUNNEL MAKES ITS DEBUT: AN EXTRA-SPECIAL VERSION CELEBRATING 70 YEARS OF THE CUTTING-EDGE MOTO GUZZI WIND TUNNEL

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello – the innovative roadster which marked the start of a second exciting century of history for the Eagle Brand – appears at EICMA with an all-new, extended range for 2025.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S version, which already comes equipped with a host of technological equipment – including the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, bi-directional Quick Shift gearbox, heated handgrips, TPMS tyre pressure monitoring system and Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform – now boasts the PFF Rider Assistance Solution system too, offering an even more comprehensive premium set-up.

The innovative rider assistance platform that first appeared on the Moto Guzzi Stelvio, developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, is based on Imaging Radar 4D technology, and makes riding safer in all situations, courtesy of the Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) functions.

All versions, powered by the 1042 cc two-cylinder compact block engine (which now complies with Euro 5+ regulations), benefit from improvements made to the transmission and already introduced on the Stelvio, which ensure smoother and softer gear changes.

Another new detail that already features on the Stelvio is the central radiator guard, which integrates perfectly with the lines of the bike, protecting against stone chips that may fly up whilst riding.

The graphics and finishes are also new:

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello comes in two new metallic matte colours, Blu Oceano and Grigio Titanio, which emphasise its edgy appearance, complemented by matte black painted wheels and black engine cylinder heads.

The V100 Mandello S is visually richer, and features two-tone paintwork in two colour variants: Verde Ghiaccio and Rosso Lava. The rims, the engine cylinder heads and the forks are finished in gold.

The new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel

The Mandello V100 range is further extended with the arrival of a very special version, which highlights the close links between Moto Guzzi bikes and cutting-edge technology: the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel. This latest addition was created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of an extraordinary engineering work by Moto Guzzi – the wind tunnel that astounded the world of motorcycling in the 1950s, making the House of the Eagle an aerodynamics pioneer.

During an era when fairing shapes were fundamentally the result of empirical trial-and-error, Moto Guzzi was the first manufacturer in the world to take a scientific approach to creating this component, via tests carried out with this extraordinary new structure, designed by Carlo and Giuseppe Guzzi and officially opened on 12 April 1954.

The wind tunnel represents a real milestone in both Italian and global motorcycling history, and is still an icon of the historic factory in Mandello del Lario. It evokes a very important technological heritage, which inspires Moto Guzzi in the manufacture of every model it makes.

This is especially true of the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, a concentration of innovation and the very first motorbike in the world with adaptive aerodynamics, a system which adjusts the position of the deflectors on the sides of the tank depending on the speed and the riding mode selected. Until now, this technology had not been explored in the world of two-wheelers; it enables the overall dimensions to remain contained, offering protection and comfort only when necessary and required by the rider. The shape of the Mandello V100 were also developed through more than 200 hours of CFD calculations and tests in the wind tunnel.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel is distinguished by the most evocative of all Moto Guzzi colours: the livery is red with black tail section and front mudguard, while the tank is enveloped by elegant black graphics on the side, and edged with gold detailing that echoes the shade of the engine cylinder heads.

The Wind Tunnel special edition offers an exhaustive range of technical equipment as standard, including the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, inertial platform, Cornering ABS and bi-directional Quick Shift gearbox, as well as the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform, TPMS tyre pressure sensor and heated handgrips.

An increasingly comprehensive catalogue of accessories

For 2025, the range of original accessories designed for the Mandello V100 range is also bigger than ever, with the arrival of a new dedicated tank bag and a new cardan shaft guard.

The PFF Rider Assistance Solution system rear radar, which serves as the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) as well as providing the Lane Change Assist (LCA) function, is offered as an accessory on the V100 Mandello and V100 Mandello Wind Tunnel. The system also includes rear-view mirrors with built-in LED lights, which illuminate to warn of potential dangers.

Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo

THE ADVENTURE OF THE EAGLE PAYS HOMAGE TO THE FAMOUS ALPINE PASS THAT GIVES IT ITS NAME. OPENED IN 1825, UNIVERSAL SYMBOL OF ADVENTUROUS TOURISM AND INDISPENSABLE DESTINATION FOR EVERY MOTORCYCLING ENTHUSIAST

IN A LIMITED AND NUMBERED EDITION OF JUST 2,758 IN HONOUR OF THE HEIGHT OF THE PASS, STELVIO DUECENTO TRIBUTO STANDS OUT FOR ITS UNIQUE COLOURS AND ITS COMPLETE RANGE OF ACCESSORIES FITTED AS STANDARD

It was 1825 when the Stelvio Pass was opened to traffic: 200 years of history for an imposing project that quickly became more than just a simple communication route. The famous pass linking Valtellina and Val Venosta, with a total of 88 hairpin bends – 48 on the Alto Adige side and 40 on the Lombardy side – is now, more than anything, a legendary destination for any motorcycling tourist. A home for the soul and an unmissable conquest for every fan of the two wheels.

To celebrate this important anniversary, EICMA 2024 is the occasion for Moto Guzzi to unveil the Stelvio Duecento Tributo: a special version – a limited and numbered edition – of the latest adventure of the Eagle, designed for borderless journeys and bearing the prestigious name of the famous pass.

Produced with Stelvio PFF Rider Assistance Solution, the Duecento Tributo version stands out for its brand new dedicated colours that emphasise this particular model’s disposition for adventure. Livery inspired by natural elements such as the white of the snow, combined with graphics in blue and red – very popular colours for the technical clothing designed for mountain excursions. Graphics enriched by unique details like the pattern that traces the form of the mythical hairpin bends and the geographical coordinates of the Stelvio Pass.

Another element that visually conveys the spirit of the unflagging traveller is the radiator protection grille, where the stylised “signature” of the eagle shines out.

Stelvio Duecento Tributo is produced in a limited and numbered edition of 2,758, exactly the elevation (2,758 metres above sea level) that makes the Stelvio the highest paved pass in Italy. The number of each bike is shown on the handlebar riser.

The accessories of the Stelvio Duecento Tributo are designed with every type of journey in mind. Sharing the technical base of the Stelvio PFF Rider Assistance Solution, this model boasts the innovative driving assistance platform based on Imaging Radar 4D technology and developed by Piaggio Fast Forward. These devices play a vital role in terms of active safety, guaranteeing the Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) functions.

The outfitting includes heated hand grips, heated comfort rider’s and passenger seats, a central stand, the TPMS tyre pressure sensor, the bi-directional Quick Shifter and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform.